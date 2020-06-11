What's Next Innovation Challenge Sponsored by AARP Innovation Labs Names Finalists; Expert Judging Panel Will Determine Winners June 25 with Virtual Audience

BERKELEY, Calif., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the hallmarks of the What's Next Longevity Summits are the competitions where entrepreneurs in the $8.3 trillion longevity economy vie for prestige, seed money and distribution partner opportunities. Produced by Mary Furlong & Associates since 2003, this year's annual What's Next Longevity Venture Summit will take the competitions to a new level with virtual judging panels and audience participation using an innovative online platform, Countable.

The finalists in the What's Next Innovation Challengesponsored by AARP Innovation Labs are: AudioCardio, Alango – Wear & Hear; Active Life Hearing Loops, LLC; Asius Technologies, LLC; Yes Hearing; and Singular Hearing Inc. Chosen from a large field of applicants, these six companies offer the most disruptive solutions to drive adoption and usage of hearing aids for the millions over age 50 who have hearing impairment in the U.S.

"We're excited to sponsor the What's Next Innovation Challenge again this year and discover how entrepreneurs can help transform the lives of millions of older Americans living with hearing loss," said Jacqueline M. Baker, vice president of Startup Programming for AARP Innovation Labs. "Our mission is to empower people to choose how to live how they want as they age. We look forward to seeing who the top winners are who share this dream."

"There is no better event for these entrepreneurs helping to solve hearing loss that impacts one in three Americans between ages 65-74," said Mary Furlong, serial successful entrepreneur, author and producer of the What's Next Longevity Summits. "The entrepreneurial talent from this competition not only gets the attention from event attendees who can fund or distribute their innovation and help scale their business, but also gets the chance to go on to national awareness thanks to our sponsor, AARP Innovation Labs."

Each finalist will make their pitch to the expert judging panel consisting of longevity experts and investors: Dave Blanchard – Hamilton CapTel, Abby Levy – Primetime Partners and Jeannee Parker Martin – LeadingAge California. The judges will vote collectively to determine the winner who will earn a spot at the AARP Innovation Labs Grand Pitch Finale in Washington, D.C. later this year.

The 2020 theme for the What's Next Longevity Venture Summit Business Plan Competition is "Technologies to Support the Needs of Older Adults in the Time of COVID-19." A panel of top investors in Silicon Valley, Washington, D.C. and corporate ventures will select the winning plan which receives $10,000 seed funding to pursue their innovation. Interested entrepreneurs still have time to submit their application by the deadline of Tuesday, June 30 at 11:59 pm PSThere.

A select number of top entrepreneurs will be chosen to participate in the annual Pitch for Distribution competition. These entrepreneurs are given a 4-minute pitch to a panel of potential distribution partners for their innovation. The judging panel decides on whether or not to take a follow-up meeting with each entrepreneur.

Given the disruption of the coronavirus pandemic, the What's Next Longevity Venture Summit event will be a 3-day virtual event with on demand content including: more than 70 speakers, thought leader panel discussions, analyst research presentations, best practice and investor case studies and networking possibilities with leading investors, businesses, entrepreneurs, nonprofits, authors, analysts, media and marketing experts will join the virtual event powered by Countable.

The Countable platform reimagines a dynamic digital experience for event organizers and Participants as a content-first platform architected for actionability, audience engagement and measurable impact.

"Countable was founded to activate audiences and expand the ways in which we receive and engage with critical information and resources," said Bart Myers, founder & CEO of Countable. "We're thrilled to collaborate with Mary Furlong on the What's Next Longevity Venture Summit to deliver a unique experience to participants and sponsors in this year's event, and to do so in a manner that extends lasting value and engagement opportunities long into the future."

See the event agenda and full list of speakers and sponsors at: https://www.boomerventuresummit.com/

