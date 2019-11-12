+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
12.11.2019 21:17:00

What's New In The Islands Of The Bahamas For November

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 12, 2019 /CNW/ -- Grand Bahama Island has already rebounded from Hurricane Dorian with a handful of reopenings this month. Many of its hotels and attractions have reopened or plan to do so shortly, while cruise ships have resumed calling to the island and the airport plans to resume international service this month. The Islands Of The Bahamas are truly Open For Business and are ready to welcome visitors as we head into the holiday season.

United Airlines have added Saturday-only non-stop service from Denver to Nassau. The service begins March 7 and continues through August 15.

GRAND BAHAMA ISLAND REOPENS

Hotel Openings – Many of Grand Bahama Island's resorts reopened towards the end of October including Grand Lucayan Lighthouse Pointe, Castaways Resort & Suites, Taino Beach Resort & Clubs, Paradise Cove, The Village Bahamia, Royal Islander Resort and Sunrise Resort & Marina. Pelican Bay Hotel, Ocean Reef Yacht Club & Resort and Bell Channel Inn are open to relief workers. While its marina, Teasers Beach Side Bar & Grill, Banana Hammocks Harbour Side Bar and the beachside pool reopened in October, Old Bahama Bay Resort reopened to guests November 1.

International Airport – Grand Bahama International Airport has a tentative opening of mid-November while Bahamasair and Western Air have resumed domestic services out of temporary facilities.

Cruise Port – Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line's Grand Celebration returned to regular scheduled sailings on September 27. Passengers have the option to add a free volunteer excursion to help on the ground or assemble family boxes onboard the ship. Carnival Cruise Line has also resumed sailings to Grand Bahama Island. Between the relaunch date and the end of the year, Carnival expects to host 39 calls in Freeport, bringing more than 100,000 visitors to the island.

OTHER NEWS

The Bahamas Awarded in Condé Nast Traveler's 2019 Readers' Choice Awards – The Islands Of The Bahamas placed tenth in Condé Nast Travelers' 2019 Readers' Choice Awards for the Top 10 Islands in The Caribbean & Atlantic. Despite the trying hurricane season, The Islands continue to be a leader in Caribbean travel.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line's New Nassau Offering – Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line introduced its popular cruise and stay program to Nassau. Departing from the Port of West Palm Beach, passengers can choose from a two or six night stay at participating resorts in Nassau, including SLS Baha Mar, The Melia Nassau Beach All-Inclusive or Comfort Suites Paradise Island. Over 250,000 stayover guests are expected to arrive to The Islands Of The Bahamas within the next year.

PRESS INQUIRIES
Anita Johnson-Patty
General Manager, Global Communications
Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation
ajohnson@bahamas.com

(PRNewsfoto/Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & A)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whats-new-in-the-islands-of-the-bahamas-for-november-300956784.html

SOURCE Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation

