SMI 12’597 0.7%  SPI 16’087 0.6%  Dow 35’755 0.1%  DAX 15’687 -0.8%  Euro 1.0441 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’233 -1.0%  Gold 1’783 -0.1%  Bitcoin 46’236 -1.4%  Dollar 0.9207 -0.5%  Öl 76.0 0.8% 

09.12.2021 00:50:00

What's New In The Bahamas In December

NASSAU, Bahamas, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While temperatures are dropping elsewhere, the sun shines bright in The Islands of The Bahamas. Travellers can fly to Grand Bahama Island from Miami daily for as low as $267 round-trip and book resorts for even lower prices. Give the gift of a Bahamian escape this holiday season with world-class entertainment, attractions and can't-miss vacation deals.

(PRNewsfoto/Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & A)

NEWS 

HERO World Challenge Returns to Albany – The most exclusive golf tournament hosted by Tiger Woods returned this year. The 2021 HERO World Challenge took place in The BahamasDecember 2-5, 2021, at Albany's par-72 Championship Golf Course.

Global Superstar Doja Cat Headlines at Atlantis Paradise Island – Atlantis Paradise Island will welcome three-time GRAMMY® nominated singer, songwriter and producer Doja Cat for an exclusive outdoor concert at the resort's Royal Deck overlooking Paradise Beach. 

The Cove, Eleuthera Makes a Major ComebackThe Cove, Eleuthera will reopen on December 20, 2021. Nestled between two white sand coves, guests can expect to enjoy the ultimate Out Island luxuries of tranquility and privacy.

Support Local Craftsmanship at the Authentically Bahamian Trade Show – Talented Bahamian creatives will showcase a wide variety of hand-crafted products at the Authentically Bahamian Trade Show. The event will be held December 11-12, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Conference Center at Atlantis.

Friday Nights at Anchor Bay – Every Friday night, the Governor's Harbour Development Association holds a Fish Fry at Anchor Bay in Governor's Harbour. Event proceeds support the annual homecoming celebration and various community projects.

PROMOTIONS AND OFFERS 

For a complete listing of deals and packages for The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.

Sun, Sand and Savings in Freeport Beachfront resorts in Freeport, Grand Bahama Island are offering up to 50% off, if you book by December 23, 2021. Take advantage of winter's easiest, most affordable island escape.

Book Now and Pay Over Time at Atlantis– Atlantis Paradise Island partnered with Uplift, a financing solution that gives travellers the opportunity to book a dream vacation today and pay in full over time with fixed installments.

Return to Paradise, Get the Fourth Night Free – The Ocean Club A Four Seasons Resort is offering guests a complimentary fourth night with every three consecutive paid nights and private airport transportation. Travel window is now through December 31, 2022.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS 
With over 700 islands and cays and 16 unique island destinations, The Bahamas lies just 50 miles off the coast of Florida, offering an easy flyaway escape that transports travellers away from their everyday. The Islands of The Bahamas have world-class fishing, diving, boating, birding, and nature-based activities, thousands of miles of the earth's most spectacular water and pristine beaches waiting for families, couples and adventurers. Explore all the islands have to offer at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram to see why It's Better in The Bahamas. 

PRESS INQUIRIES 
Anita Johnson-Patty 
Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation 
ajohnson@bahamas.com 

Weber Shandwick 
Public Relations  
Bahamas@webershandwick.com  

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whats-new-in-the-bahamas-in-december-301440764.html

SOURCE The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Marktupdate 7. Dezember 2021: Aktienmärkte holen Omikron Verluste auf 

Nach dem Omikron Kursrückschlag haben sich die Kurse wieder stabilisiert und die Verluste zu einem guten Teil bereits wieder aufgeholt. Was die Gründe sind; ob sich dies fortsetzen kann und worauf Anleger diese Woche schauen sollten, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 7. Dezember 2021: Aktienmärkte holen Omikron Verluste auf | BX Swiss TV

Inside

08.12.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
08.12.21 Bayer-Krebsmittel erreicht Studienziel – Aktie erholt sich
08.12.21 Marktüberblick: VW und Porsche haussieren
08.12.21 SMI nimmt Tuchfühlung zum Rekordhoch auf
07.12.21 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Holcim mit ehrgeizigen Zielen - Nachhaltigkeit als Trumpf für die Zukunft?
07.12.21 Marktupdate 7. Dezember 2021: Aktienmärkte holen Omikron Verluste auf | BX Swiss TV
03.12.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Ford, Tesla
02.12.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Vifor Pharma AG
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie auf Rekordhoch: Nestlé reduziert Beteiligung an L'Oréal
Pfizer/BioNTech: Hoher Schutz vor Omikron-Variante braucht wohl 3 Impfdosen - Aktien im Minus
Zentralbank in Singapur warnt Anleger vor Kryptowährungen
US-Börsen letztlich freundlich -- SMI geht nach neuem Allzeithoch fester aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiens Börsen legen bis Handelsschluss mehrheitlich zu
Basilea-Aktie stark: Basilea erhält weitere Meilensteinzahlung von Pfizer
Lira-Kurssturz: Löst die Türkei jetzt an den Weltfinanzmärkten eine Krise aus?
Helvetia-Aktie schwächer: Helvetia-Präsidentin Doris Russi Schurter tritt ab - Erfahrener Nachfolger
Fords neue Ladesäulen verblüffen mit grosser Ähnlichkeit zu Teslas Superchargern
Beyond Meat, CureVac, GameStop & Co: Diese Titel haben über 50% zu ihren Jahreshochs verloren
Lonza-Aktien gesucht wegen Impfstoff-Nachrichten

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit