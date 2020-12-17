SMI 10’540 0.8%  SPI 13’113 0.8%  Dow 30’303 0.5%  DAX 13’667 0.8%  Euro 1.0853 0.5%  EStoxx50 3’561 0.5%  Gold 1’886 1.1%  Bitcoin 20’236 7.2%  Dollar 0.8846 -0.1%  Öl 51.5 0.7% 

Bitcoin steigt erstmal über 20‘000 US-Dollar! Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
17.12.2020 23:17:00

Whatnot, the Live-Stream Shopping Platform and Marketplace for Collectors and Enthusiasts, Announces $4M in Seed Funding

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Whatnot announced it has raised $4M in seed funding with participation from Scribble Ventures, Wonder Ventures, Operator Partners, Y Combinator, Liquid 2 Ventures, Twenty Two Ventures and other investors. The company plans to use the funds to invest in growing the team, scaling their operations and expanding into new categories including video games, comics books, designer toys and vintage fashion.

While the first generation of online marketplaces created the opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts to transact with one another for the first time, these platforms are also plagued by fraudulent activity with few safeguards to guarantee authenticity and protect community members. Whatnot not only takes the guesswork and risk out of buying and selling items online, but has also built a live streaming platform that enables its community to connect and interact in real time to buy and sell the hottest collectibles & items they want.

"Fandom had always had a place online, but truly thrived at in-person events and local retailers that catered to collectors and enthusiasts' interest in one-of-a-kind and holy grail items," said co-founder and CTO Logan Head. "We built Whatnot not just to enable transactions, but to capture the fun of the in-person experience, so our communities can connect in real-time and geek out with their favorite sellers."

Instead of focusing on the retailer-to-consumer relationship, Whatnot builds peer-to-peer connections within existing communities, driving high adoption and conversion. While some sellers on Whatnot are small businesses, 90+% of Whatnot sellers are enthusiasts who buy and sell their favorite items as a hobby or side-hustle.

Since its launch in December 2019, Whatnot has gained thousands of sellers and tens of thousands of buyers on the platform. Sales have grown on average 60%+ month over month, and its most popular sellers have sold more than $2M in items, with the average livestream bringing in thousands of dollars in sales.

"Live streaming is a $150B market in China, and retailers of all stripes are trying out live selling for themselves," said Dustin Rosen, Managing Partner, Wonder Ventures. "We think that by tapping into the collectible and enthusiast communities, Whatnot is perfectly positioned to capitalize on live streaming's early success in the US."

"The collectibles industry is and always has been a huge business. Nostalgia is a powerful factor in many individuals' lives. It is something that connects your everyday person to their favorite YouTube stars, Artists, and other celebrities," said John Stibich (PokeRadar) on Whatnot. "The interaction and strong community aspect has allowed Whatnot to help the everyday collector turn their hobby or passion into a successful business. With access to live auctions and sales, it lowers the barrier of entry for those that are looking to sell and provide live breaks of Pokemon, Sports, Yugioh, and all other collectible card games."

About Whatnot
Whatnot is a live-streaming platform and marketplace that allows collectors and enthusiasts to connect with their community to buy and sell verified products on a safe and secure platform. Whatnot takes the guesswork and risk out of buying and selling items online, verifying each item and holding buyers and sellers to a high code of conduct, so users can focus on the most fun parts of the experience. Whatnot is based in Los Angeles, CA and has 11 employees. For more information, visit www.whatnot.com or download the Whatnot app on Android or iOS.

Contact:
Erin First
415-902-5308
261717@email4pr.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whatnot-the-live-stream-shopping-platform-and-marketplace-for-collectors-and-enthusiasts-announces-4m-in-seed-funding-301195645.html

SOURCE Whatnot

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 236.60
3.36 %
The Swatch Grp 238.80
2.49 %
Lonza Grp 558.40
1.82 %
Geberit 535.40
1.79 %
CieFinRichemont 80.78
1.76 %
Swiss Life Hldg 409.00
-0.15 %
Swiss Re 83.48
-0.17 %
Swisscom 470.50
-0.70 %
UBS Group 12.50
-1.03 %
Alcon 57.06
-1.07 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:12
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
12:30
Fundplat: Mountain Talks – was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV
09:17
Vontobel: derimail - Nur ein Basiswert: neue BRCs auf SMI Titel
08:38
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
07:18
Weekly-Hits: Elektromobilität – Aufbruchsstimmung / Gesundheit – Innovatives Trio aus der Schweiz
14.12.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update ‒ December 2020
11.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12:00
Schroders: Wird Bidens Wiederbeitritt zum Pariser Klimaabkommen zum Handeln bewegen?
15.12.20
Schroders: Warum sich eine langfristige Orientierung für Anleger auszahlt
11.12.20
Schroders: Grüne und ESG-Anleihen: Was steckt hinter ihrem Aufstieg?
mehr
Fundplat: Mountain Talks – was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

PayPal sperrt Konto nach BTC-Trades
Novartis-Aktie schliesst höher: Neurowissenschaftliche Pipeline mit Cadent-Übernahme gestärkt - Sandoz erhält in Kanada Zulassung für Hyrimoz
Währungsmanipulator Schweiz? In den USA wohl bald auf schwarzer Liste
BioNTech- und Pfizer-Aktie im Minus: Corona-Impfstoff auch in Ecuador und Chile zugelassen
Wirecard-Aktie schliesst deutlich stärker: Insolvenzverwalter verkauft südafrikanische Wirecard-Tochter - Parlamentarier kritisieren Guttenberg-Aussage
Fed-Zinsentscheid: US-Notenbank lässt Leitzins unangetastet
UBS-Aktie schliesst fester: Verkauf der Vermögensverwaltung in Österreich
BioNTech-Aktie leichter: BioNTech will Corona-Impfstoff auch nach China liefern
Nach Fed-Zinsentscheid: Dow schlussendlich schwächer -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Potential? Visa-Chef äussert sich zur Zukunft von Bitcoin

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen auf neuen Allzeithöchstständen-- SMI und DAX gehen deutlich fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Indizes verbuchen schlussendlich Gewinne
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Donnerstag kräftig zu. Auch die Kurse an der Wall Street zogen an. Die Vorzeichen an den Börsen in Fernost waren ebenfalls grün.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit