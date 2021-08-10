Whataburger Takes Kansas And Missouri Expansion To New Level With KMO Burger

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whataburger announced plans to open four Kansas City area restaurants in Missouri and Kansas earlier this year. Today, Whataburger unveiled a plan to expand in the region through KMO Burger; a new investor-led franchise group that includes Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

In the next seven years, KMO Burger will open 30 Whataburgers spanning from Wichita, Kansas to St. Joseph, Missouri and includes a concentration in Kansas City. The first restaurants in this new group will open next year, with locations at:

Highway 152 & North Booth Ave., Kansas City, Missouri – fall 2022

– fall 2022 400 NW Barry Road, Kansas City, Missouri – late 2022

Whataburger will continue its corporate-owned restaurant expansion in 2022; adding a restaurant at 95th and Metcalf in Overland Park.

"We are excited to have KMO Burger join the Whataburger team!" said Ed Nelson, Whataburger president and CEO. "Expanding to Kansas and Missouri is a win for Whataburger and our fans in America's heartland."

"KMO Burger is comprised of a group of investors from Texas with a deep appreciation for Whataburger," said Phillip Rose, Chief Financial Officer of KMO Burger. "Eating there is a part of growing up in the Lone Star State."

"I love Kansas City and I love Whataburger," said Mahomes. "I'm excited to help bring a gift from my first home to my second home."

Construction is underway on the first four restaurants announced for 2021 in Overland Park, Lee's Summit, Independence and Blue Springs. The first units will open this fall.

Along with restaurants, Whataburger will bring exciting career opportunities for leaders in the community. The restaurants will create more than 500 jobs in 2021 and thousands of jobs in the years to come. Hiring for Restaurant Managers, Team Leaders and Team Members is underway. Whataburger's unique leadership curriculum training is designed to offer employees an automatic path to career advancement.

For more information on Whataburger's competitive benefits, salaries and employee resources for growth and development, visit whataburger.com/careers.

About Whataburger

Whataburger has focused on its fresh, made-to-order burgers and friendly customer service since 1950 when Harmon Dobson opened the first Whataburger as a small roadside burger stand in Corpus Christi, Texas. Today, the company is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with more than 850 locations across its 14-state footprint, and sales of more than $2.8 billion annually. Whataburger has 50,000 Family Members (employees) and more than 60 million customers who like to customize their Whataburgers just the way they like it. Visit whataburger.com or pivot-you.com for more information. To apply for Whataburger jobs now, visit whataburger.com/careers.

