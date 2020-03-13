What the European Travel Ban Means for Travel Insurance

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 11th, President Trump announced a travel ban restricting travel from 26 European countries to the United States. Travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth.com, explains how the travel ban impacts travel insurance coverage on policies purchased now.

Limited Impact to Coverage Despite Evolving Situation

While this drastic move is causing unease among travelers, it does not further impact travel insurance coverage.

Travel insurance providers began limiting coverage for the coronavirus on their policies as early as January 21st, the date the first CDC alert was issued. Since then, travel insurance providers have worked to keep up with the evolving event, and have issued statements about what coverage can be applied as the situation continues to develop.

Limited Coverage for Cancelled Flights

Although the travel ban may not apply to U.S. citizens currently, major airlines are cancelling flights to and from Europe. While an airline cancelling a flight isn't covered by most travel insurance policies, many airlines are offering refunds or allowing affected travelers to change their flights with no change fees. If a traveler's itinerary has been impacted by a cancelled flight, some travel insurance policies may provide coverage for related travel delays or missed connections.

Concern Over Possible Quarantine

US residents returning from European countries may face a quarantine back home. Some travel insurance policies may provide cancellation or interruption coverage for travelers who are quarantined and unable to travel as planned. However travelers afraid to travel due to the possibility of being quarantined, will not be covered to cancel under a standard policy.

Cancel for Any Reason Upgrade Still the Best Option for Worried Travelers

For travelers concerned that the travel ban may be extended, Squaremouth.com is only recommending a Cancel for Any Reason upgrade. While this benefit is only available for recently booked trips, it is the only benefit that would extend cancellation coverage.

Cancel for Any Reason typically costs 40% more than a standard policy and must be purchased within 21 days of the first trip booking, but it will reimburse travelers 75% of their insured trip cost if they cancel for their trip for a reason not covered by their policy.

As of March 12th, 2020, eleven providers on Squaremouth.com offer the Cancel For Any Reason upgrade. This upgrade may still be available for travelers who are planning trips to destinations affected by the travel ban. Travelers can search and compare policies that include Cancel for Any Reason coverage here: Cancel for Any Reason.

