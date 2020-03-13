13.03.2020 00:39:00

What the European Travel Ban Means for Travel Insurance

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 11th, President Trump announced a travel ban restricting travel from 26 European countries to the United States. Travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth.com, explains how the travel ban impacts travel insurance coverage on policies purchased now.

Limited Impact to Coverage Despite Evolving Situation

While this drastic move is causing unease among travelers, it does not further impact travel insurance coverage. 

Travel insurance providers began limiting coverage for the coronavirus on their policies as early as January 21st, the date the first CDC alert was issued. Since then, travel insurance providers have worked to keep up with the evolving event, and have issued statements about what coverage can be applied as the situation continues to develop.

Limited Coverage for Cancelled Flights

Although the travel ban may not apply to U.S. citizens currently, major airlines are cancelling flights to and from Europe. While an airline cancelling a flight isn't covered by most travel insurance policies, many airlines are offering refunds or allowing affected travelers to change their flights with no change fees. If a traveler's itinerary has been impacted by a cancelled flight, some travel insurance policies may provide coverage for related travel delays or missed connections.

Concern Over Possible Quarantine

US residents returning from European countries may face a quarantine back home. Some travel insurance policies may provide cancellation or interruption coverage for travelers who are quarantined and unable to travel as planned. However travelers afraid to travel due to the possibility of being quarantined, will not be covered to cancel under a standard policy.

Cancel for Any Reason Upgrade Still the Best Option for Worried Travelers

For travelers concerned that the travel ban may be extended, Squaremouth.com is only recommending a Cancel for Any Reason upgrade. While this benefit is only available for recently booked trips, it is the only benefit that would extend cancellation coverage.

Cancel for Any Reason typically costs 40% more than a standard policy and must be purchased within 21 days of the first trip booking, but it will reimburse travelers 75% of their insured trip cost if they cancel for their trip for a reason not covered by their policy.

As of March 12th, 2020, eleven providers on Squaremouth.com offer the Cancel For Any Reason upgrade. This upgrade may still be available for travelers who are planning trips to destinations affected by the travel ban. Travelers can search and compare policies that include Cancel for Any Reason coverage here: Cancel for Any Reason.

ABOUT SQUAREMOUTH
SQUAREMOUTH compares travel insurance policies from every major travel insurance provider in the United States. Using Squaremouth's comparison engine and third-party customer reviews, travelers can research and compare travel insurance policies side-by-side. More information can be found at www.squaremouth.com.

Available Topic Expert:
Kasara Barto
kbarto@squaremouth.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/what-the-european-travel-ban-means-for-travel-insurance-301022668.html

SOURCE Squaremouth

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

12.03.20
Der Ausverkauf geht weiter | BX Swiss TV
12.03.20
Flut von schlechten Nachrichten setzt Ölpreise unter Druck
12.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
12.03.20
Weekly Hits: Defensive Branchen – Vorsicht hat Vorfahrt / Nahrungsmittel – Mehr als ein”süsses”Investment
11.03.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
11.03.20
SMI kann Gewinne nicht halten
10.03.20
Four Factors Likely to Slow Growth in Dividends
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
10.03.20
Schroders: Zehn falsche Annahmen über Stewardship
09.03.20
Schroders: Umweltthemen lassen chinesische Städte im Global Cities-Ranking abstürzen
mehr
Der Ausverkauf geht weiter | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Handel endet erneut mit massiven Verlusten -- SMI beendet den Handel tiefer -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich ab
Corona-Folgen betreffen nun auch Apple-Kunden - Lieferengpässe bei Ersatzteilen
EZB hält Leitzinsen stabil und erhöht Nettoanleihekäufe
Heftiger Kurseinbruch an den US-Börsen
Vifor Pharma-Aktie knickt trotz starker Zahlen ein - Prognose übertroffen
ams-Aktie bricht um mehr als 10 Prozent ein: Aktienemission zur Finanzierung der OSRAM-Übernahme gestartet
Dufry-Aktie verliert mehr als 40 Prozent: Trübe Aussichten durch Corona-Sorgen
Meyer Burger-Aktie bricht 20% ein: Geschäftsjahr erneut mit Verlust
Credit Suisse, UBS & Julius Bär: Bankenaktien mit Gegenbewegung nach dem massiven Abrutsch
UBS senkt wegen Coronavirus BIP-Prognose für die Schweiz

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street bricht fast zweistellig ein -- SMI stürzt letztlich weit unter 9'000-Punkte-Marke -- DAX schliesst mehr als 10 Prozent im Minus -- Indizes in Fernost mit starken Verlusten
An den Börsen in Zürich und Frankfurt ging es am Donnerstag steil bergab. Der SMI fiel weit unter die 9'000-Punkte-Marke, während der DAX deutlich unter 10'000 Punkten notierte. Auch am US-Aktienmarkt kam es erneut zu einem Einbruch. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte vollzogen ebenfalls einen neuerlichen Absturz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB