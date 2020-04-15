What Students and Families Need To Know About Getting Accepted into Ivy League and Top Tier Universities During COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 Pandemic has changed the college application landscape – and students will need to adapt in order to maximize their acceptance chances. How? The most important factor is the cancellation of standardized tests, which normally weigh approximately 25% of the application. With these temporarily gone, the other components (consisting of the Activity Sheet, Interview, Letters of Recommendation, Personal Statement and Supplemental Essays) have become much more important. In order to stand out, students will need to showcase their strengths and make sure these materials are stronger than ever.

But that's not all – because a fiercely competitive application process will also require students be the best they can be. This is because getting into the top 30 universities has only become more difficult, with acceptance rates for Ivy League as low as 5 to 8%. Now more than ever, students need the edge through a stunning application that sets them apart from their peers. They need to present themselves as a highly desirable candidate that schools want to have.

This is where Apollo Admissions Consulting makes a huge difference. Since early 2000 our consultants helped countless students get accepted into Ivy League and Top Tier Universities. Our experience as former admissions officers from Princeton, Columbia, Harvard, University of Pennsylvania, Brown University, MIT, Stanford, UC Berkeley and more puts you in the best possible hands. We know the admissions process inside and out and understand exactly what admissions officers look for so that you end up with an application that stands miles apart from other applicants. Research shows your chances of acceptance are increased by up to 6x times with Tier-1 college admissions counselors.

How does Apollo help you create the most powerful application possible? First, we work with the student 1-on-1 and help draw on their strengths to craft a stunning personal statement and supplemental essays that elicit "Wow's" from admissions officers. We then provide detailed feedback on how to make your extracurricular activities, letters of recommendation, and interviews as effective as possible. Our insights into what top admissions officers actually want help us turn your application into a memorable and compelling story that positions you as a dream applicant. The end result is an immaculate admissions package that maximizes your chances of success.

