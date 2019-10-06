+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
06.10.2019 17:10:00

What Safety Devices Will Help Drivers Get Better Car Insurance Rates?

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compare-autoinsurance.org has released a new blog post that explains what safety devices will lower car insurance costs.

For more info and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/safety-devices-that-lower-car-insurance-rates/

Safe cars are cheaper to insure. A safe car means that the chances of being involved in an accident are low. A car owner is free to install as many safety devices he wants. Most of the insurance companies will provide a discount for the installed gear. Find out which devices will lower the premiums. Also, get car insurance quotes, for free, from http://compare-autoinsurance.org.

  • Modern cameras and sensors. They give more info about surrounding traffic and help in detecting traffic dangers. Proximity sensors will warn the drivers about a potential collision with nearby structures or vehicles.

  • Antilock braking systems (ABS). It will reduce stopping distances and will provide steering ability, even if the car is sliding on ice.

  • Blindspot alerts. These sensors locate vehicles on the driver's rear and sides. Blind-spot monitors will emit a warning when a vehicle gets close.

  • Lane departure warnings. This system can be integrated on the on-board computer. It will announce the driver about leaving the lane, thus reducing the chances of driving in the opposite way and cause a crash.

  • Airbags and seatbelts. Although they are typical features, a driver preoccupied with safety will choose the best on the market. Companies will appreciate the extra care for safety.

  • Anti-theft devices. They will also help lower premiums. If the car is stolen, the chances of being recovered by authorities will be high. LoJack systems are some of the best on the market and many insurers provide a discount for this sort of equipment.

