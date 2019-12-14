What Questions Should Drivers Ask Before Purchasing Car Insurance

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Autoinsurancequotesave.com has released a new blog post that informs customers what questions to ask car insurance agents when negotiating. This website also provides free car insurance quotes online!

Car insurance agents are professionals who connect potential clients with various insurance companies. Their role is to sell car insurance and provide assistance when required. This also includes providing car insurance quotes.

When discussing with an insurance agent it is imperative to ask the following:



What are the recommended coverage types? The agent must know which policies are mandatory in each state and minimum coverage level. Besides liability coverage, there may be other coverage types required. After analyzing each case, the agent may recommend additional coverage.

Risk profile. Insurance companies analyze a high number of factors in order to classify a client as Preferred, Standard or High-Risk. Even so, an agent should analyze the client's info and determine his risk classification. In the case of high-risk drivers, ask about existing non-standard carrier offers.

Covered events. The agent should be aware of all available covered scenarios for the policies he sells. Ask about coverage against theft, natural events, riots, flipping your own car and how will the policyholder be reimbursed

Discounts and deductibles. These factors will have a great impact on insurance prices. Ask how much the prices will go down when the client selects the highest deductible level. Furthermore, ask for a list of discounts and how to qualify for each of them.

Bundling options. Most insurance companies sell more than one insurance product. Check if it is possible to bundle home and auto insurance or to insure multiple vehicles under the same contract. Bundling insurance services is a great way to save money and time.

