06.11.2019 02:00:00

What percentage of Americans currently live in the town or city where they grew up?

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- northAmerican® Van Lines surveyed 2,000 Americans with an age of at least 25 years old asking them if they have moved in relation to their hometown.

northAmerican Van Lines explores why Americans move and what makes them stay close to home.

With the information we collected we studied:

  • Why They Stay
  • Who Stays Near Home
  • How Long Americans Have Stayed Near Home
  • Why Americans Move
  • When Moves Take Place

The U.S. Census Bureau reported that the percentage of Americans moving over a one-year period fell to a new low in 2016; only 11.2% of the population had moved compared to the previous year. Despite the fact that many Americans move multiple times over the course of their lifetimes, a large percentage elect to stay close to home. In fact, according to our research, nearly 72% of Americans live in or close to the city where they grew up.

Moving is a big decision with many consequences, but it's worth the effort for many individuals. As the numbers show in our infographic, staying close to family consistently ranks high among the reasons to choose a home. If family members leave an area, it's likely that others will follow, particularly if they don't have any other family nearby. The right home is often a matter of finding the right job, an affordable cost of living, and proximity to those who matter most.

For More information check out our infographic out https://www.northamerican.com/infographics/where-they-grew-up

About North American Van Lines, Inc.
North American Van Lines, Inc., established in 1933, is a wholly owned subsidiary of SIRVA Inc., a leader in providing relocation solutions to a well-established and diverse customer base around the world. The moving company, with headquarters in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and more than 500 agents worldwide, handles corporate, government, military and private relocations, and operates in the U.S., Canada and more than 100 countries worldwide.  Information on North American Van Lines (U.S. DOT No. 070851) can be found on the Internet at www.northamerican.com.

Media Contact:

North American Van Lines
Ryan Cox
630-570-3612

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/what-percentage-of-americans-currently-live-in-the-town-or-city-where-they-grew-up-300952249.html

SOURCE northAmerican Van Lines

Der heimische Markt wies am Dienstag einen klaren Abschlag aus. Der deutsche Leitindex legte hingegen leicht zu. Die Rekordjagd an der Wall Street ging mit vermindertem Tempo weiter. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag aufwärts.

