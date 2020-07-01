Immer auf dem Laufenden bleiben - mit unserem täglichen Börsen-Newsletter! Jetzt abonnieren! -w-
01.07.2020 17:10:00

What Is Mileage-Based Insurance And What Are Its Benefits?

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mileage-based insurance is getting more and more popular. Policyholders can save money on their insurance if they allow their insurers to track their driving habits.

The reasons for preferring mileage-based insurances by both the policyholders and insurers are the following:

  • Mileage-based policies are highly customizable. These types of policies can properly reflect the true level of risk a customer pose. Mileage-based insurance is a type of policy where the costs are dependent on several factors like the type of used vehicle, how much time the vehicle is used, traveled distance, location, and the driver's habits.
  • The premiums are accurate. Mileage-based (also known as usage-based) premiums are based on true, documented driving habits of insured drivers. Previously, insurance companies had to guess approximately how many miles a person traveled annually or hope that their customer's estimate was true. Unfortunately, many policyholders weren't always truthful.
  • Is convenient. A small telematics device that is installed in the vehicle is used to monitor the number of miles driven, how a driver takes corners, how he accelerates and many other parameters. Usually, the telematics device requires access to an OBDII port. This port is located just under the steering wheel or near the fuse panel. At some insurance companies, these devices are only capable of tracking the number of miles driven by the vehicle in a month or for the entire policy period.

For additional info, money-saving tips and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/

Compare-autoinsurance.org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

 

SOURCE Compare-Autoinsurance.org

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

ABB 21.94
2.86 %
Alcon 55.42
1.95 %
Geberit 480.40
1.31 %
Roche Hldg G 332.25
1.19 %
Novartis 83.00
0.70 %
CieFinRichemont 60.14
-0.50 %
Swisscom 492.80
-0.63 %
Adecco Group 44.15
-0.70 %
CS Group 9.72
-0.76 %
Swiss Life Hldg 347.40
-1.03 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:57
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
12:29
Vontobel: Fixer Coupon und Chance auf Kapitalschutz?
30.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Landis+Gyr Group AG, ABB Ltd, Lonza Group AG
29.06.20
Der Fall Wirecard wird zum Krimi | BX Swiss TV
29.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
26.06.20
SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
18.06.20
Will Russia Cut Rates Again to Combat Recession?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:22
Schroders: Five reasons to use an active fund manager in emerging markets
30.06.20
Schroders: Can the UK escape the eye of the storm?
29.06.20
Schroders: Moving from recession to recovery: how can investors position themselves?
mehr
Der Fall Wirecard wird zum Krimi | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wirecard-Aktie erneut stark gefragt: Wirecard darf Zahlungsdienste in Grossbritannien wieder aufnehmen - Vertrag mit Ex-Chef gekündigt
Wirecard-Aktie verlustreich: Wirecard wird voraussichtlich in Einzelteilen verkauft - Erneute Durchsuchungen
Clariant-Aktien im Steigflug - Sonderdividende und Fusionsgerüchte
Boeing-Aktie tiefrot: Boeing 737 Max gelingt Testflug nach Startverbot - Norwegian storniert
Schneller Rebound an den Aktienmärkten - Nur eine Blase?
Viel Aufholbedarf: Hat Silber ein grösseres Potenzial als Gold in diesem Jahr?
SMI & Co. fester -- DAX volatil -- Dow Jones freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
US-Börsen legen am Dienstag zu -- SMI beendet Sitzung leicht im Minus -- DAX schliesst über 12'300er-Marke -- Gewinne in Asien
Varta-Aktie stark: Varta erhält 300 Millionen Euro Fördermittel
2. Quartal 2020: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI & Co. fester -- DAX volatil -- Dow Jones freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich im Mittwochshandel mit grünem Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Leitindex verliert aktuell. An der Wall Street sind leichte Zugewinne auszumachen. Die Märkte in Fernost beendeten den Mittwochshandel mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB