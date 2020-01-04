04.01.2020 17:10:00

What Is Accident Forgiveness And Why Drivers Should Buy It

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that explains how drivers can keep their car insurance rates low by accessing accident forgiveness plans.

For more info and free quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/accident-forgiveness-can-help-you-save-money-on-your-car-insurance/

Drivers can prevent their premium rates to increase following an at-fault accident by purchasing accident forgiveness.

Accident forgiveness is an optional coverage that will help policyholders keep their premiums at approximately the same value after causing an accident. Not every car insurance company offers this coverage, so it's important for drivers to check if the current insurer offers this option.

Depending on the severity of the accident and the damage value, the premiums for the guilty driver can increase with as much as 50%. In order to avoid this thing to happen, some insurance companies offer the accident forgiveness option. Usually, this coverage will make sure policyholders' premium rates stay the same after their first at-fault accident.

Terms and condition for this feature varies for every car insurance provider. Also, accident forgiveness is not offered in every state. Some companies will offer accident forgiveness automatically when policyholders renew their auto policy, while others will offer accident forgiveness as an option for drivers to purchase. There are several insurance companies that will offer accident forgiveness for free for those loyal customers that maintained a cleaned driving record for several years.

Depending on the insurer, accident forgiveness policy will forgive the policyholder for a single at-fault accident that happened once in a period that ranges from one year to three years, or for multiple at-fault accidents that happened in the same period. Also, if it happens that the policyholder gets involved in an accident while he is covered by accident forgiveness, and he does not follow up that that accident with other accidents, the policyholder premium rates can drop with as much as $100 for every year if he maintains a clean driving record.

For additional info, money-saving tips and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/

Compare-autoinsurance.org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

SOURCE Compare-Autoinsurance.org

