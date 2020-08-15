+++ Der Kryptomarkt bleibt in Bewegung. Bitcoin +4% in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln. +++ -w-
15.08.2020

What Factors Make Policyholders Pay Expensive Car Insurance Premiums?

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that presents several factors that affect the premiums and several ways to keep car insurance costs under control.

Car insurance rates have a tendency to rise over time. Besides that, there are several factors that affect the costs of car insurance like higher costs of medical bills, increased prices of newer vehicles, and others.

The most common factors that affect the price of car insurance are the following:

  • Address. The location where a driver is living has a major impact on the price of insurance. Different areas have different insurance rates that are influenced by theft rates, vandalism, traffic congestion, hailstorms, and others. Drivers that live in large cities will pay higher insurance rates than those that live in small rural communities.
  • Driving record. Drivers that have safe driving habits are less likely to be involved in accidents and will pay less on their insurance rates. On the other hand, drivers that have at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, DUI, convictions, and other traffic violations in their driving records will pay much more on their premiums. Furthermore, drivers that have numerous traffic violations will have a hard time finding an insurance company that is willing to sell coverage to them.
  • Gender. Statistics show that male drivers are usually involved in more severe accidents than female drivers and are more likely to die than females. Therefore, insurers will charge more on male drivers (especially young drivers) than female drivers. Drivers that live in Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, will be relieved knowing that the insurers can't use the gender in order to determine rates.
  • The type of car. Certain car models have higher claim rates than others. Usually, these types of vehicles are more likely to be involved in accidents or to be stolen. Drivers that own one of these vehicles will pay higher insurance rates. Policyholders that own vehicles that have high safety ratings will manage to save money on car insurance.
  • Credit history. Insurance companies consider that drivers that have a credit score under 600 to be riskier to insure, and for that, they will charge more on their insurance. Drivers that live in California, Hawaii, and Massachusetts are in luck because the local legislation doesn't allow the insurers to use their credit score to determine insurance rates.

Compare-autoinsurance.org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

