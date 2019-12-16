16.12.2019 17:10:00

What Are The Most Valuable Car Insurance Discounts And How To Get Them

Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com is a top auto insurance brokerage website. This website offers car insurance info about different coverage types and money-saving tips.

Insurance companies are well known for granting their clients a really high number of discounts that can save a lot of money. A person can be eligible for discounts for all sorts of reasons, from the obvious ones, like being a safe driver, up to being a member of certain clubs or working for a certain company. However, some discounts are really valuable and drivers are recommended to try to obtain them. These are:

  • Shopping online discounts. Many insurance companies encourage drivers to shop online for car insurance. Shopping online cuts some costs for insurance companies, like paying some middle-men. And many companies agree that buying online should be rewarded. Some companies offer a 10%-15% off for online purchases.
  • Multi-vehicle discounts. For many families that own multiple cars, using a single policy to cover them all is really a sound option. It is less hassle and paperwork to pay just a single bill. Plus, insurance companies will provide a discount which is directly proportional with the number of insured cars.
  • Switching carrier discounts. Some companies are more than happy to greet new customers who have changed their insurers. Offering newcomer discounts is a good marketing strategy. Always check for newcomer discounts before switching the car insurance provider.
  • Going paperless. Living in a highly-digitalized world has some really solid advantages. Policyholders can choose to go paperless. That means paying premiums electronically, via a bank account, have proof of insurance stored digitally and even get some apps. Choosing to go paperless also saves the insurer some money.
  • Paying-in-full discounts. Paying the full coverage in advance is also greatly rewarded by the insurance company. The value of the discount also varies, with some of the best offers ranging around 15%.
  • Safety gear discount. Insurance companies provide discounts to drivers who choose safe cars to drive. Cars equipped with crash avoidance technology and anti-theft devices will help drivers get a series of discounts.

Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes.

For more information, please visit http://cheapquotesautoinsurance.com

 

SOURCE Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com

