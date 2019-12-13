+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
13.12.2019 16:10:00

What Are The Main Advantages Provided By Comprehensive Car Insurance

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com has released a new blog post explaining the main benefits of comprehensive car insurance. In order to obtain the best prices for this policy, compare auto insurance quotes.

Comprehensive coverage provides financial support if the car was damaged by factors not related to an accident. There are multiple scenarios when only comprehensive car insurance will reimburse the policyholder:

  • Damage caused by extreme weather phenomena. Natural disasters, like earthquakes, fire, landslides, hurricanes, and other similar events, can easily damage or even total a car. This type of coverage was designed to deal with these cases.
  • Damage caused by animals. Rampaging animals can cause a lot of damage to a vehicle. Even hitting an animal can seriously affect a car's structural integrity. Comprehensive car insurance also provides coverage against this type of damage.
  • Vandalism. In some parts of the country, riots and vandalism are more prevalent. Since rioters usually set cars on fire, it is recommended for those living in areas with multiple recorded cases of vandalism to have comprehensive coverage.
  • Car theft. Having a car stolen it's an owner's worst nightmare. Especially if there were valuables inside the car. Owning comprehensive coverage gives the policyholder the right to make a claim and try to recover as much as possible from the value of the investment.

;