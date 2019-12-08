What Are The Main Advantages Offered By Car Tracking Systems

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carinsuranceplan.org has released a new blog post that presents the top reasons for installing tracking devices and how these can help drivers save car insurance money.

Tracking devices use GPS technology to pinpoint the location of the vehicle. Besides helping the authorities recovering a stolen vehicle, tracking devices can also:



Lower car insurance rates. Most insurance carriers will offer a discount that ranges between 20% to 30% of the premium rates after installing tracking devices. The reason whey insurers offer discounts that large for installing car tracking devices, is because it makes it much easier for the authorities to recover a stolen, or missing vehicle.

Help managing vehicles used for business. When dealing with a fleet of commercial vehicles, it's necessary to install car tracking devices on all of them. In that way, the business owner will always know where the vehicles and employees are and can check if they are stuck in traffic, or they are having an unauthorized stop.

Save time. GPS tracking systems will help drivers avoid heavy traffic. GPS tracking systems monitor the driving conditions in real-time and they will alert the driver when heavy traffic is spotted ahead on the route. GPS tracking systems are able to offer you an alternative route.

Save fuel. GPS systems will always provide the fastest and most fuel-efficient route to the destination.

It helps locate missing drivers. If a driver is in trouble, he/she can easily be located with the help of a GPS tracking device. Either the driver suffered a stroke, or he was involved in an accident, all he has to do is to push an SOS button and help will be in motion.

