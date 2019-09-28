+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
What Are Car Insurance Gaps And Why Drivers Should Avoid Them

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers are required to carry insurance permanently. A period of time when the driver does not have coverage is called a gap or a lapse. Having a history of coverage lapses will make the next underwriting process more difficult and premiums costlier.

  • Causing an accident while uninsured will have multiple legal consequences. Being uninsured while driving and causing an accident is a severely punished felony. Without coverage, the at fault driver will have financially compensate the victims from his own finances. The repair cost and the medical bills can reach several tens of thousands of dollars.
  • Avoid fines and legal penalties. Drivers caught driving during a gap period will receive hefty fines. Furthermore, they will receive license points. All of these combined will make future premiums extremely expensive. The driver will have both a history of lapses and traffic violations.
  • Avoid being classified as high-risk driver. Companies ask about past coverage when assessing a person's insurability profile. Persons with recent coverage lapses are automatically considered high-risk and asked to pay more. Keep in mind that insurance companies may ask the previous insurer about a former client's payment history. Furthermore, a company may decide to cancel the policy after several missed payments.

