+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple - kurz vor dem Ausbruch? Jetzt Krypto handeln! +++ -w-
10.10.2020 13:55:00

WFC Long-Term Investor Alert: Johnson Fistel, LLP Investigates Wells Fargo; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors' Losses?

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Wells Fargo & Company ("Wells Fargo" or the "Company") (NYSE: WFC) against certain of its officers and directors. 

Earlier this year, a Securities Class Action Complaint was filed on behalf of those who purchased securities of Wells Fargo between February 2, 2018 and March 10, 2020.

According to the lawsuit, Wells Fargo and certain of its executives were charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. On March 10, 2020, it was revealed that the U.S. House Financial Services Committee had requested a U.S. Department of Justice investigation of the Company's former CEO for providing false statements in public testimony relating to its compliance with Consent Orders entered into with the Federal Reserve System and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and its progress in developing and implementing effective and meaningful reforms.

When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you are a long-term shareholder of Wells Fargo, you may have standing to hold Wells Fargo harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.  [click here to join this action] There is no cost or obligation to you.

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Lead Analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP, is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action].

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wfc-long-term-investor-alert-johnson-fistel-llp-investigates-wells-fargo-should-management-be-held-accountable-for-investors-losses-301149760.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 320.80
1.81 %
Alcon 56.16
1.63 %
Part Grp Hldg 875.60
1.58 %
Novartis 80.66
0.77 %
Lonza Grp 557.20
0.76 %
Swiss Life Hldg 356.40
-0.89 %
UBS Group 10.63
-1.16 %
The Swatch Grp 219.80
-1.26 %
CS Group 9.57
-1.26 %
Zurich Insur Gr 321.80
-1.29 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.10.20
Palm Oil Monthly Update ‒ October 2020
09.10.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
09.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Apple
09.10.20
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Wie wirken sich Aktiensplits aus? | BX Swiss TV
09.10.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Durchbruch über den 200er-EMA? / EUR/USD – Trendkanal zurückerobert
08.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.40% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc
08.10.20
Verunsicherung unter SMI-Anlegern wächst
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.10.20
Schroders: Motoren eines nachhaltigen Wandels: Anleger erwarten von den Unternehmen ein gesellschaftliches Bewusstsein
01.10.20
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
mehr
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Wie wirken sich Aktiensplits aus? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Sunrise-Übernahme durch UPC ist auf gutem Weg - Sunrise-Aktie leicht im Plus
Franken im Blick: BIZ-Generaldirektor sieht keine Währungsmanipulation der Schweiz
UBS ist gemäss VR-Präsident Weber "nicht auf Brautschau" - UBS-Aktie leichter
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Anleger schicken Meyer Burger tief südwärts
SMI geht stärker ins Wochenende -- Wall Street mit Zuschlägen -- DAX schliesst kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend im Minus
US-Senator will Börsengang von Alibaba-Tochter Ant Financial verzögern
LafargeHolcim in den USA anscheinend wegen Kuba-Aktivitäten vor Gericht - Aktie im Minus
Novartis erhält EMA-PRIME-Status für Iptacopan zur Behandlung von Nierenleiden - Novartis-Aktie profitiert
AMD-Aktie tiefer, Xilinx-Aktie haussiert: AMD will offenbar Xilinx kaufen - Mehr Konkurrenz für Intel
Bullenmarkt beim Bitcoin? Krypto-Trader erwarten ruhiges Quartal für Altcoins

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht stärker ins Wochenende -- Wall Street mit Zuschlägen -- DAX schliesst kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend im Minus
Der heimische Markt beendete den letzten Handelstag dieser Woche mit Zuwächsen. Dagegen trat der deutsche Leitindex im Freitagshandel nur auf der Stelle. Die Wall Street marschierte derweil weiter. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es vor dem Wochenende vor allem bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB