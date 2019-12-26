26.12.2019 22:30:00

Weyerhaeuser to release fourth quarter results on January 31

SEATTLE, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) will release fourth quarter 2019 results on Friday, January 31, before the market opens. The company will hold a live webcast and conference call at 7 a.m. Pacific time (10 a.m. Eastern time) the same day to discuss results.

Weyerhaeuser Company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Weyerhaeuser Company)

To access the news release, live webcast and presentation online, go to the Investor Relations section on www.weyerhaeuser.com on January 31.

To join the conference call from within North America, dial 855-223-0757 (access code: 2195447) at least 15 minutes prior to the call. Those calling from outside North America should dial 574-990-1206 (access code: 2195447). Replays will be available for two weeks at 855-859-2056 (access code: 2195447) from within North America and at 404-537-3406 (access code: 2195447) from outside North America.

About Weyerhaeuser
Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 12 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2018, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,300 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

For more information contact:
Analysts – Beth Baum, 206-539-3907
Media – Nancy Thompson, 919-861-0342

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weyerhaeuser-to-release-fourth-quarter-results-on-january-31-300979461.html

SOURCE Weyerhaeuser Company

