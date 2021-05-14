WEX to Present at Investor Conferences in May

WEX (NYSE:WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, today announced it will present at the following investor conferences in the month of May:

On Thursday, May 20, Chief Financial Officer, Roberto Simon, will present at the Barclays 2021 Emerging Payments and Fintech Forum at approximately 8:00 AM EDT (5:00 AM PDT).

A webcast of the presentation will be available live on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.wexinc.com, or through the following address: https://kvgo.com/barclays/wex-inc-may-2021.

On Tuesday, May 25, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Melissa Smith, will present at the 49th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference at approximately 4:25 PM EDT (1:25 PM PDT).

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available live on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.wexinc.com, or through the following address: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/tmc21/sessions/37977-wex-inc/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true.

For those unable to listen to the live webcasts, an audio replay of both Conferences will also be available on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

About WEX

Powered by the belief that complex payment systems can be made simple, WEX (NYSE: WEX) is a leading financial technology service provider across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, corporate payments, travel and health. WEX has offices in more than 10 countries and employs more than 5,200 associates around the world. WEX fleet cards offer approximately 16 million vehicles exceptional payment security and control; purchase volume in travel and corporate solutions was $20.9 billion in 2020 and was processed in over 20 currencies; our health division provides consumer-directed healthcare technology and services, and reached an estimated 34.3 million U.S. consumers as of March 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.wexinc.com.

