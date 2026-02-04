WEX Inc. Reports Climb In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - WEX Inc. (WEX) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $84.3 million, or $2.41 per share. This compares with $63.9 million, or $1.60 per share, last year.

Excluding items, WEX Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $143.7 million or $4.11 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.7% to $672.9 million from $636.5 million last year.

WEX Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 3.80 To $ 4.00 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 650 M To $ 670 M