04.02.2026 23:49:26
WEX Inc. Reports Climb In Q4 Profit
(RTTNews) - WEX Inc. (WEX) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's earnings came in at $84.3 million, or $2.41 per share. This compares with $63.9 million, or $1.60 per share, last year.
Excluding items, WEX Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $143.7 million or $4.11 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 5.7% to $672.9 million from $636.5 million last year.
WEX Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $84.3 Mln. vs. $63.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.41 vs. $1.60 last year. -Revenue: $672.9 Mln vs. $636.5 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 3.80 To $ 4.00 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 650 M To $ 670 M
