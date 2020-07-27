WEX Inc. Announces Time Change for its Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, today announced that it has changed the time of its second quarter 2020 earnings conference call. To minimize scheduling conflicts amongst our analyst community, the conference call will now be held at 10:00 A.M. EDT on Thursday, July 30, 2020. The conference call was previously scheduled for 9:00 A.M. EDT.

The conference call will be webcast live online and may be accessed through the investor relations section of the WEX website, www.wexinc.com. The live conference call may also be accessed by dialing (833) 714-0940 or +1 (778) 560-2809. The conference ID number is 3368158.

A replay of the live webcast will be available on the Company's website or by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642, conference ID number 3368158, beginning approximately two hours after the webcast. The replay will be available through August 21, 2020.

About WEX Inc.

Powered by the belief that complex payment systems can be made simple, WEX (NYSE: WEX) is a leading financial technology service provider across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, travel and healthcare. WEX operates in more than 10 countries and in more than 20 currencies through more than 5,000 associates around the world. WEX fleet cards offer 14.9 million vehicles exceptional payment security and control; purchase volume in travel and corporate solutions grew to $39.6 billion in 2019; and the WEX Health financial technology platform helps 390,000 employers and 31.8 million consumers better manage healthcare expenses. For more information, visit www.wexinc.com.

