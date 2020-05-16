16.05.2020 02:00:00

Westshore Terminals Revises Event Format for Annual General Meeting Due to COVID-19

VANCOUVER, May 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSX: WTE) (the "Corporation") announced today that similar to other public companies, it will take COVID-19 precautionary measures for the Corporation's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on June 16, 2020. The changes are intended to reduce potential risks associated with travel and large gatherings, and to focus on the health and safety of our employees, suppliers and other stakeholders.

The AGM will be held at Westshore Terminals located at 1 Roberts Bank, Delta, British Columbia. In view of the strong recommendations from British Columbia's Chief Medical Health Officer to limit gatherings, arrangements are being made only to permit  certain officers of the Corporation, including the proxyholders named in the form of proxy, to access the meeting site and attend the AGM in person.  This will ensure compliance with requirements relating to workplaces and adherence to required social distancing. 

The revised event format for the AGM will include a one-way web and telephone conference. Shareholders can email questions prior to the AGM to info@westshore.com but will not otherwise be able to vote or speak at, or otherwise participate in, the AGM via the web or telephone conference. All shareholders of the Corporation are encouraged to vote on matters at the AGM by proxy, appointing a management proxyholder.  This method of conducting the AGM should not impair the exercise by shareholders of their right to vote. 

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, the Corporation will continue to monitor the circumstances of the virus and any recommendations or directives of government and health authorities and will advise shareholders as necessary of any further updates regarding the AGM.

Event:

Annual General Meeting 2020 Web Conference



When:

Tuesday, June 16, 2020


9:00 AM PST



Q&A's:

Westshore will be accepting email questions only prior to the AGM, and shareholders are encouraged to email their questions by 2:00 PM EDT on June 12, 2020 to info@westshore.com.



Video Web
Conference

Join by computer, click
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82287936957?pwd=Yko0V0RJSTY5K25RbnNmdlBqTDFNdz09


Meeting ID: 822 8793 6957

Password: 202323




One tap mobile:




+16475580588,,82287936957#,,#,202323# Canada

+17789072071,,82287936957#,,#,202323# Canada



Call
Details:

Dial by your location


+1 647 558 0588 Canada


+1 778 907 2071 Canada


+1 438 809 7799 Canada


+1 587 328 1099 Canada


+1 647 374 4685 Canada




Meeting ID: 822 8793 6957




Meeting Password: 202323




Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kb6v8F2SKM

 

SOURCE Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 354.05
1.80 %
ABB 17.09
1.58 %
Geberit 429.60
1.56 %
Adecco Group 39.24
1.53 %
Lonza Grp 448.90
1.31 %
Swisscom 490.30
-0.73 %
CS Group 7.40
-0.80 %
Swiss Re 59.46
-1.33 %
CieFinRichemont 51.30
-1.99 %
LafargeHolcim 35.46
-5.44 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15.05.20
ETF Investor Market-Update | BX Swiss TV
15.05.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
15.05.20
Anleger drücken auf den Verkaufsknopf
15.05.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Unterstützung bei USD 1.077 im Fokus / LafargeHolcim – Pullback
14.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.70% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Autoneum Holding AG
13.05.20
Why Large-Cap Stocks Have Outperformed Small Caps
11.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15.05.20
Schroders: Chinesische A-Aktien als Anlagegelegenheit
14.05.20
Schroders: Why Covid-19 has made private assets" valuation nuances so important
14.05.20
Schroders: Rückkehr zu Einwegplastik wegen Corona? Wie Unternehmen ihre Versprechen erneuern müssen
mehr
ETF Investor Market-Update | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Analyst: Bitcoin ist als Wertspeicher noch besser als Gold
Tesla verliert seinen Europachef - warum der Schweizer das Unternehmen verlässt
Aurora Cannabis-Aktie mit +40%: Aurora Cannabis steigert die Erlöse
SMI geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX zum Handelsende höher -- US-Handel endet versöhnlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Statt Kurzarbeit: Schweizer Unternehmen tauschen Mitarbeiter - und XING hilft dabei
Richemont-Aktie im Minus: Richemont verfehlt Gewinnerwartungen - Dividende soll halbiert werden
VAT-Aktie reduziert Gewinne: Aktionäre genehmigen bei GV alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats
Roche-Aktie stärker: Roche lanciert neue digitale Lösung zur Messung von Blutgaswerten
US-Börsen mit Kehrtwende - Positiver Handelsausklang -- SMI schliesst mit Abschlägen -- DAX zum Handelsende tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Apple kauft VR-Unternehmen NextVR - Aktie schwach

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX zum Handelsende höher -- US-Handel endet versöhnlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag doch noch auf grünes Terrain. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende mit positiven Vorzeichen. Der DAX bewegte sich klar auf grünem Terrain. Die asiatischen Märkte zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende uneinig.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB