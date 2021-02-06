SMI 10’755 -1.0%  SPI 13’429 -0.9%  Dow 31’148 0.3%  DAX 14’057 0.0%  Euro 1.0832 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’656 0.4%  Gold 1’811 0.9%  Bitcoin 34’069 2.0%  Dollar 0.8989 -0.6%  Öl 59.6 0.9% 
06.02.2021 02:00:00

Westshore Terminals Announces Update to its Throughput Projection for 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSX: WTE) ("Westshore" or the "Corporation") announced today an update to its throughput projection for 2021. 

In December, 2020, Westshore announced, based on information then available, projected volumes for 2021 of approximately 21 million tonnes, which could vary positively or negatively by up to 10%.  Based on additional information received and currently available, Westshore is now projecting throughput of 25 million tonnes for 2021.  This projection will, if appropriate, be updated further in Westshore's quarterly reports and distribution announcements throughout 2021.

The foregoing statements concerning anticipated throughput volumes are forward-looking statements that reflect the current expectations of Westshore with respect to future events and performance.  Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether such performance or results will be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made, assumptions made by management, and management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and will be impacted by and are subject to the risks and uncertainties outlined in Westshore's Annual Information Form that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, historical results or current expectations.

SOURCE Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation

