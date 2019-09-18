18.09.2019 02:00:00

Westshore Terminals Announces Q3 2019 Distribution

VANCOUVER, Sept. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSX: WTE) ("Westshore" or the "Corporation") announced today that a dividend of $0.16 per share will be paid on or before October 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2019, which is the same per share amount that was paid in Q1 and Q2 of 2019. The Q3 2019 dividend will be designated an "eligible dividend" for Canadian tax purposes.

For the eight months ended August 31, 2019, Westshore loaded 20.0 million tonnes, the same volume shipped for the same period in 2018 but at higher rates than 2018. Throughput volumes for 2019 are anticipated to be approximately 30.5 million tonnes, at handling rates higher than 2018.

The foregoing statements concerning anticipated throughput volumes and loading rates, and the levels of dividends are forward-looking statements that reflect the current expectations of the Corporation with respect to future events and performance. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether such performance or results will be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made, assumptions made by management, and management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and will be impacted by and are subject to the risks and uncertainties outlined in the Corporation's Annual Information Form that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, historical results or current expectations.

SOURCE Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
17.09.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
17.09.19
Noch lange keine Ruhe am Ölmarkt
17.09.19
Vontobel: derimail - STOXX® Europe 600 Indizes mit 50% europäischer Barriere
17.09.19
SMI-Anleger ziehen sich zurück
16.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 6.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf DKSH Holding AG
16.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
12.09.19
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ölpreise nach Drohnenangriff auf saudische Raffinerie zweistellig im Plus
Rieter-Aktie zieht an: Peter Spuhler hat sich mit Rieter-Aktien eingedeckt
Ende des Bitcoin-Hypes? Grosse Börsen verzeichnen weniger Trades
Darum bietet Apple seinen Streaming-Dienst Apple TV+ so günstig an
Dow schlussendlich leichter -- SMI und DAX schliessen leichter -- Aktienmärkte in Fernost letztlich stabil
Roche-Genussscheine starten durch nach Investorentag
"Äh nein" - Tesla-Chef Elon Musk lässt weissrussischen Präsidenten auflaufen
Zalando-Aktie auf Talfahrt: Grossaktionär Kinnevik schliesst Platzierung von Zalando-Aktienpaket ab
Schmolz+Bickenbach-Aktien verlieren kräftig: rating gesenkt
Weitere Rally voraus? So lange sollten Anleger ihre Bitcoin halten, um garantiert einen Gewinn zu erzielen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen mit leichten Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX schlussendlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Dienstag zulegen. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich zurückhaltend. An den US-Börsen hielten sich die Anleger am Dienstag zurück. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte zeigten sich von politischer Unsicherheit belastet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB