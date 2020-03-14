Westshore Terminals Announces Q1 2020 Distribution

VANCOUVER, March 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSX: WTE) ("Westshore" or the "Corporation") announced today that a dividend of $0.16 per share will be paid on or before April 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2020, which is the same per share amount that was paid in Q4 2019. The Q1 2020 dividend will be designated an "eligible dividend" for Canadian tax purposes.

Westshore anticipates to ship in excess of 7.5 million tonnes in Q1 2020 compared to 7.0 million tonnes for the same period in 2019. Q1 has seen severe winter conditions as well as disruptions from protests, impacting overall throughput. 2020 throughput volumes are anticipated to be approximately 30.5 million tonnes, at rates comparable to 2018 levels.

The foregoing statements concerning anticipated throughput volumes, the cost, duration and effects of the capital project and the levels of dividends and debt are forward-looking statements that reflect the current expectations of the Corporation with respect to future events and performance. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether such performance or results will be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made, assumptions made by management, and management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and will be impacted by and are subject to the risks and uncertainties outlined in the Corporation's Annual Information Form that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, historical results or current expectations.

