WESTPAY: David Grenthe and Michael Carlqvist join Westpay

Westpay AB, a leading fintech company, is pleased to announce that David Grenthe and Michael Carlqvist have joined the team. They both have a proven record as trusted advisors in the fintech industry. Together with their new colleagues at Westpay, they will help customers in their challenge finding the best payment solution.



- For us at Westpay, the goal is simple. We want to offer our customers the best know-how there is. David and Michael are a perfect match for our team. They not only bring first class experience and competence, they also prove that we at Westpay are on the right track with our ambition to be the number one employer in the business, says Sten Karlson, CEO at Westpay.



- For me, Westpay had the ambition tuned the right way. The way they see the business, as well as their purpose and values, made me tick. Being in the tech industry makes it even more important to focus on the human aspect as well as the business value. I am looking forward to support and guide our customers, armed with my personal experience as well as Westpay’s innovative offering, says David Grenthe.



- I agree with David. I have been in this business long enough to recognize a good opportunity. I was blown away by the people and the technology at Westpay. We all know that change is the new normal, and the need for a flexible solution is obvious. That's why I am excited to see that Westpay already has some fantastic next-gen products on the shelf ready to launch. I feels great to be in a proactive mode where I can show really cool, powerful solutions that will boost the customer experience to the next level, says Michael Carlqvist.

David Grenthe and Michael Carlqvist started their new job during September 2019.

For additional information, please contact:

Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB

Mobile: +46 70-555 6065

Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se

Hans Edin, CMO Westpay AB

Mobile: +46 70-688 02 05

Email: hans.edin@westpay.se

Westpay’s Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank, phone: +46 8-463 80 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

