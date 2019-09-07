WestLake Dental Care is Now Offering Enhanced Oral Cancer Screenings

STERLING, Va., September 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WestLake Dental Care joined forces with Forward Science, the manufacturer of OralID™, and became a member of the ID For Life™ Program to promote early detection and public awareness of oral cancer in the office. Dr. Tarek Badawy will be offering enhanced oral cancer screenings during scheduled appointments to new and current patients.

Oral Cancer is not a rare disease and unfortunately, it is on the rise. This year, approximately 51,540 will be diagnosed with oral cancer in the United States alone. Due to late-stage discovery, one American dies every hour from oral cancer.

Dr. Badawy uses an oral cancer screening device, OralID, in efforts to discover oral cancers in their earliest stages. Currently, up to 70% of oral cancers are found in late stages (stage III, IV), resulting in a 5-year survival rate of less than 50%. OralID has the ability to "highlight" these abnormalities in much earlier stages, before it is actually visible to your dental professional, in turn increasing the 5-year survival rate up to 80-90%.

Dr. Badawy has recognized the benefit of the Fluorescence Technology that OralID provides in efforts to discover oral cancer in its early stages and potentially save lives. Those interested in receiving an oral cancer screening at WestLake Dental Care, or to learn more about our advanced screening, contact our office at (703-444-5108) and ask about our OralID screenings, or visit our website: (http://www.westlakedentalva.com).

About Forward Science

Forward Science is a privately held biotechnology company based in Houston, Texas. OralID, Forward Science's flagship product, is an award-winning oral cancer screening device that allows clinicians to discover abnormalities that may not be seen under traditional white light examinations. Forward Science quickly expanded its product portfolio in efforts to provide clinicians with a complete program to battle the rising trends of oral cancer. With the launch of the ID For Life™ Program, Forward Science has evolved into the industry leader for oral oncology. The ID For Life™ Program includes the following in an effort to change the trends for oral cancer: screening device (OralID), diagnostic tests (CytID, PathID, hpvID, phID), and treatment options (SalivaMAX). To learn more about OralID, or any of Forward Science's products, please visit http://www.ForwardScience.com or call 855-696-7254.

