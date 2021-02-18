SMI 10’736 -0.7%  SPI 13’423 -0.5%  Dow 31’320 -0.9%  DAX 13’884 -0.2%  Euro 1.0832 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’682 -0.5%  Gold 1’771 -0.3%  Bitcoin 46’396 -1.0%  Dollar 0.8977 -0.1%  Öl 63.9 -1.5% 
18.02.2021 16:22:00

WestJet to temporarily suspend service to four domestic stations

Airline to halt flights to St. John's, London, Ont., Lloydminster and Medicine Hat as demand continues to falter from COVID-19

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, WestJet announced it will temporarily suspend operations to St. John's, N.L., London, Ont., and Lloydminster and Medicine Hat, Alta., as of March 19, until June 24, 2021.

"We have continued to operate in the face of uncertainty as domestic and international travel restrictions and quarantines have caused demand to plummet," said Ed Sims, WestJet President and CEO. "Unfortunately, with new and increasingly restrictive policies, we are left once again, with no other option than to suspend service to these communities."

With today's announcement, flights between St. John's and Halifax will be suspended as of March 21, while service between London, Ont., and Toronto will cease on March 22. WestJet Link service from Calgary to Lloydminster will end on March 19, and Calgary to Medicine Hat discontinued as of March 21.

"Our ability to return to markets remains directly correlated to government policies and the prioritization of a domestic travel program," continued Sims. "As we look ahead to contributing to the economic recovery of Canada, the relationship between testing and quarantine must evolve based on data and science."

In June 2020, WestJet announced organizational changes through its airport transformation program. As a result of the suspensions, WestJet will be working with newly established third-party service providers in St. John's and London, Ont., and directly with Pacific Coastal Airlines for affected WestJet Link operations in Lloydminster and Medicine Hat.

WestJet continues to operate at more than a 90 per cent reduction year over year. Guests impacted will be contacted directly regarding their options for travel to and from the regions. Service is set to resume to all communities as of June 24, 2021.

Temporary Route Suspensions:

Route

Current Frequency

Service suspended from

Lloydminster - Calgary

2x weekly

March 19, 2021

St. John's - Halifax

3x weekly

March 21, 2021

Medicine Hat - Calgary

1x weekly

March 21, 2021

London, Ont. - Toronto

4x weekly

March 22, 2021

About WestJet 

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

