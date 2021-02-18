|
18.02.2021 16:22:00
WestJet to temporarily suspend service to four domestic stations
Airline to halt flights to St. John's, London, Ont., Lloydminster and Medicine Hat as demand continues to falter from COVID-19
CALGARY, AB, Feb. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, WestJet announced it will temporarily suspend operations to St. John's, N.L., London, Ont., and Lloydminster and Medicine Hat, Alta., as of March 19, until June 24, 2021.
"We have continued to operate in the face of uncertainty as domestic and international travel restrictions and quarantines have caused demand to plummet," said Ed Sims, WestJet President and CEO. "Unfortunately, with new and increasingly restrictive policies, we are left once again, with no other option than to suspend service to these communities."
With today's announcement, flights between St. John's and Halifax will be suspended as of March 21, while service between London, Ont., and Toronto will cease on March 22. WestJet Link service from Calgary to Lloydminster will end on March 19, and Calgary to Medicine Hat discontinued as of March 21.
"Our ability to return to markets remains directly correlated to government policies and the prioritization of a domestic travel program," continued Sims. "As we look ahead to contributing to the economic recovery of Canada, the relationship between testing and quarantine must evolve based on data and science."
In June 2020, WestJet announced organizational changes through its airport transformation program. As a result of the suspensions, WestJet will be working with newly established third-party service providers in St. John's and London, Ont., and directly with Pacific Coastal Airlines for affected WestJet Link operations in Lloydminster and Medicine Hat.
WestJet continues to operate at more than a 90 per cent reduction year over year. Guests impacted will be contacted directly regarding their options for travel to and from the regions. Service is set to resume to all communities as of June 24, 2021.
Temporary Route Suspensions:
Route
Current Frequency
Service suspended from
Lloydminster - Calgary
2x weekly
March 19, 2021
St. John's - Halifax
3x weekly
March 21, 2021
Medicine Hat - Calgary
1x weekly
March 21, 2021
London, Ont. - Toronto
4x weekly
March 22, 2021
About WestJet
Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.
For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.
Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet
Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet
Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/
Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet
Read the WestJet blog at blog.westjet.com
Recent recognition includes:
2020/2019 Number-One Ranked Canadian Airline Loyalty Program in Member Engagement (Bond Brand Loyalty)
2019/2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)
2019 Winner Among Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)
2019/2018 Number-One-Ranked Airline Credit Card in Canada (Rewards Canada)
SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership
Inside (Anzeige)
Dominique Böhler, Head of Public Distribution Switzerland der Société Générale erklärt heute im BX Swiss Struki ABC den Grundbegriff «Basiswert». Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss erläutert er den Anlegern, was genau ein Basiswert bei Strukturierten Produkten ist und welche Werte dafür zur Auswahl stehen. Weiter gibt Dominique Böhler einen Einblick in die Besonderheiten und welche Vorteile den Anlegern durch den Handel mit Strukturierten Produkten entstehen.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI gibt ab -- DAX in engen Grenzen -- Wall Street im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich leichter
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Donnerstag mit Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex pendelt um den Vortagesschluss. Die US-Märkte präsentieren sich im Donnerstagshandel mit Abschlägen. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag überwiegend nach.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}