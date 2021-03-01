WestJet reaches tentative agreement with CUPE

CUPE Local 4070 represents WestJet Inflight group

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced that a tentative agreement had been reached with CUPE Local 4070, representation for the WestJet Inflight (Cabin Crew) group. Both parties now await the ratification vote to be put forward to membership.

"I am pleased that we've tentatively come to terms on the first collective agreement with CUPE Local 4070," said Ed Sims, WestJet President and CEO. "Our Cabin Crew Members are a valued and integral part of the WestJet team and it is our goal to continue supporting them as they continue the safe, caring service our guests expect of WestJet."

About WestJet

In 25 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. Starting with 250 employees, five destinations and three aircraft, by 2019 the airline had grown to 14,000 employees, 180 aircraft and served more than 100 destinations in 23 countries.

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

Recent recognition includes:

2021 Five Star Major Airline (APEX)

2020/2019 Number-One Ranked Canadian Airline Loyalty Program in Member Engagement (Bond Brand Loyalty)

2019/2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019 Winner Among Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019/2018 Number-One-Ranked Airline Credit Card in Canada (Rewards Canada)

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership