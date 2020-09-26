WestJet enhances no-charge COVID-19 travel insurance offering with U.S. coverage

Airline increases coverage limit to $200,000 CAD for travel to or from the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean and Europe including the U.K. for COVID-19 medical and quarantine costs

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, WestJet is announcing guests travelling to, through or from the United States are now eligible for the airline's enhanced $200,000 CAD COVID-19 travel insurance coverage for air-only and vacation reservations.

The enhanced coverage will retroactively include all bookings made as of September 18, 2020 and will increase by $100,000 CAD to include up to a maximum of $200,000 CAD at no additional charge to eligible guests.

Any WestJet air-only reservation including WestJet Vacations bookings for travel to and from the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean, Europe (including U.K.) and inbound to Canada will be eligible for the coverage for up to 21 days for travel into and including August 31, 2021 through new partner TuGo®. For one-way travel reservations, coverage is available for up to seven days.

"Our research shows that a lack of COVID insurance is a considerable barrier to travel and our guests were seeking the inclusion of U.S. destinations to our travel insurance offering," said Arved von zur Muehlen, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. "Eligible guests travelling to and from the destinations we serve can now have an added layer of confidence knowing they are covered for up to $200,000 CAD against unforeseen medical costs related to COVID-19 when booking with WestJet."

TuGo's COVID-19 coverage for WestJet guests includes*:

COVID-19 coverage for emergency medical related expenses for eligible guests with COVID-19 while outside of Canada (or for visitors travelling to Canada ) for up to a maximum limit of $200,000 CAD per insured person if they have tested positive or have been diagnosed for COVID-19 while on a trip.

Trip interruption coverage if the Canadian Government's travel advisory changes to "Avoid all travel" (level 4) while at any of the travel destinations.

Inclusions:

Medical and related expenses, such as medical treatment in hospital if a guest tests positive for and is diagnosed with COVID-19 during their trip.



Emergency transportation back to Canada or home country (including up to $5,000 for repatriation in case of death).

or home country (including up to for repatriation in case of death).

Quarantine meals and commercial accommodation expenses up to $150 /day (or up to $300 /day per family) to a maximum of 14 days.

/day (or up to /day per family) to a maximum of 14 days.

Up to $500 combined for a one-way economy flight home, unexpected meals and commercial accommodation expenses.

Up to $500 combined for a one-way economy flight home, unexpected meals and commercial accommodation expenses.

Travel insurance is automatically included at time of purchase on WestJet flights or vacation packages on or after September 18, 2020 , for travel between September 18, 2020 and August 31, 2021 .

, for travel between and .

Certain exclusions, limitations and conditions apply. Learn more from the Certificate of Insurance.

WestJet has built a framework to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly. From the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the airline invested quickly in hygiene and safety measures to mitigate the risk throughout the entire travel journey, investing millions of dollars' worth of equipment, cleaning and additional measures to protect those who had to fly. The airline continues to invest, test and trial multiple additional safety measures to ensure safety above all.

*Exclusions apply. Not available for travel including cruises. For full coverage details, please visit here.

WestJet and WestJet Encore continue to connect all 39 of the airline's domestic airports, with a reduced frequency, to ensure essential travel, trade and cargo can continue during the COVID-19 pandemic. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

About TuGo

Canadian-owned and operated for nearly 60 years, TuGo specializes in products and services that support travellers' health, wellness and safety across Canada and around the globe. As one of Canada's top insurance providers and a Platinum Club member of Canada's Best Managed Companies, TuGo offers 24/7 in-house emergency travel medical assistance, with support in 27 languages. TuGo recognizes the challenges and uncertainty Canadians are experiencing; that's why we're working to equip travellers with the services and support they need to travel again.

