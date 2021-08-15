SMI 12’456 0.2%  SPI 15’954 0.3%  Dow 35’515 0.0%  DAX 15’977 0.3%  Euro 1.0801 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’230 0.1%  Gold 1’780 1.5%  Bitcoin 43’578 6.1%  Dollar 0.9164 -0.8%  Öl 70.3 -1.3% 
15.08.2021 00:42:00

WestJet Encore Cabin Crew Members, represented by CUPE Local 4070, ratify five-year collective agreement

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - WestJet Encore today announced that Encore Cabin Crew Members, represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), have successfully ratified their first five-year agreement.

This ratified agreement is in place from August 1, 2021, through to and including July 31, 2026.

"I am glad to be sharing, once again, that we have achieved a collective agreement with CUPE," Said Ed Sims, WestJet President and CEO. "This agreement, with our WestJet Encore Cabin Crew Members, shows that we continue to bargain productively and respectfully with our union partners. The result shows a dedication toward the interests of our Encore Cabin Crew, guests and WestJet Encore as we all look towards a safe and healthy return to the travel industry."

The time invested in the negotiations by both parties, leading up to ratification, was necessary to work through the many complex terms and conditions.

About WestJet 

In 25 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 23 countries, pre-pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com

Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet
Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet and WestJet News at twitter.com/westjetnews
Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/
Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet
Bookmark WestJet's Newsroom at westjet.com/en-ca/news

Recent recognition includes: 

2020/2019 Number-One Ranked Canadian Airline Loyalty Program in Member Engagement (Bond Brand Loyalty)
2019/2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines) 
2019 Winner Among Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines) 
2019/2018 Number-One-Ranked Airline Credit Card in Canada (Rewards Canada) 

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

﻿

