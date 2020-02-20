WestJet announces internal appointments to its Finance team

Airline names Sarah Walker, Vice-President, Financial Planning and Analysis and Jennifer Bue as Vice-President, Controller

CALGARY, Feb. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - WestJet is pleased to announce the internal appointments of Sarah Walker to the role of Vice-President, Financial Planning and Analysis and Jennifer Bue to the role of Vice-President, Controller.

Reporting to Harry Taylor, WestJet EVP, Finance & Chief Financial Officer, both positions will support execution of the airline's business and financial strategy as well as contribute to the delivery of the financial aspirations of the company.

"We are thrilled to announce these internal appointments to WestJet's Finance team," said Harry Taylor. "Both Sarah and Jenn have a wealth of knowledge and experience that will continue to benefit our team through this exciting period of growth as we expand our global reach."



As Vice-President, Financial Planning and Analysis, Sarah will be responsible for driving excellence in WestJet's financial performance management and business partnering which will enable the airline to deliver on its financial performance targets.

As Vice-President, Controller, Jennifer will continue to enhance the financial reporting, controls, and compliance of the company and ensure capable stewardship of WestJet's assets and resources.

About WestJet

Together with WestJet's regional airlines, WestJet Encore and WestJet Link, we offer scheduled service to more than 110 destinations in North America, Central America, the Caribbean and Europe and to more than 250 destinations in over 20 countries through our airline partnerships. WestJet Vacations offers affordable, flexible vacations to more than 60 destinations and the choice of more than 800 hotels, resorts, condos and villas. Members of the WestJet Rewards program earn WestJet dollars on flights, vacation packages and more. Members use WestJet dollars towards the purchase of flights and vacations packages to any WestJet destination with no blackout periods, and have access to Member Exclusive fares offering deals to WestJet destinations throughout our network and those of our partner airlines.

WestJet is proud to be recognized for three consecutive years as Best Airline in Canada (2017-19) and awarded among travellers' favourite Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (2019). From 2017-2018, WestJet was also awarded among travellers' favourite Mid-Sized and Low-Cost Airlines in North America. The airline was also recognized among the Economy Class winners in North America, 2018. All awards are based on authentic reviews from the travelling public on TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site. We are one of very few airlines globally that does not commercially overbook.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com .

Recent recognition includes:

2019 Swoop - Start-up Airline of the Year (CAPA 2019 Aviation Awards for Excellence)

2019/2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019 Winner Among Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019 Number-One Ranked Canadian Airline Loyalty Program in Member Engagement (Bond Brand Loyalty)

2019/2018 Number-One-Ranked Airline Credit Card in Canada (Rewards Canada)

2018/2017 Winner Among Mid-Sized and Low Cost Airlines – North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2018 Winner – Economy, North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2018 North America's Best Low-Cost Airline (Skytrax)

2018/2017/2016 Canada's Most Trusted Airline (Gustavson School of Business at the University of Victoria)

Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/

Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet

Read the WestJet blog at blog.westjet.com

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership