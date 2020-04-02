02.04.2020 00:29:00

Westfall Technik To Cease Pittsfield Operations

LAS VEGAS, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to declines in the U.S. media business that make up most of the production work at the site, Westfall Technik announced on March 9th that it will relocate its production capacity from its Pittsfield, Massachusetts facility to its Elizabethtown, Kentucky facility.  The transition is expected to occur in the third quarter in 2020. 

About Westfall Technik

Westfall Technik is a global holding company which provides highly-productive plastics manufacturing solutions to medical, consumer packaging and consumer goods industries. Westfall Technik's competitive advantages include modern automated systems, correlative molding processes, and effective industry 4.0 concepts. The results for brand owners include high quality, excellent value, fast response for shorter time-to-market, 100% inspection and traceability from pellet to pallet and beyond, supply chain security compliance, and reliability from a team you can trust.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/westfall-technik-to-cease-pittsfield-operations-301033745.html

SOURCE Westfall Technik, Inc.

