SMI 10'969 -2.0%  SPI 14'482 -1.8%  Dow 33'922 -1.1%  DAX 15'529 -2.6%  Euro 0.9755 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'223 -2.9%  Gold 1'911 -0.4%  Bitcoin 27'063 -1.3%  Dollar 0.8957 -0.3%  Öl 76.5 -0.1% 
NEO kaufen - diese Möglichkeiten gibt es
Nach Rally: Leerverkäufer stürzen sich auf Tesla-Rivalen Xpeng
Hedgefondsmanager warnt vor Blasenbildung bei KI-Aktien - dennoch Kaufempfehlung für einige Titel
Stiller Marktführer SGS: Halbjahreszahlen dürften Einblick in die Erfolge der Sparmassnahmen geben
Internationales Geschäft von insolventer Kryptobörse FTX soll wiederbelebt werden
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
07.07.2023 01:00:00

Western States Reclamation Announces the Acquisition of Ecological Resource Consultants

FREDERICK, Colo., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Western States Reclamation LLC ("WSR"), a portfolio company of Strength Capital Partners, LLC ("Strength"), is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of Ecological Resource Consultants, Inc. ("ERC").

Western States Reclamation acquires Ecological Resource Consultants

Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, ERC is a specialized engineering and ecological science firm that focuses on water resource-related projects in the Western United States and mining projects across the globe. ERC serves both public and private clients, providing services ranging from upfront feasibility studies and project engineering to full design/ build and construction management services. ERC also provides its clients with consulting on environmental regulations and water rights planning/administration.

ERC was established in 2000 by Troy Thompson and Dave Blauch who will continue to run the day-to-day operations of the business. Colby Reid, COO of WSR, commented, "We have worked with Troy, Dave, and the entire ERC team for a long time and are excited for this partnership as we continue building the leading environmental services business in the Western United States with a focus on our critical water resources." Mark McCammon, Managing Partner of Strength, commented, "The acquisition brings significant benefits to WSR's customers, who will now have access to a turnkey solution for their environmental projects, from upfront engineering through construction execution and project completion."

WSR is actively looking for add-on acquisition opportunities to further expand its geographic reach and service offerings. Please contact Ian Higgins, Principal at Strength, with any applicable opportunities at Ian@Strengthcapital.com.

Founded in 2000, Strength Capital is a private equity firm with offices in Birmingham, Michigan, Cincinnati, OH, and Denver, CO. The firm specializes in acquiring or providing late-stage growth capital to businesses located throughout the United States, and has areas of interest in the consumer products, manufacturing, distribution, industrial, financial services, energy, transportation and infrastructure sectors. The firm targets operations with $2 - $20 million in annual EBITDA that have continued prospects for growth. The firm has invested over +500 million in total equity capital since inception.

Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP (Lee Kellert) provided legal counsel to Strength.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-states-reclamation-announces-the-acquisition-of-ecological-resource-consultants-301871651.html

SOURCE Western States Reclamation

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Mastercard, O Reilly und TransDigm mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Mastercard, O Reilly und TransDigm

Inside Trading & Investment

06.07.23 UBS KeyInvest: Capped Bonus-Zertifikat - Anlage mit "Sahnehäubchen" / Dufry - Gute Reise!
06.07.23 Julius Bär: 10.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Partners Group Holding AG
06.07.23 Börse Aktuell – Clinch zwischen den USA und China lastet schwer
06.07.23 Marktidee: Automobilwerte gegen den Trend gesucht
06.07.23 Idorsia hofft auf Befreiungsschlag
05.07.23 SMI wenig verändert
04.07.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Roche, Sika, Swiss Life
04.07.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Mastercard, O Reilly und TransDigm
Angst vor steigenden Zinsen: Wall Street letztendlich unter Druck -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel tief im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen tiefrot
ams-OSRAM-Aktie bricht ein: Mögliche Verzögerungen bei Wachstumstreiber könnten Mittelfristziele von ams-OSRAM in Gefahr bringen
Bullen machen sich bereit: Diese Aktien dürften jetzt besonders gut abschneiden
Sammelklage gegen Ex-Credit-Suisse-Führungskräfte: Das haben die UBS, Dougan, Thiam & Co. zu befürchten
UBS-Aktie im Minus: UBS schliesst strategische Partnerschaft mit Schweizer Fintech - US-Dollar-Anleihe zurückgezahlt
Robinhood und Celsius trennen sich von Altcoins wie Cardano, Polygon und Solana
Fast 500 km/h schnell: Das schnellste Auto der Welt
Meta-Aktie in Rot: Facebook-Mutter Meta tritt mit neuer App in Konkurrenz zu Twitter - Bereits mehr als 10 Millionen Nutzer
ams-Aktie nach Talfahrt am Vortag weiter unter Druck - Spekulation um mögliche Gewinnwarnung bei Samsung
DocMorris-Aktien profitieren kräftig von positiven Zahlen von Rivale Redcare Pharmacy

