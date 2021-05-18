Western Health Advantage Announces Medicare Advantage Plans For Large Group Employers

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Offering comprehensive health coverage for Medicare-eligible retirees, Western Health Advantage (WHA) announced today that its Medicare Advantage plans are now available to large employer groups.

Western Health Advantage group-sponsored Medicare plans (also known as MA-EGWP) are designed for an employer's retirees, with enrollment offered to Medicare beneficiaries. Large group employers (100+ employees) may choose from two HMO plans available: WHA's MyCare 0/0/175 and MyCare 0/20/0, which offer a plan with a $0 PCP visit or with 100% hospitalization, both with robust value-added benefits.

WHA's Medicare Advantage plans provide retirees prescription drug coverage and vision care, which is not included in Original Medicare. In addition, members receive combined value-added benefits such as complimentary fitness membership, travel assistance while traveling worldwide, routine wellness exams, complimentary routine alternative care services, and over-the-counter (OTC) quarterly allowances. WHA plans are offered to employers in the following counties: Marin, Napa, Sacramento, Solano, Sonoma, and Yolo.

"We continue to innovate, improve and expand our plans and programs to support Northern California residents, providing access to quality health care at all stages of their lives," said Garry Maisel, President and CEO of Western Health Advantage. "Our group Medicare Advantage plans enable employers to extend a continuity of care, safeguarding their commitment to providing health care benefits to their retirees."

For WHA employers who offer retiree benefits, it allows an active employee to keep their doctor(s) when they move into a WHA Medicare Advantage plan upon retirement. Also, for a retiree who enrolls in WHA group-sponsored Medicare Advantage plan, their non-Medicare dependent(s) may remain on the employer's active plan.

Companies interested in WHA Medicare plans for retirees may talk with their broker consultants or WHA at 888.499.3198 or WHAsales@westernhealth.com.

WHA offers a range of affordable health plans, designed to fit an employer's diverse health care needs. Because WHA is founded by leading health care systems Dignity Health and NorthBay Healthcare, its members have access to a broad network of exceptional doctors and hospitals, including Hill Physicians Medical Group, Dignity Health's Mercy Medical Group and Woodland Clinic, Meritage Medical Network, NorthBay Healthcare and Providence Medical Network (formerly St. Joseph Health Medical Network).

About Western Health Advantage

Western Health Advantage was founded by doctors to address the health care industry's evolving patient needs within an increasingly complex health care system. For nearly 25 years, Western Health Advantage has been recognized for providing access to quality, affordable health care to more than 105,000 members across Northern CA. A nonprofit HMO plan headquartered in Sacramento, Western Health Advantage's community-based mission strives to give the majority of every dollar back to providing patient care. For more information on Western Health Advantage, visit westernhealth.com.

