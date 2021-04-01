SMI 11’058 -0.6%  SPI 14’015 -0.5%  Dow 32’982 -0.3%  DAX 15’008 0.0%  Euro 1.1069 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’919 -0.2%  Gold 1’707 1.3%  Bitcoin 55’580 0.5%  Dollar 0.9439 0.2%  Öl 63.6 -0.6% 
01.04.2021 00:51:00

Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Release Date of First Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call Details

TSX: WEF

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) ("Western" or the "Company") first quarter 2021 financial and operating results will be released on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

Western Forest Products Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Western Forest Products Inc.)

Western will host its first quarter 2021 analyst conference call on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. PDT (3:00 p.m. EDT).

Don Demens, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Williams, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company's first quarter 2021 results followed by a question and answer session with the analyst community.

To join the conference call, dial:
Toll-free from Canada and the US: 1-800-952-5114
From Toronto: 416-340-2217
Passcode: 5505843#

To access the instant replay of the call, dial:
Toll-free from Canada and the US: 1-800-408-3053
From Toronto: 905-694-9451
Passcode: 3108400#

The instant replay will be available until June 6, 2021 at 8:59 p.m. PDT (11:59 p.m. EDT).

About Western Forest Products Inc.

Western is an integrated forest products company building a margin-focused log and lumber business to compete successfully in global softwood markets. With operations and employees located primarily on the coast of British Columbia and Washington State, Western is a premier supplier of high-value, specialty forest products to worldwide markets. Western has a lumber capacity in excess of 1.1 billion board feet from eight sawmills and four remanufacturing facilities. The Company sources timber from its private lands, long-term licenses, First Nations arrangements, and market purchases. Western supplements its production through a wholesale program providing customers with a comprehensive range of specialty products.

