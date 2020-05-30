Bitcoin steigt nach dem Halving wieder über 9‘000 Franken. Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
Westcore Energy Announces Delayed Continuous Disclosure Filings Pursuant to Blanket Exemption Orders

SASKATOON, May 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Westcore Energy Ltd. ("Westcore" or the "Company") (TSXV: WTR) announces that pursuant to blanket relief granted by the securities regulatory authority or regulator in each province and territory of Canada as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Westcore is postponing the filing and delivery, as applicable, of the following continuous disclosure documents of the Company (the "Annual Filings"):

  • the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, as required by Part 4 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure ‎Obligations ("NI 51-102");
  • the management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019, as required by Part 5 of NI 51-102; and
  • the certifications of the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, as required by section 4.1 of National Instrument 52-109 – Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.
  • The interim financial statements for the 3 month period ended March 31, 2020, as require by Part 4 of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102");
  • The interim management discussion and analysis for the 3-month period ended March 31, 2020, as required by Part 5 of NI 51-102; and
  • The certifications of the interim financial statements for the 3-month period ended March 31, 2020 as required by section 4.1 of National Instrument 52-109 – Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.

The Company expects to file and deliver, as applicable, the Annual Filings and Interim Filings on or about June 15, 2020, as it is afforded a postponement of up to 45-days pursuant to the blanket relief granted to all market participants under applicable securities law.

The Company further confirms that there have been no material undisclosed events in the 30 day period since it announced its initial reliance on the blanket relief granted by the securities regulatory authority or regulator in each province and territory of Canada as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company confirms that its management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 – Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions, such that they are in a black-out period until the commencement of the second trading day after the Annual Filings have been disclosed by way of a news release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Information in this news release that is not a statement of historical fact constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained herein include statements relating to the expected timing of the Annual Filings. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expected results described in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: uncertainties as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic as well as those risk factors set out in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure documents available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Westcore Energy Ltd.

