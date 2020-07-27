|
27.07.2020 23:15:00
Westcoast Energy Declares Dividends
CALGARY, AB, July 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company), announced today that Westcoast Energy Inc. declared the following quarterly dividends:
A.
CUMULATIVE FIVE-YEAR MINIMUM RATE RESET REDEEMABLE FIRST PREFERRED SHARES, SERIES 10: A dividend of 32.8125 cents per share payable on October 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 1, 2020.
B.
CUMULATIVE FIVE-YEAR MINIMUM RATE RESET REDEEMABLE FIRST PREFERRED SHARES, SERIES 12: A dividend of 32.500 cents per share payable on October 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 1, 2020.
Westcoast Energy Inc. is an indirect subsidiary of Enbridge Inc.
Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 25 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; and Utilities and Power Operations, which serves approximately 3.8 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec, and generates approximately 1,750 MW of net renewable power in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Media
Jesse Semko
Toll Free: (888) 992-0997
Email: media@enbridge.com
Investment Community
Jonathan Morgan
Toll Free: (800) 481-2804
Email: investor.relations@enbridge.com
SOURCE Enbridge Inc.
