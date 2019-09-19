West Penn Multi-List, Inc. Elects New President

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- West Penn Multi-List, Inc., the definitive source for real estate information in a 17-county area in western Pennsylvania, has elected Tom Hosack, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty, as president of West Penn Multi-List, Inc. for a two-year term effective immediately.

With a longstanding career in real estate, Hosack always has been active in support of the industry. He has experience as chairman of the board for the Realty Alliance and serves on the National Association of REALTORS® Large Residential Firms Real Estate Services Advisory Group. Hosack has been an active member of the REALTORS® Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh.

"Tom has served on the board of the West Penn Multi-List for many years, and we're pleased to have him back as president for the next two years," said Barbara Kohl, chief operating officer, West Penn Multi-List, Inc. "Tom's depth of industry experience, strong leadership and innovative thinking are great assets to our organization."

A Pittsburgh native, Hosack joined the real estate industry after his tenure as principal at a general contracting company. He became president of Century 21 West Penn, LLC, which at the time, was one of the largest Century 21 companies in the country. Five years later when Century 21 merged with Northwood Realty, Hosack began his long run with Northwood Realty, being named chief operating officer of the company. In January 2007, he was promoted to president and CEO of Northwood Realty Services.

In August 2018, Northwood Realty Services acquired Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty, which now includes 1,800 agents and 54 offices in western Pennsylvania and Ohio, making it the top real estate agency by market share in the region.

Other nominations to West Penn Multi-List, Inc.'s board of directors include:

Vice President Greg Hammill, senior vice president of operations, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services;

Secretary Ron Croushore , Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty;

, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty; Treasurer Robert Freeman, owner and broker of record, Freeman Realty; and

Director George Hackett , president of Coldwell Banker Real Estate Services.

"It's an honor to take on this role in a vibrant market with so many talented people in our industry. I'm excited to help continue advancing our profession through the services, programs and technology we offer to benefit brokers, agents, and their clients," Hosack said.

About West Penn Multi-List, Inc.

West Penn Multi-List, Inc. provides multiple listing services and state-of-the art programs to its broker subscribers and their agents. These programs are offered to stay current with advancing technology and enhance the professionalism of subscribing brokers and their agents, resulting in unparalleled service. Each month, West Penn Multi-List, Inc. issues a residential real estate report representing the 17-county area it services – Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Clarion, Crawford, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset, Venango, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

CONTACT: Maegen Laney Noble

maegennoble@gmail.com

904.451.2644

Jennifer Faines

jenniferfaines@gmail.com

412.559.2860

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/west-penn-multi-list-inc-elects-new-president-300921605.html

SOURCE West Penn Multi-List, Inc.