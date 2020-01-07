West Monroe Partners Sells Managed Services Division to Private Equity Firm M/C Partners

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- West Monroe Partners, a national business and technology consultancy, announced today it has signed an agreement for Boston-based private equity firm M/C Partners to acquire its Managed Services division. The acquisition closed on Dec. 30, 2019.

West Monroe Partners made the decision so it could focus on growing its core consulting business while ensuring the Managed Services unit receives the investment and attention it needs to scale into a standalone, full-service IT managed services company that can better serve clients and employees.

"The operating model and target clients of a mid-market managed services business continue to be increasingly different from our consulting business. We were at a pivotal point to decide whether and how to invest in both businesses independently, and with the gap growing between the Managed Services strategy and our consulting business, it made the most sense to separate and partner differently, positioning both teams for long-term success," said Tom Bolger, chief strategy officer at West Monroe. "West Monroe continues to increase its long-term focus on the consulting business where we blend our industry, functional, and technical expertise to drive financial value for our clients."

West Monroe has a vested interest in the new company's continued success, as it has formed a five-year partnership with the new company: Both will continue to partner closely on serving joint consulting and managed services clients. In addition, West Monroe will be a major client and partner to the managed services business.

"We know Managed Services is well-positioned in the marketplace to grow and thrive with the right investment and resources; we only see demand increasing as IT ecosystems become more complex and the war for talent more challenging," said Kevin McCarty, CEO of West Monroe. "Managed Services is a great business and we owed it to this talented team to find a path forward that could invest in its long-term success."

Three West Monroe directors went to the new company as part of the move, including Mark Nelson, Evan Callender, and Justin Stefano. Additionally, around 100 employees, primarily based in West Monroe's Chicago office, moved to the new company as part of the transaction.

West Monroe launched is Managed Services division in 2009 and has since grown to an award-winning operation with more than 100 dedicated employees. The business unit is made up of a fully onshore team that offers a full suite of 24/7 managed services capabilities, including cloud and infrastructure management, cybersecurity management, application and data management and service desk.

"In M/C Partners, we have found the right fit for our business to scale and for our team to thrive culturally and professionally," said Mark Nelson, leader of the managed services unit. "Our collective priority has been to find the right level of investment and support; this new structure will do just that."

West Monroe's advisers on the deal were Clearsight Advisors and Katten Muchin Rosenmann.

