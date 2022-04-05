Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’377 0.3%  SPI 15’790 0.2%  Dow 34’641 -0.8%  DAX 14’424 -0.7%  Euro 1.0137 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’918 -0.8%  Gold 1’924 -0.5%  Bitcoin 42’684 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9294 0.3%  Öl 105.7 -2.2% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus
West Fraser Timber Aktie [Valor: 703771 / ISIN: CA9528451052]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
06.04.2022 00:15:00

WEST FRASER'S HINTON PULP TO REDUCE PRODUCTION CAPACITY AND MOVE TO UNBLEACHED KRAFT PULP

West Fraser Timber
76.88 USD -2.63%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Shift to a leaner operation will also reduce environmental footprint

VANCOUVER, BC, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ("West Fraser" or the "Company") (TSX and NYSE: WFG) announced today that it will permanently reduce capacity at its pulp mill in Hinton, Alberta ("Hinton Pulp") by the end of this year.  One of Hinton Pulp's two production lines will shut, and the remaining line will produce Unbleached Kraft Pulp ("UKP") rather than Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp ("NBSK").

"Hinton Pulp has been in operation since 1956 and these changes are necessary to simplify our operation, reduce capital requirements and greenhouse gas emissions, and better align with consumer expectations," said Ray Ferris, President & CEO, West Fraser.

The capacity reduction will see staffing levels transition from 345 positions to 270.  West Fraser expects to mitigate the impact on employees through natural attrition, retirements and by offering employment opportunities at other West Fraser operations.

"Our Hinton Pulp team has been engaged in a comprehensive review process and I want to thank them for their creativity and commitment to the mill, our customers and the environment.  We remain strongly committed to the community of Hinton, the future of the plant, and to our neighbouring lumber operation, Hinton Wood Products," said Ferris.

The environmental benefits of moving to a single UKP production line include:

  • an estimated 35% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions ("GHGs"), which is equivalent to taking approximately 19,900 cars off the road per year
  • an estimated 25% reduction in water use, air emissions and waste generation, and
  • elimination of chlorine dioxide emissions

As the world moves away from single-use plastics, UKP is now used increasingly in a wide variety of everyday items including cardboard packaging, grocery bags, fibre-cement board and specialty products.

Since late 2021, the mill has undertaken several product trials and received positive initial customer feedback as to the quality and strength of the pulp produced.  Currently, mill employees are preparing for the transition after satisfying all existing customer commitments for NBSK.

It is anticipated that an impairment charge of approximately US$13 million will be recorded in West Fraser's first quarter 2022 results associated with the write-down of equipment that will be decommissioned permanently as part of the transition to UKP.

About West Fraser

West Fraser is a diversified wood products company with more than 60 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.  From responsibly sourced and sustainably managed forest resources, the Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals, and renewable energy.  West Fraser's products are used in home construction, repair and remodelling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.  For more information about West Fraser, visit www.westfraser.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including those relating to the Company's plans to reduce the capacity at Hinton Pulp through decommissioning and transition from NBSK to UKP by the end of the year and our ability to meet the related objectives including simplifying operations, reducing capital requirements and GHG emissions and better aligning consumer expectations, expectations around the reduction of Hinton Pulp's environmental footprint and related environmental benefits, expectations on employee staffing levels and related mitigation strategies, and expectation around the financial impact in West Fraser's first quarter 2022 results of the decommissioning and transition to UKP.  Any such forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us and are based on assumptions and analyses made by us considering our experience and our perception of historical trends and current conditions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties including our ability to undertake the required capacity reductions within the time period specified, and realize the expected benefits therefrom described in the news release, including achieving the environmental benefits.  Readers should also refer to the risk factors set forth in the Company's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021, each dated February 15, 2022, available at SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml).  There can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which forward-looking statements are based will be realized.  Actual results may differ, and the difference may be material and adverse to the Company and its shareholders.  Except as may be required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/west-frasers-hinton-pulp-to-reduce-production-capacity-and-move-to-unbleached-kraft-pulp-301518443.html

SOURCE West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Analysen zu West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Märkte weiterhin ohne klare Richtung | BX Swiss TV

Es geht weiterhin auf und ab an den Märkten, ohne dass sich eine klare Richtung finden lässt.

Die Marktteilnehmer sind sicher, dass Kriegs- und Inflationsdaten weiterhin das Geschehen bestimmen werden. Auch wenn sich eine gewisse Gewohnheit eingeschlichen hat, wird die Volatilität weiterhin hoch bleiben. Wie der Start in die aktuelle Handelswoche verlief und welche Daten man für die kommende Woche im Blick haben sollte, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 05. April: Märkte weiterhin ohne klare Richtung | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

05.04.22 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
05.04.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Walt Disney Co
05.04.22 Ryanair wird konkreter – Aktie steigt
05.04.22 Vontobel: derimail - Kräftiger Rückenwind bei Twitter - BRC auf Technologiewerte
05.04.22 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero erfreut mit Ausblick
05.04.22 SMI bleibt im Erholungsmodus
05.04.22 Marktupdate 05. April: Märkte weiterhin ohne klare Richtung | BX Swiss TV
04.04.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Moderna
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’950.84 16.36 SMIUBU
Short 13’079.92 13.96 FSSMPU
Short 13’770.86 7.79 SSMFBU
SMI-Kurs: 12’376.97 05.04.2022 17:31:24
Long 11’803.47 17.90 PSSMCU
Long 11’562.13 13.28 PSSMDU
Long 10’971.30 8.15 OSSM3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

So viel Vermögen ist nötig, um zu den reichsten 1 Prozent der Schweiz zu gehören
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Bullen treiben Meyer Burger an
UBS Aktie News: UBS mit Verlusten
Ukraine-Krieg bleibt Anlegerthema: US-Börsen schliessen rot -- SMI beendet Sitzung auf Vortagesniveau -- DAX letztendlich auf rotem Terrain -- Börse in Japan schliesst etwas fester
ams-Aktie letztendlich deutlich unter Druck: OSRAM gibt neues Margenziel für 2024 aus - CO2-neutral bis 2030
Novartis-Aktie gewinnt zum Handelsschluss: Novartis präsentiert weitere Daten zum MS-Mittel Kesimpta
Ukraine-Krieg lässt Nickelpreis kräftig anziehen - und sorgt für Turbulenzen an der London Metal Exchange
SKAN-Aktie beendet Sitzung mit Zuschlägen: SKAN steigert Umsatz und Gewinn deutlich
Wieso der Euro deutlich nachgibt - zum Franken minim schwächer
Twitter-Aktie knüpft an Vortagesrally an: Elon Musk zieht in Twitter-Verwaltungsrat ein - Umfrage zu Redigier-Knopf

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit