28.01.2019 09:00:35

Wessanen will publish its Q4 and FY 2018 results on February 12, 2019

Wessanen will publish its Q4 and FY 2018 results on Tuesday 12th February at 7h00 CET.

At 10h00 CET, an analyst & investor meeting will be hosted by Christophe Barnouin (CEO) and Ronald Merckx (CFO) at the Wessanen head office in Amsterdam. If you wish to attend please register by sending an email to corporate.communications@wessanen.com or just click on this link:

Yes I will attend the Wessanen analyst meeting in person

Those unable to attend in person can participate in a conference call using the following telephone number: +31(0)20 531 5853. There will also be a live audio webcast via www.wessanen.com.

For more information
Ronald Merckx (CFO)

Phone      +31 (0)20 3122 126   

Email       ronald.merckx@wessanen.com

Twitter      @Wessanen_250



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Wessanen via Globenewswire

