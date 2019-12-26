26.12.2019 22:31:00

WESCO International, Inc. Reports Strong Preliminary Quarter-To-Date Sales and Confirms Full-Year Sales Outlook

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC), a leading provider of electrical, industrial, and communications MRO and OEM products, construction materials, and advanced supply chain management and logistics services, today announced strong preliminary sales for the quarter-to-date period. Through December 23, 2019, the company's revenue increased by approximately 5% versus the same period and workdays in the prior year. The company also confirmed that it expects its full year sales to be above the midpoint of its outlook range of 1% to 3%.  

WESCO International, Inc. Logo

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC), a publicly traded Fortune 500 holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) products, construction materials, and advanced supply chain management and logistic services. 2018 annual sales were approximately $8.2 billion. The company employs approximately 9,300 people, maintains relationships with approximately 30,000 suppliers, and serves approximately 70,000 active customers worldwide. Customers include commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. WESCO operates 11 fully automated distribution centers and approximately 500 branches in North America and international markets, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.

The matters discussed herein may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Certain of these risks are set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, as well as the Company's other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wesco-international-inc-reports-strong-preliminary-quarter-to-date-sales-and-confirms-full-year-sales-outlook-300979464.html

SOURCE WESCO International, Inc.

