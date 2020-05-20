20.05.2020 22:15:00

WesBanco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend to Its Shareholders

WHEELING, W.Va., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share to be paid to its holders of common stock. The dividend will be payable on July 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on June 12, 2020, and represents an annualized cash dividend rate of $1.28 per common share.

(PRNewsfoto/WesBanco, Inc.)

About WesBanco, Inc.
Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel.  Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share.  Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively.  In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $4.1 billion of assets under management (as of March 31, 2020).  WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 236 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.  Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wesbanco-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-to-its-shareholders-301063015.html

SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.

