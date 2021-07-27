WesBanco Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

WHEELING, W.Va., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Net income available to common shareholders for the period was $68.1 million, with diluted earnings per share of $1.01, compared to $4.5 million and $0.07 per diluted share, respectively, for the second quarter of 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net income was $138.6 million, or $2.06 per diluted share, compared to $27.9 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the 2020 period. Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses, for the three months ended June 30, 2021, was $69.0 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, as compared to $4.9 million and $0.07 per diluted share, respectively, in the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measures). On the same basis, net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $140.3 million, or $2.09 per diluted share, as compared to $32.3 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, in the prior year period (non-GAAP measures).
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(unaudited, dollars in thousands,
except per share amounts)
Net Income
Diluted
Earnings
Per Share
Net Income
Diluted
Earnings
Per Share
Net Income
Diluted
Earnings
Per Share
Net Income
Diluted
Earnings
Per Share
Net income available to common shareholders (Non-GAAP)(1)
$ 69,022
$ 1.03
$ 4,858
$ 0.07
$ 140,279
$ 2.09
$ 32,334
$ 0.48
Less: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
(965)
(0.02)
(370)
-
(1,638)
(0.03)
(4,450)
(0.07)
Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP)
$ 68,057
$ 1.01
$ 4,488
$ 0.07
$ 138,641
$ 2.06
$ 27,884
$ 0.41
(1)See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.
WesBanco believes that pre-tax, pre-provision income ("PTPP") (non-GAAP measure) provides a more comparable year-over-year measure as it removes the provision for credit losses to improve comparability from period-to-period. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, PTPP, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, increased 3.8% year-over-year to $69.4 million, as compared to $66.8 million for the prior period. In addition, on the same basis, the PTPP return on average assets was 1.63% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to 1.61% in the prior year period. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, PTPP income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, increased 3.7% year-over-year to $133.6 million, as compared to $128.8 million for the prior period.
Financial and operational highlights during the quarter ended June 30, 2021:
- Deposit growth, excluding certificates of deposit ("CDs"), was 14.0% year-over-year, driven by growth in demand deposits
- Trust assets under management increased 22.2% year-over-year to a record $5.5 billion, which was driven by both market appreciation and organic growth
- Continued expense management demonstrated by a year-to-date efficiency ratio of 55.33% (non-GAAP measure)
- Improving macro-economic factors favorably impacted the provision for credit losses under the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") methodology, which drove both the net benefit in the provision for credit losses and the reduction in allowance for credit losses during the quarter
- Key credit quality metrics such as non-performing assets, past due loans, and net loan charge-offs, as percentages of total portfolio loans, have remained at low levels and favorable to peer bank averages, those with total assets between $10 billion and $25 billion (based upon the prior four quarters)
- During the quarter, we purchased approximately 1.5 million shares of our common stock on the open market under existing share repurchase authorizations
- WesBanco Bank was named, for the third year in a row, one of the world's best banks in an independent ranking based solely on customer satisfaction and feedback
- We anticipate our core banking software system conversion to be completed during the third quarter, which will provide enhanced products and services for our customers, as well as improved operational efficiencies
"We are pleased with WesBanco's performance during the second quarter of 2021 as we continue to deliver pre-tax, pre-provision earnings growth," said Todd F. Clossin, President and Chief Executive Officer of WesBanco. "Our financial performance this quarter was again driven by strong fee income growth and disciplined expense management. In addition, we remain focused on ensuring a strong organization for our shareholders and will continue to appropriately return capital to them."
Mr. Clossin added, "The successful execution of our growth and diversification plans has enabled WesBanco to transform into an emerging regional financial institution with the majority of our organization in higher growth markets. This diversification, combined with our experienced teams, make us well-positioned to drive loan growth once the excess liquidity throughout our economies is absorbed. In fact, we have continued to make strategic hires across our organization and markets in order to strengthen our teams and enhance our ability to leverage growth opportunities once they fully return."
Balance Sheet
Portfolio loans of $10.4 billion as of June 30, 2021 decreased 6.5% when compared to the prior year period, due primarily to forgiveness of approximately $662 million of SBA Payroll Protection Program ("SBA PPP") loans and lower residential real estate and consumer loans. Further, when excluding SBA PPP loans, total loans decreased 4.1% year-over-year and 0.7% sequentially. During the second quarter, approximately 2,320 customers applied for and received forgiveness of their SBA PPP loans totaling $327 million; while our lenders assisted more than 780 businesses with Round 2 SBA PPP loans totaling approximately $27 million, through its conclusion at the end of May.
Total deposits increased 9.3% year-over-year to $13.3 billion due primarily to stimulus funds previously received by our customers and increased personal savings, which more than offset a $324.5 million reduction in CDs. Deposits, excluding CDs, increased 14.0% year-over-year, driven by a 14.4% increase in total demand deposits, which represent approximately 57% of total deposits.
Credit Quality
As of June 30, 2021, total loans past due, non-performing loans, and non-performing assets as percentages of the portfolio and total assets have remained relatively low and consistent throughout the last five quarters. In addition, we realized annualized net loan recoveries to average loans of three basis points. Reflecting improved macroeconomic factors and qualitative adjustments in the CECL calculation, the allowance for credit losses specific to total portfolio loans at June 30, 2021 was $140.7 million, or 1.36% of total loans; or, when excluding SBA PPP loans, 1.43% of total portfolio loans. The improvements in these macroeconomic factors resulted in a negative provision for credit losses of $21.0 million for the second quarter of 2021.
Net Interest Margin and Income
The net interest margin of 3.12% for the second quarter of 2021 decreased 15 basis points sequentially and 20 basis points from the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to the lower interest rate environment, and a mix shift of higher securities as a percentage of total assets. As a result of higher cash balances from additional stimulus funds received by our customers and their higher personal savings creating extra liquidity, investment securities increased by $1.0 billion year-over-year and represent approximately 23% of total assets, as of June 30, 2021. Reflecting the significantly lower interest rate environment, we aggressively reduced our deposit rates throughout the past year, which helped to lower deposit funding costs 13 basis points year-over-year to 17 basis points for the second quarter of 2021, or 12 basis points when including non-interest bearing deposits. The total cost of deposits was down 2 basis points sequentially. Furthermore, we continued to lower the cost of FHLB borrowings, down 17 basis points quarter-over-quarter, as second quarter average borrowings declined $0.1 billion, or 20.1%, from the first quarter to $0.4 billion, which have a remaining average life of less than one year. Accretion from acquisitions benefited the second quarter net interest margin by 12 basis points, as compared to 19 basis points in the prior year period and 13 basis points during the first quarter of 2021. Lastly, the forgiveness of existing and funding of new SBA PPP loans benefited the second quarter of 2021 net interest margin by a net 5 basis points, and should positively impact the net interest margin as the loans are forgiven during the next few quarters.
Net interest income decreased $3.2 million, or 2.7%, during the second quarter of 2021, as compared to the same quarter of 2021, reflecting lower loan yields due to repricing of existing loans and lower new offered rates in the current market environment, lower accretion from purchase accounting, and lower rates on new investment securities purchased, partially offset by lower interest paid on deposits and borrowings as described above. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net interest income decreased $6.8 million, or 2.9%, due to the reasons discussed for the three-month period comparison.
Non-Interest Income
For the second quarter of 2021, non-interest income of $36.1 million increased $3.3 million, or 9.9%, from the second quarter of 2020, driven primarily by a net gain on other real estate owned and other assets, electronic banking fees, and trust fees, which were partially offset by lower other income and net securities gains. The net gain on other real estate owned and other assets of $4.0 million was due to a gain earned on an investment made by WesBanco's Community Development Corporation in a start-up firm more than ten years ago that was recently acquired by a public company. Electronic banking fees increased $1.0 million, or 24.4%, due primarily to increased point-of-sale transactions and ATM volumes. Trust fees increased $0.9 million, or 15.3%, due to market value appreciation and organic growth. Loan swap-related income, which is recorded in other income, of $1.0 million was offset during the quarter by a negative $1.0 million of fair market value adjustments, as compared, respectively, to $3.5 million and a negative $0.5 million last year.
Primarily reflecting the items discussed above, non-interest income, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, increased $8.5 million, or 13.9%. In addition, reflecting the low interest rate environment and organic growth, mortgage banking fees increased $3.3 million, or 37.3%, compared to the prior year period, net of fair value adjustments, while service charges on deposits were lower due to higher consumer deposits associated with the three rounds of stimulus to-date and lower general consumer spending, resulting in fewer eligible account fees.
Non-Interest Expense
Total operating expenses continued to be well-controlled through company-wide efforts to effectively manage discretionary costs and full-time equivalent employee counts, as demonstrated by a year-to-date efficiency ratio of 55.33%. Excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2021 decreased $2.4 million, or 2.9%, to $82.6 million compared to the prior year period, primarily due to lower FDIC insurance expense, as well as continuing cost control measures over certain discretionary expenses. FDIC insurance expense decreased $2.2 million, or 92.4%, due to certain prior period reporting adjustments resulting in a $1.0 million refund and improved risk factors. Equipment and software expense for the second quarter of 2021 increased $1.6 million, or 27.2%, year-over-year due to increased asset size and the SBA PPP loan program. Other operating expenses decreased $1.1 million, or 6.1%, reflecting a $0.8 million state franchise tax refund.
On a similar basis, non-interest expense during the first half of 2021 decreased $3.1 million, or 1.8%, compared to the prior year period, due primarily to lower salaries and wages from financial center closures during the past year, lower FDIC insurance, and discretionary cost control which more than offset higher equipment and software costs, higher marketing expense from product advertising and brand awareness campaigns that were delayed from 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and mid-2020 annual salary increases.
Capital
WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios, as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. At June 30, 2021, Tier I leverage was 10.42%, Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 15.15%, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 13.83%, and total risk-based capital was 17.68%.
During the second quarter of 2021, WesBanco repurchased 1,478,882 shares of its outstanding common stock on the open market at a total cost of $55.6 million. As of June 30, 2021, approximately 1.9 million shares remained for repurchase under existing share repurchase authorizations.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the results of operations presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), WesBanco's management uses, and this presentation contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as pre-tax pre-provision income, tangible common equity/tangible assets; net income excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses; efficiency ratio; return on average assets; and return on average tangible equity. WesBanco believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operational performance and business and performance trends which facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Although WesBanco believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of WesBanco's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures contained therein should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and analysis as presented in the Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as the unaudited financial statements and analyses as presented in the Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q for WesBanco and its subsidiaries, as well as other filings that the company has made with the SEC.
About WesBanco, Inc.
Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $5.5 billion of assets under management (as of June 30, 2021). WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 206 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 5
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
Statement of Income
June 30,
June 30,
Interest and dividend income
2021
2020
% Change
2021
2020
% Change
Loans, including fees
$ 105,968
$ 115,068
(7.9)
$ 215,327
$ 234,571
(8.2)
Interest and dividends on securities:
Taxable
12,900
14,047
(8.2)
24,027
31,034
(22.6)
Tax-exempt
3,952
4,302
(8.1)
7,862
8,758
(10.2)
Total interest and dividends on securities
16,852
18,349
(8.2)
31,889
39,792
(19.9)
Other interest income
507
1,277
(60.3)
1,166
2,779
(58.0)
Total interest and dividend income
123,327
134,694
(8.4)
248,382
277,142
(10.4)
Interest expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
1,009
1,350
(25.3)
2,052
4,745
(56.8)
Money market deposits
551
879
(37.3)
1,130
3,231
(65.0)
Savings deposits
261
297
(12.1)
525
1,220
(57.0)
Certificates of deposit
2,026
3,514
(42.3)
4,396
7,568
(41.9)
Total interest expense on deposits
3,847
6,040
(36.3)
8,103
16,764
(51.7)
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
1,781
7,293
(75.6)
4,195
15,525
(73.0)
Other short-term borrowings
40
279
(85.7)
159
1,149
(86.2)
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
1,804
2,069
(12.8)
3,593
4,530
(20.7)
Total interest expense
7,472
15,681
(52.3)
16,050
37,968
(57.7)
Net interest income
115,855
119,013
(2.7)
232,332
239,174
(2.9)
Provision for credit losses
(21,025)
61,841
(134.0)
(48,984)
91,661
(153.4)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
136,880
57,172
139.4
281,316
147,513
90.7
Non-interest income
Trust fees
7,148
6,202
15.3
14,780
13,154
12.4
Service charges on deposits
4,876
4,323
12.8
9,770
10,940
(10.7)
Electronic banking fees
5,060
4,066
24.4
9,426
8,320
13.3
Net securities brokerage revenue
1,829
1,384
32.2
3,352
3,063
9.4
Bank-owned life insurance
1,707
1,752
(2.6)
3,416
3,521
(3.0)
Mortgage banking income
7,830
7,531
4.0
12,094
8,807
37.3
Net securities gains
477
1,299
(63.3)
756
2,790
(72.9)
Net gain/(loss) on other real estate owned and other assets
4,014
(66)
NM
4,189
103
NM
Other income
3,171
6,369
(50.2)
11,537
10,171
13.4
Total non-interest income
36,112
32,860
9.9
69,320
60,869
13.9
Non-interest expense
Salaries and wages
37,435
36,773
1.8
74,324
75,683
(1.8)
Employee benefits
9,268
10,138
(8.6)
19,534
20,511
(4.8)
Net occupancy
6,427
6,634
(3.1)
13,605
13,717
(0.8)
Equipment and software
7,281
5,722
27.2
14,045
11,761
19.4
Marketing
1,802
1,567
15.0
4,185
2,705
54.7
FDIC insurance
181
2,395
(92.4)
1,462
4,508
(67.6)
Amortization of intangible assets
2,873
3,365
(14.6)
5,769
6,739
(14.4)
Restructuring and merger-related expense
1,222
468
161.1
2,074
5,633
(63.2)
Other operating expenses
17,323
18,440
(6.1)
35,141
35,578
(1.2)
Total non-interest expense
83,812
85,502
(2.0)
170,139
176,835
(3.8)
Income before provision for income taxes
89,180
4,530
NM
180,497
31,547
472.2
Provision for income taxes
18,592
42
NM
36,793
3,663
904.4
Net Income
70,588
4,488
NM
143,704
27,884
415.4
Preferred stock dividends
2,531
-
100.0
5,063
-
100.0
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 68,057
$ 4,488
NM
$ 138,641
$ 27,884
397.2
Taxable equivalent net interest income
$ 116,906
$ 120,156
(2.7)
$ 234,423
$ 241,502
(2.9)
Per common share data
Net income per common share - basic
$ 1.02
$ 0.07
NM
$ 2.07
$ 0.41
404.9
Net income per common share - diluted
1.01
0.07
NM
2.06
0.41
402.4
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)
1.03
0.07
NM
2.09
0.48
335.4
Dividends declared
0.33
0.32
3.1
0.66
0.64
3.1
Book value (period end)
39.96
38.23
4.5
39.96
38.23
4.5
Tangible book value (period end) (1)
22.61
21.10
7.2
22.61
21.10
7.2
Average common shares outstanding - basic
66,894,398
67,104,628
(0.3)
67,078,036
67,295,589
(0.3)
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
67,066,592
67,181,755
(0.2)
67,239,548
67,410,460
(0.3)
Period end common shares outstanding
65,970,149
67,211,192
(1.8)
65,970,149
67,211,192
(1.8)
Period end preferred shares outstanding
150,000
-
100.0
150,000
-
100.0
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.
NM - Not Meaningful
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 6
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Selected ratios
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
2021
2020
% Change
Return on average assets
1.66
%
0.35
%
374.29
%
Return on average assets, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
1.68
0.40
320.00
Return on average equity
10.04
2.16
364.81
Return on average equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
10.15
2.50
306.00
Return on average tangible equity (1)
17.62
4.56
286.40
Return on average tangible equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
17.82
5.17
244.68
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
19.32
4.56
323.68
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
19.54
5.17
277.95
Yield on earning assets (2)
3.41
3.96
(13.89)
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
0.34
0.77
(55.84)
Net interest spread (2)
3.07
3.19
(3.76)
Net interest margin (2)
3.19
3.42
(6.73)
Efficiency (1) (2)
55.33
56.62
(2.28)
Average loans to average deposits
82.47
93.18
(11.49)
Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans
(0.00)
0.13
(100.00)
Effective income tax rate
20.38
11.61
75.54
For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
Return on average assets
1.60
%
1.72
%
1.21
%
0.98
%
0.11
%
Return on average assets, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
1.62
1.74
1.22
1.05
0.12
Return on average equity
9.74
10.33
7.28
6.17
0.69
Return on average equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
9.88
10.43
7.33
6.60
0.75
Return on average tangible equity (1)
17.04
18.22
13.18
11.56
1.98
Return on average tangible equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
17.27
18.39
13.28
12.31
2.08
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
18.67
20.00
14.49
12.21
1.98
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding
.
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
18.92
20.18
14.60
13.00
2.08
Yield on earning assets (2)
3.32
3.51
3.61
3.66
3.75
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
0.31
0.37
0.45
0.53
0.63
Net interest spread (2)
3.01
3.14
3.16
3.13
3.12
Net interest margin (2)
3.12
3.27
3.31
3.31
3.32
Efficiency (1) (2)
53.97
56.71
57.06
55.23
55.57
Average loans to average deposits
79.82
85.27
89.64
90.88
91.87
Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans
(0.03)
0.02
0.02
(0.00)
0.07
Effective income tax rate
20.85
19.93
18.13
15.66
0.93
Trust assets, market value at period end
$ 5,480,995
$ 5,244,370
$ 5,025,565
$ 4,649,054
$ 4,487,042
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 7
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)
% Change
Balance sheet
June 30,
December 31,
December 31, 2020
Assets
2021
2020
% Change
2020
to June 30, 2021
Cash and due from banks
$ 208,992
$ 219,022
(4.6)
$ 184,361
13.4
Due from banks - interest bearing
637,312
671,312
(5.1)
721,086
(11.6)
Securities:
Equity securities, at fair value
13,494
12,277
9.9
13,047
3.4
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value
2,964,264
2,073,949
42.9
1,978,136
49.9
Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $934,487; $802,666
and $768,183, respectively)
902,172
766,416
17.7
731,212
23.4
Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities
(227)
(817)
72.2
(326)
30.4
Net held-to-maturity debt securities
901,945
765,599
17.8
730,886
23.4
Total securities
3,879,703
2,851,825
36.0
2,722,069
42.5
Loans held for sale
41,461
53,324
(22.2)
168,378
(75.4)
Portfolio loans:
Commercial real estate
5,705,246
5,694,457
0.2
5,705,392
(0.0)
Commercial and industrial
2,119,186
2,496,096
(15.1)
2,407,438
(12.0)
Residential real estate
1,625,632
1,893,544
(14.1)
1,720,961
(5.5)
Home equity
631,059
646,323
(2.4)
646,387
(2.4)
Consumer
276,069
343,723
(19.7)
309,055
(10.7)
Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income
10,357,192
11,074,143
(6.5)
10,789,233
(4.0)
Allowance for credit losses - loans (1)
(140,730)
(168,475)
16.5
(185,827)
24.3
Net portfolio loans
10,216,462
10,905,668
(6.3)
10,603,406
(3.6)
Premises and equipment, net
235,227
255,306
(7.9)
249,421
(5.7)
Accrued interest receivable
64,020
59,151
8.2
66,790
(4.1)
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,157,322
1,166,853
(0.8)
1,163,091
(0.5)
Bank-owned life insurance
309,454
303,022
2.1
306,038
1.1
Other assets
216,914
269,912
(19.6)
240,970
(10.0)
Total Assets
$ 16,966,867
$ 16,755,395
1.3
$ 16,425,610
3.3
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand
$ 4,409,221
$ 4,067,903
8.4
$ 4,070,835
8.3
Interest bearing demand
3,214,484
2,596,132
23.8
2,839,536
13.2
Money market
1,771,686
1,610,248
10.0
1,685,927
5.1
Savings deposits
2,438,328
2,103,154
15.9
2,214,565
10.1
Certificates of deposit
1,484,536
1,809,016
(17.9)
1,618,510
(8.3)
Total deposits
13,318,255
12,186,453
9.3
12,429,373
7.2
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
313,960
1,129,631
(72.2)
549,003
(42.8)
Other short-term borrowings
135,267
390,777
(65.4)
241,950
(44.1)
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
192,571
192,080
0.3
192,291
0.1
Total borrowings
641,798
1,712,488
(62.5)
983,244
(34.7)
Accrued interest payable
3,342
6,040
(44.7)
4,314
(22.5)
Other liabilities
222,636
280,893
(20.7)
251,942
(11.6)
Total Liabilities
14,186,031
14,185,874
0.0
13,668,873
3.8
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized in 2021 and 2020, respectively;
150,000 shares 6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A,
liquidation preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and
December 31, 2020 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020, respectively.
144,484
-
100.0
144,484
-
Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized in
2021 and 2020, respectively; 68,081,306, 68,078,116 and 68,081,306 shares
issued, respectively; 65,970,149, 67,211,192 and 67,254,706 shares
141,834
141,827
0.0
141,834
-
outstanding, respectively
Capital surplus
1,632,460
1,633,079
(0.0)
1,634,815
(0.1)
Retained earnings
925,977
782,990
18.3
831,688
11.3
Treasury stock ( 2,111,157, 866,924 and 826,600 shares - at cost, respectively)
(74,996)
(27,518)
(172.5)
(25,949)
(189.0)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
12,586
40,516
(68.9)
31,359
(59.9)
Deferred benefits for directors
(1,509)
(1,373)
(9.9)
(1,494)
(1.0)
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,780,836
2,569,521
8.2
2,756,737
0.9
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 16,966,867
$ 16,755,395
1.3
$ 16,425,610
3.3
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 8
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)
Balance sheet
June 30,
March 31,
Assets
2021
2021
% Change
Cash and due from banks
$ 208,992
$ 209,040
(0.0)
Due from banks - interest bearing
637,312
550,008
15.9
Securities:
Equity securities, at fair value
13,494
13,123
2.8
Available-for-sale, at fair value
2,964,264
2,775,212
6.8
Held-to-maturity (fair values of $934,487 and 839,872, respectively)
902,172
813,740
10.9
Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities
(227)
(290)
21.7
Net held-to-maturity debt securities
901,945
813,450
21.7
Total securities
3,879,703
3,601,785
10.9
Loans held for sale
41,461
153,520
7.7
Portfolio Loans:
Commercial real estate
5,705,246
5,712,742
(0.1)
Commercial and industrial
2,119,186
2,422,735
(12.5)
Residential real estate
1,625,632
1,644,422
(1.1)
Home equity
631,059
634,018
(0.5)
Consumer
276,069
289,395
(4.6)
Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income
10,357,192
10,703,312
(3.2)
Allowance for credit losses - loans
(140,730)
(160,040)
12.1
Net portfolio loans
10,216,462
10,543,272
(3.1)
Premises and equipment, net
235,227
239,863
(1.9)
Accrued interest receivable
64,020
68,896
(7.1)
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,157,322
1,160,195
(0.2)
Bank-owned life insurance
309,454
307,747
0.6
Other assets
216,914
223,462
(2.9)
Total Assets
$ 16,966,867
$ 17,057,788
(0.5)
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand
4,409,221
$ 4,460,049
(1.1)
Interest bearing demand
3,214,484
3,126,186
2.8
Money market
1,771,686
1,771,703
(0.0)
Savings deposits
2,438,328
2,373,987
2.7
Certificates of deposit
1,484,536
1,555,074
(4.5)
Total deposits
13,318,255
13,286,999
0.2
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
313,960
433,984
(27.7)
Other short-term borrowings
135,267
137,218
(1.4)
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
192,571
192,430
0.1
Total borrowings
641,798
763,632
(16.0)
Accrued interest payable
3,342
3,224
3.7
Other liabilities
222,636
218,411
1.9
Total liabilities
14,186,031
14,272,266
(0.6)
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized;
150,000 shares 6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A,
liquidation preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021
and March 31, 2021, respectively
144,484
144,484
-
Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;
68,081,306 and 68,081,306 shares issued, respectively;
65,970,149 and 67,282,134 shares outstanding, respectively
141,834
141,834
-
Capital surplus
1,632,460
1,636,103
(0.2)
Retained earnings
925,977
879,786
5.3
Treasury stock (2,111,157 and 799,172 shares - at cost)
(74,996)
(24,989)
(200.1)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
12,586
9,803
28.4
Deferred benefits for directors
(1,509)
(1,499)
(0.7)
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,780,836
2,785,522
(0.2)
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 16,966,867
$ 17,057,788
(0.5)
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 9
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Average balance sheet and
net interest margin analysis
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Assets
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Due from banks - interest bearing
$ 696,967
0.09
%
$ 637,979
0.17
%
$ 736,387
0.09
%
$ 385,755
0.35
%
Loans, net of unearned income (1)
10,641,970
3.99
10,955,694
4.22
10,765,483
4.03
10,665,441
4.42
Securities: (2)
Taxable
3,042,009
1.70
2,288,409
2.47
2,676,198
1.81
2,432,539
2.57
Tax-exempt (3)
599,980
3.34
622,637
3.52
590,144
3.40
634,612
3.51
Total securities
3,641,989
1.97
2,911,046
2.69
3,266,342
2.10
3,067,151
2.76
Other earning assets
28,702
4.95
71,493
5.68
30,958
5.45
70,537
6.02
Total earning assets (3)
15,009,628
3.32
%
14,576,212
3.75
%
14,799,170
3.41
%
14,188,884
3.96
%
Other assets
2,032,519
2,138,999
2,041,154
2,061,191
Total Assets
$ 17,042,147
$ 16,715,211
$ 16,840,324
$ 16,250,075
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest bearing demand deposits
$ 3,147,915
0.13
%
$ 2,558,768
0.21
%
$ 3,059,830
0.14
%
$ 2,450,605
0.39
%
Money market accounts
1,774,556
0.12
1,603,395
0.22
1,750,194
0.13
1,573,579
0.41
Savings deposits
2,414,824
0.04
2,060,392
0.06
2,353,083
0.04
2,006,940
0.12
Certificates of deposit
1,519,590
0.53
1,846,929
0.77
1,551,692
0.57
1,918,189
0.79
Total interest bearing deposits
8,856,885
0.17
8,069,484
0.30
8,714,799
0.19
7,949,313
0.42
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
390,020
1.83
1,381,093
2.12
438,932
1.93
1,426,134
2.19
Other borrowings
130,171
0.12
365,793
0.31
160,753
0.20
350,917
0.66
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
192,483
3.76
192,021
4.33
192,412
3.77
195,257
4.67
Total interest bearing liabilities (4)
9,569,559
0.31
%
10,008,391
0.63
%
9,506,896
0.34
%
9,921,621
0.77
%
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
4,474,784
3,856,291
4,338,546
3,496,784
Other liabilities
196,350
247,591
208,861
233,166
Shareholders' equity
2,801,455
2,602,938
2,786,021
2,598,504
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 17,042,147
$ 16,715,211
$ 16,840,324
$ 16,250,075
Taxable equivalent net interest spread
3.01
%
3.12
%
3.07
%
3.19
%
Taxable equivalent net interest margin
3.12
%
3.32
%
3.19
%
3.42
%
(1) Gross of allowance for loan losses and net of unearned income, Includes non-accrual and loans held for sale. Loan fees included in interest income on loans were $6.5 million and $2.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and were $14.7 million and $3.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. As part of loan fees, PPP loan fees were $7.8 million and $2.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively and $17.7 million and $2.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from prior acquisitions was $3.8 million and $4.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. and $7.3 million and $8.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
(2) Average yields on available-for-sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost.
(3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for each period presented.
(4) Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from prior acquisitions was $0.8 million and $2.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $1.9 million and $6.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 10
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
Quarter Ended
Statement of Income
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Interest and dividend income
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
Loans, including fees
$ 105,968
$ 109,358
$ 114,582
$ 116,524
$ 115,068
Interest and dividends on securities:
Taxable
12,900
11,127
10,892
11,669
14,047
Tax-exempt
3,952
3,910
4,059
4,182
4,302
Total interest and dividends on securities
16,852
15,037
14,951
15,851
18,349
Other interest income
507
659
945
1,282
1,277
Total interest and dividend income
123,327
125,054
130,478
133,657
134,694
Interest expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
1,009
1,043
1,099
1,225
1,350
Money market deposits
551
578
678
707
879
Savings deposits
261
264
280
303
297
Certificates of deposit
2,026
2,370
2,797
3,197
3,514
Total interest expense on deposits
3,847
4,255
4,854
5,432
6,040
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
1,781
2,414
3,719
5,457
7,293
Other short-term borrowings
40
118
275
304
279
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
1,804
1,789
1,918
1,871
2,069
Total interest expense
7,472
8,576
10,766
13,064
15,681
Net interest income
115,855
116,478
119,712
120,593
119,013
Provision for credit losses
(21,025)
(27,958)
(209)
16,288
61,841
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
136,880
144,436
119,921
104,305
57,172
Non-interest income
Trust fees
7,148
7,631
6,754
6,426
6,202
Service charges on deposits
4,876
4,894
5,671
5,332
4,323
Electronic banking fees
5,060
4,365
4,424
4,780
4,066
Net securities brokerage revenue
1,829
1,524
1,402
1,725
1,384
Bank-owned life insurance
1,707
1,709
1,750
2,088
1,752
Mortgage banking income
7,830
4,264
5,442
8,488
7,531
Net securities gains
477
279
691
787
1,299
Net gain / (loss) on other real estate owned and other assets
4,014
175
18
(19)
(66)
Other income
3,171
8,367
6,553
5,005
6,369
Total non-interest income
36,112
33,208
32,705
34,612
32,860
Non-interest expense
Salaries and wages
37,435
36,890
39,140
38,342
36,773
Employee benefits
9,268
10,266
10,608
10,604
10,138
Net occupancy
6,427
7,177
6,771
7,092
6,634
Equipment and software
7,281
6,765
6,810
6,229
5,722
Marketing
1,802
2,384
1,675
1,577
1,567
FDIC insurance
181
1,282
1,278
1,948
2,395
Amortization of intangible assets
2,873
2,896
3,327
3,346
3,365
Restructuring and merger-related expense
1,222
851
484
3,608
468
Other operating expenses
17,323
17,816
17,976
17,198
18,440
Total non-interest expense
83,812
86,327
88,069
89,943
85,502
Income before provision for income taxes
89,180
91,317
64,557
48,974
4,530
Provision for income taxes
18,592
18,202
11,703
7,669
42
Net Income
70,588
73,115
52,854
41,305
4,488
Preferred stock dividends
2,531
2,531
2,644
-
-
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 68,057
$ 70,584
$ 50,210
$ 41,305
$ 4,488
Taxable equivalent net interest income
$ 116,906
$ 117,517
$ 120,790
$ 121,705
$ 120,156
Per common share data
Net income per common share - basic
$ 1.02
$ 1.05
$ 0.75
$ 0.61
$ 0.07
Net income per common share - diluted
1.01
1.05
0.75
0.61
0.07
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)
1.03
1.06
0.76
0.66
0.07
Dividends declared
0.33
0.33
0.32
0.32
0.32
Book value (period end)
39.96
39.25
38.84
38.51
38.23
Tangible book value (period end) (1)
22.61
22.21
21.75
21.39
21.10
Average common shares outstanding - basic
66,894,398
67,263,714
67,238,005
67,214,759
67,104,628
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
67,066,592
67,335,418
67,304,442
67,269,303
67,181,755
Period end common shares outstanding
65,970,149
67,282,134
67,254,706
67,216,012
67,211,192
Period end preferred shares outstanding
150,000
150,000
150,000
150,000
-
Full time equivalent employees
2,459
2,490
2,612
2,618
2,676
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 11
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Quarter Ended
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Asset quality data
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
Non-performing assets:
Troubled debt restructurings - accruing
$ 5,799
$ 3,563
$ 3,927
$ 4,191
$ 5,105
Non-accrual loans:
Troubled debt restructurings
1,664
1,768
1,828
1,818
1,339
Other non-accrual loans
34,548
32,807
35,052
35,448
34,119
Total non-accrual loans
36,212
34,575
36,880
37,266
35,458
Total non-performing loans
42,011
38,138
40,807
41,457
40,563
Other real estate and repossessed assets
773
393
549
738
1,212
Total non-performing assets
$ 42,784
$ 38,531
$ 41,356
$ 42,195
$ 41,775
Past due loans (1):
Loans past due 30-89 days
$ 21,233
$ 20,602
$ 31,596
$ 17,338
$ 30,595
Loans past due 90 days or more
8,318
12,824
8,846
10,170
36,903
Total past due loans
$ 29,551
$ 33,426
$ 40,442
$ 27,508
$ 67,498
Criticized and classified loans (2):
Criticized loans
$ 319,448
$ 340,943
$ 362,295
$ 248,264
$ 148,580
Classified loans
136,927
114,884
132,650
108,594
98,127
Total criticized and classified loans
$ 456,375
$ 455,827
$ 494,945
$ 356,858
$ 246,707
Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans (3)
0.21
%
0.19
%
0.29
%
0.16
%
0.28
%
Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans
0.08
0.12
0.08
0.09
0.33
Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans
0.41
0.36
0.38
0.38
0.37
Non-performing assets/total portfolio loans, other
real estate and repossessed assets
0.41
0.36
0.38
0.38
0.38
Non-performing assets / total assets
0.25
0.23
0.25
0.26
0.25
Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans
4.41
4.26
4.59
3.25
2.23
Allowance for credit losses
Allowance for credit losses - loans
$ 140,730
$ 160,040
$ 185,827
$ 185,109
$ 168,475
Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments
5,766
6,731
9,514
10,829
10,685
Provision for credit losses
(21,025)
(27,958)
(209)
16,288
61,841
Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs and recoveries
(689)
648
524
(133)
1,942
Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans
(0.03)
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
(0.00)
%
0.07
%
Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans
1.36
%
1.50
%
1.72
%
1.68
%
1.52
%
Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans excluding PPP loans
1.43
%
1.62
%
1.85
%
1.83
%
1.65
%
Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans
3.35
x
4.20
x
4.55
x
4.47
x
4.15
x
Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans and
loans past due
1.97
x
2.24
x
2.29
x
2.68
x
1.56
x
Quarter Ended
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
Capital ratios
Tier I leverage capital
10.42
%
10.74
%
10.51
%
10.18
%
9.09
%
Tier I risk-based capital
15.15
14.95
14.72
14.29
12.59
Total risk-based capital
17.68
17.58
17.58
17.18
15.33
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1)
13.83
13.65
13.40
12.99
12.59
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
16.44
16.65
16.59
15.92
15.57
Tangible equity to tangible assets (4)
10.34
10.30
10.52
10.27
9.09
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4)
9.43
9.39
9.58
9.33
9.09
(1) Excludes non-performing loans.
(2) Criticized and classified commercial loans may include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due.
(3) Total portfolio loans includes $543.6 million of PPP loans as of June 30, 2021.
(4) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.
WESBANCO, INC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Page 12
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.
Three Months Ended
Year to Date
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
2021
2020
Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 68,057
$ 70,584
$ 50,210
$ 41,305
$ 4,488
$ 138,641
$ 27,884
Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
965
672
383
2,850
370
1,638
4,450
Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
69,022
71,256
50,593
44,155
4,858
140,279
32,334
Average total assets
$ 17,042,147
$ 16,636,258
$ 16,546,761
$ 16,719,717
$ 16,715,211
$ 16,840,324
$ 16,250,075
Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
1.62%
1.74%
1.22%
1.05%
0.12%
1.68%
0.40%
Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 68,057
$ 70,584
$ 50,210
$ 41,305
$ 4,488
$ 138,641
$ 27,884
Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
965
672
383
2,850
370
1,638
4,450
Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
69,022
71,256
50,593
44,155
4,858
140,279
32,334
Average total shareholders' equity
$ 2,801,455
$ 2,770,416
$ 2,744,936
$ 2,662,513
$ 2,602,938
$ 2,786,021
$ 2,598,504
Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
9.88%
10.43%
7.33%
6.60%
0.75%
10.15%
2.50%
Return on average tangible equity:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 68,057
$ 70,584
$ 50,210
$ 41,305
$ 4,488
$ 138,641
$ 27,884
Plus: amortization of intangibles (1)
2,270
2,288
2,628
2,643
2,658
4,558
5,324
Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles
70,327
72,872
52,838
43,948
7,146
143,199
33,208
Average total shareholders' equity
2,801,455
2,770,416
2,744,936
2,662,513
2,602,938
2,786,021
2,598,504
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
(1,145,882)
(1,148,171)
(1,150,184)
(1,150,549)
(1,152,856)
(1,147,020)
(1,132,591)
Average tangible equity
$ 1,655,573
$ 1,622,245
$ 1,594,752
$ 1,511,964
$ 1,450,082
$ 1,639,001
$ 1,465,913
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (2)
17.04%
18.22%
13.18%
11.56%
1.98%
17.62%
4.56%
Average tangible common equity
$ 1,511,089
$ 1,477,736
$ 1,450,243
$ 1,431,657
$ 1,450,082
$ 1,494,517
$ 1,465,913
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (2)
18.67%
20.00%
14.49%
12.21%
1.98%
19.32%
4.56%
Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 68,057
$ 70,584
$ 50,210
$ 41,305
$ 4,488
$ 138,641
$ 27,884
Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
965
672
383
2,850
370
1,638
4,450
Plus: amortization of intangibles (1)
2,270
2,288
2,628
2,643
2,658
4,558
5,324
Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles
and excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
71,292
73,544
53,221
46,798
7,516
144,837
37,659
Average total shareholders' equity
2,801,455
2,770,416
2,744,936
2,662,513
2,602,938
2,786,021
2,598,504
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
(1,145,882)
(1,148,171)
(1,150,184)
(1,150,549)
(1,152,856)
(1,147,020)
(1,132,591)
Average tangible equity
$ 1,655,573
$ 1,622,245
$ 1,594,752
$ 1,511,964
$ 1,450,082
$ 1,639,001
$ 1,465,913
Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
17.27%
18.39%
13.28%
12.31%
2.08%
17.82%
5.17%
Average tangible common equity
$ 1,511,089
$ 1,477,736
$ 1,450,243
$ 1,431,657
$ 1,450,082
$ 1,494,517
$ 1,465,913
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
18.92%
20.18%
14.60%
13.00%
2.08%
19.54%
5.17%
Efficiency ratio:
Non-interest expense
$ 83,812
$ 86,327
$ 88,069
$ 89,943
$ 85,502
$ 170,139
$ 176,835
Less: restructuring and merger-related expense
(1,222)
(851)
(484)
(3,608)
(468)
(2,074)
(5,633)
Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense
82,590
85,476
87,585
86,335
85,034
168,065
171,202
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis
116,906
117,517
120,790
121,705
120,156
234,423
241,502
Non-interest income
36,112
33,208
32,705
34,612
32,860
69,320
60,869
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income
$ 153,018
$ 150,725
$ 153,495
$ 156,317
$ 153,016
$ 303,743
$ 302,371
Efficiency ratio
53.97%
56.71%
57.06%
55.23%
55.57%
55.33%
56.62%
Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 68,057
$ 70,584
$ 50,210
$ 41,305
$ 4,488
$ 138,641
$ 27,884
Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
965
672
383
2,850
370
1,638
4,450
Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
$ 69,022
$ 71,256
$ 50,593
$ 44,155
$ 4,858
$ 140,279
$ 32,334
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Net income per common share - diluted
$ 1.01
$ 1.05
$ 0.75
$ 0.61
$ 0.07
$ 2.06
$ 0.41
Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses per common share - diluted (1)
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.05
(0.00)
0.03
0.07
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
$ 1.03
$ 1.06
$ 0.76
$ 0.66
$ 0.07
$ 2.09
$ 0.48
Period End
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
Tangible book value per share:
Total shareholders' equity
$ 2,780,836
$ 2,785,522
$ 2,756,737
$ 2,732,966
$ 2,569,521
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
(1,144,604)
(1,146,874)
(1,149,161)
(1,150,939)
(1,151,523)
Less: preferred shareholder's equity
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,529)
-
Tangible common equity
1,491,748
1,494,164
1,463,092
1,437,498
1,417,998
Common shares outstanding
65,970,149
67,282,134
67,254,706
67,216,012
67,211,192
Tangible book value per share
$ 22.61
$ 22.21
$ 21.75
$ 21.39
$ 21.10
Tangible common equity to tangible assets:
Total shareholders' equity
$ 2,780,836
$ 2,785,522
$ 2,756,737
$ 2,732,966
$ 2,569,521
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
(1,144,604)
(1,146,874)
(1,149,161)
(1,150,939)
(1,151,523)
Tangible equity
1,636,232
1,638,648
1,607,576
1,582,027
1,417,998
Less: preferred shareholder's equity
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,529)
-
Tangible common equity
1,491,748
1,494,164
1,463,092
1,437,498
1,417,998
Total assets
16,966,867
17,057,788
16,425,610
16,552,140
16,755,395
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
(1,144,604)
(1,146,874)
(1,149,161)
(1,150,939)
(1,151,523)
Tangible assets
$ 15,822,263
$ 15,910,914
$ 15,276,449
$ 15,401,201
$ 15,603,872
Tangible equity to tangible assets
10.34%
10.30%
10.52%
10.27%
9.09%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
9.43%
9.39%
9.58%
9.33%
9.09%
(1) Tax effected at 21% for all periods presented.
(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.
WESBANCO, INC.
Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Page 13
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.
Three Months Ended
Year to Date
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
2021
2020
Pre-tax, pre-provision income:
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 89,180
$ 91,317
$ 64,557
$ 48,974
$ 4,530
$ 180,497
$ 31,547
Add: provision for credit losses
(21,025)
(27,958)
(209)
16,288
61,841
(48,984)
91,661
Pre-tax, pre-provision income
$ 68,155
$ 63,359
$ 64,348
$ 65,262
$ 66,371
$ 131,513
$ 123,208
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 89,180
$ 91,317
$ 64,557
$ 48,974
$ 4,530
$ 180,497
$ 31,547
Add: provision for credit losses
(21,025)
(27,958)
(209)
16,288
61,841
(48,984)
91,661
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
1,222
851
484
3,608
468
2,074
5,633
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
$ 69,377
$ 64,210
$ 64,832
$ 68,870
$ 66,839
$ 133,587
$ 128,841
Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1):
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 89,180
$ 91,317
$ 64,557
$ 48,974
$ 4,530
$ 180,497
$ 31,547
Add: provision for credit losses
(21,025)
(27,958)
(209)
16,288
61,841
(48,984)
91,661
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
1,222
851
484
3,608
468
2,074
5,633
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
69,377
64,210
64,832
68,870
66,839
133,587
128,841
Average total assets
$ 17,042,147
$ 16,636,258
$ 16,546,761
$ 16,719,717
$ 16,715,211
$ 16,840,324
$ 16,250,075
Return on average assets, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
1.63%
1.57%
1.56%
1.64%
1.61%
1.60%
1.59%
Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1):
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 89,180
$ 91,317
$ 64,557
$ 48,974
$ 4,530
$ 180,497
$ 31,547
Add: provision for credit losses
(21,025)
(27,958)
(209)
16,288
61,841
(48,984)
91,661
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
1,222
851
484
3,608
468
2,074
5,633
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
69,377
64,210
64,832
68,870
66,839
133,587
128,841
Average total shareholders' equity
$ 2,801,455
$ 2,770,416
$ 2,744,936
$ 2,662,513
$ 2,602,938
$ 2,786,021
$ 2,598,504
Return on average equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
9.93%
9.40%
9.40%
10.29%
10.33%
9.67%
9.97%
Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1):
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 89,180
$ 91,317
$ 64,557
$ 48,974
$ 4,530
$ 180,497
$ 31,547
Add: provision for credit losses
(21,025)
(27,958)
(209)
16,288
61,841
(48,984)
91,661
Add: amortization of intangibles
2,873
2,896
3,327
3,346
3,365
5,769
6,739
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
1,222
851
484
3,608
468
2,074
5,633
Income before provision, restructuring and merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles
72,250
67,106
68,159
72,216
70,204
139,356
135,580
Average total shareholders' equity
2,801,455
2,770,416
2,744,936
2,662,513
2,602,938
2,786,021
2,598,504
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
(1,145,882)
(1,148,171)
(1,150,184)
(1,150,549)
(1,152,856)
(1,147,020)
(1,132,591)
Average tangible equity
$ 1,655,573
$ 1,622,245
$ 1,594,752
$ 1,511,964
$ 1,450,082
$ 1,639,001
$ 1,465,913
Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
17.50%
16.78%
17.00%
19.00%
19.47%
17.15%
18.60%
Average tangible common equity
$ 1,511,089
$ 1,477,736
$ 1,450,243
$ 1,431,657
$ 1,450,082
$ 1,494,517
$ 1,465,913
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
19.18%
18.42%
18.70%
20.07%
19.47%
18.80%
18.60%
(1) Certain items excluded from the calculations consist of credit provisions, tax provisions and restructuring and merger-related expenses.
(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.
