WesBanco Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

WHEELING, W.Va., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Net income available to common shareholders for the period was $68.1 million, with diluted earnings per share of $1.01, compared to $4.5 million and $0.07 per diluted share, respectively, for the second quarter of 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net income was $138.6 million, or $2.06 per diluted share, compared to $27.9 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the 2020 period. Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses, for the three months ended June 30, 2021, was $69.0 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, as compared to $4.9 million and $0.07 per diluted share, respectively, in the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measures). On the same basis, net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $140.3 million, or $2.09 per diluted share, as compared to $32.3 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, in the prior year period (non-GAAP measures).







For the Three Months Ended June 30,



For the Six Months Ended June 30,





2021

2020



2021

2020 (unaudited, dollars in thousands,

except per share amounts)

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share



Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share Net income available to common shareholders (Non-GAAP)(1)

$ 69,022

$ 1.03

$ 4,858

$ 0.07



$ 140,279

$ 2.09

$ 32,334

$ 0.48 Less: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses

(965)

(0.02)

(370)

-



(1,638)

(0.03)

(4,450)

(0.07) Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP)

$ 68,057

$ 1.01

$ 4,488

$ 0.07



$ 138,641

$ 2.06

$ 27,884

$ 0.41

(1)See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.

WesBanco believes that pre-tax, pre-provision income ("PTPP") (non-GAAP measure) provides a more comparable year-over-year measure as it removes the provision for credit losses to improve comparability from period-to-period. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, PTPP, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, increased 3.8% year-over-year to $69.4 million, as compared to $66.8 million for the prior period. In addition, on the same basis, the PTPP return on average assets was 1.63% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to 1.61% in the prior year period. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, PTPP income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, increased 3.7% year-over-year to $133.6 million, as compared to $128.8 million for the prior period.

Financial and operational highlights during the quarter ended June 30, 2021:

Deposit growth, excluding certificates of deposit ("CDs"), was 14.0% year-over-year, driven by growth in demand deposits

Trust assets under management increased 22.2% year-over-year to a record $5.5 billion , which was driven by both market appreciation and organic growth

, which was driven by both market appreciation and organic growth Continued expense management demonstrated by a year-to-date efficiency ratio of 55.33% (non-GAAP measure)

Improving macro-economic factors favorably impacted the provision for credit losses under the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") methodology, which drove both the net benefit in the provision for credit losses and the reduction in allowance for credit losses during the quarter

Key credit quality metrics such as non-performing assets, past due loans, and net loan charge-offs, as percentages of total portfolio loans, have remained at low levels and favorable to peer bank averages, those with total assets between $10 billion and $25 billion (based upon the prior four quarters)

and (based upon the prior four quarters) During the quarter, we purchased approximately 1.5 million shares of our common stock on the open market under existing share repurchase authorizations

WesBanco Bank was named, for the third year in a row, one of the world's best banks in an independent ranking based solely on customer satisfaction and feedback

We anticipate our core banking software system conversion to be completed during the third quarter, which will provide enhanced products and services for our customers, as well as improved operational efficiencies

"We are pleased with WesBanco's performance during the second quarter of 2021 as we continue to deliver pre-tax, pre-provision earnings growth," said Todd F. Clossin, President and Chief Executive Officer of WesBanco. "Our financial performance this quarter was again driven by strong fee income growth and disciplined expense management. In addition, we remain focused on ensuring a strong organization for our shareholders and will continue to appropriately return capital to them."

Mr. Clossin added, "The successful execution of our growth and diversification plans has enabled WesBanco to transform into an emerging regional financial institution with the majority of our organization in higher growth markets. This diversification, combined with our experienced teams, make us well-positioned to drive loan growth once the excess liquidity throughout our economies is absorbed. In fact, we have continued to make strategic hires across our organization and markets in order to strengthen our teams and enhance our ability to leverage growth opportunities once they fully return."

Balance Sheet

Portfolio loans of $10.4 billion as of June 30, 2021 decreased 6.5% when compared to the prior year period, due primarily to forgiveness of approximately $662 million of SBA Payroll Protection Program ("SBA PPP") loans and lower residential real estate and consumer loans. Further, when excluding SBA PPP loans, total loans decreased 4.1% year-over-year and 0.7% sequentially. During the second quarter, approximately 2,320 customers applied for and received forgiveness of their SBA PPP loans totaling $327 million; while our lenders assisted more than 780 businesses with Round 2 SBA PPP loans totaling approximately $27 million, through its conclusion at the end of May.

Total deposits increased 9.3% year-over-year to $13.3 billion due primarily to stimulus funds previously received by our customers and increased personal savings, which more than offset a $324.5 million reduction in CDs. Deposits, excluding CDs, increased 14.0% year-over-year, driven by a 14.4% increase in total demand deposits, which represent approximately 57% of total deposits.

Credit Quality

As of June 30, 2021, total loans past due, non-performing loans, and non-performing assets as percentages of the portfolio and total assets have remained relatively low and consistent throughout the last five quarters. In addition, we realized annualized net loan recoveries to average loans of three basis points. Reflecting improved macroeconomic factors and qualitative adjustments in the CECL calculation, the allowance for credit losses specific to total portfolio loans at June 30, 2021 was $140.7 million, or 1.36% of total loans; or, when excluding SBA PPP loans, 1.43% of total portfolio loans. The improvements in these macroeconomic factors resulted in a negative provision for credit losses of $21.0 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Net Interest Margin and Income

The net interest margin of 3.12% for the second quarter of 2021 decreased 15 basis points sequentially and 20 basis points from the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to the lower interest rate environment, and a mix shift of higher securities as a percentage of total assets. As a result of higher cash balances from additional stimulus funds received by our customers and their higher personal savings creating extra liquidity, investment securities increased by $1.0 billion year-over-year and represent approximately 23% of total assets, as of June 30, 2021. Reflecting the significantly lower interest rate environment, we aggressively reduced our deposit rates throughout the past year, which helped to lower deposit funding costs 13 basis points year-over-year to 17 basis points for the second quarter of 2021, or 12 basis points when including non-interest bearing deposits. The total cost of deposits was down 2 basis points sequentially. Furthermore, we continued to lower the cost of FHLB borrowings, down 17 basis points quarter-over-quarter, as second quarter average borrowings declined $0.1 billion, or 20.1%, from the first quarter to $0.4 billion, which have a remaining average life of less than one year. Accretion from acquisitions benefited the second quarter net interest margin by 12 basis points, as compared to 19 basis points in the prior year period and 13 basis points during the first quarter of 2021. Lastly, the forgiveness of existing and funding of new SBA PPP loans benefited the second quarter of 2021 net interest margin by a net 5 basis points, and should positively impact the net interest margin as the loans are forgiven during the next few quarters.

Net interest income decreased $3.2 million, or 2.7%, during the second quarter of 2021, as compared to the same quarter of 2021, reflecting lower loan yields due to repricing of existing loans and lower new offered rates in the current market environment, lower accretion from purchase accounting, and lower rates on new investment securities purchased, partially offset by lower interest paid on deposits and borrowings as described above. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net interest income decreased $6.8 million, or 2.9%, due to the reasons discussed for the three-month period comparison.

Non-Interest Income

For the second quarter of 2021, non-interest income of $36.1 million increased $3.3 million, or 9.9%, from the second quarter of 2020, driven primarily by a net gain on other real estate owned and other assets, electronic banking fees, and trust fees, which were partially offset by lower other income and net securities gains. The net gain on other real estate owned and other assets of $4.0 million was due to a gain earned on an investment made by WesBanco's Community Development Corporation in a start-up firm more than ten years ago that was recently acquired by a public company. Electronic banking fees increased $1.0 million, or 24.4%, due primarily to increased point-of-sale transactions and ATM volumes. Trust fees increased $0.9 million, or 15.3%, due to market value appreciation and organic growth. Loan swap-related income, which is recorded in other income, of $1.0 million was offset during the quarter by a negative $1.0 million of fair market value adjustments, as compared, respectively, to $3.5 million and a negative $0.5 million last year.

Primarily reflecting the items discussed above, non-interest income, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, increased $8.5 million, or 13.9%. In addition, reflecting the low interest rate environment and organic growth, mortgage banking fees increased $3.3 million, or 37.3%, compared to the prior year period, net of fair value adjustments, while service charges on deposits were lower due to higher consumer deposits associated with the three rounds of stimulus to-date and lower general consumer spending, resulting in fewer eligible account fees.

Non-Interest Expense

Total operating expenses continued to be well-controlled through company-wide efforts to effectively manage discretionary costs and full-time equivalent employee counts, as demonstrated by a year-to-date efficiency ratio of 55.33%. Excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2021 decreased $2.4 million, or 2.9%, to $82.6 million compared to the prior year period, primarily due to lower FDIC insurance expense, as well as continuing cost control measures over certain discretionary expenses. FDIC insurance expense decreased $2.2 million, or 92.4%, due to certain prior period reporting adjustments resulting in a $1.0 million refund and improved risk factors. Equipment and software expense for the second quarter of 2021 increased $1.6 million, or 27.2%, year-over-year due to increased asset size and the SBA PPP loan program. Other operating expenses decreased $1.1 million, or 6.1%, reflecting a $0.8 million state franchise tax refund.

On a similar basis, non-interest expense during the first half of 2021 decreased $3.1 million, or 1.8%, compared to the prior year period, due primarily to lower salaries and wages from financial center closures during the past year, lower FDIC insurance, and discretionary cost control which more than offset higher equipment and software costs, higher marketing expense from product advertising and brand awareness campaigns that were delayed from 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and mid-2020 annual salary increases.

Capital

WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios, as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. At June 30, 2021, Tier I leverage was 10.42%, Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 15.15%, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 13.83%, and total risk-based capital was 17.68%.

During the second quarter of 2021, WesBanco repurchased 1,478,882 shares of its outstanding common stock on the open market at a total cost of $55.6 million. As of June 30, 2021, approximately 1.9 million shares remained for repurchase under existing share repurchase authorizations.

Conference Call and Webcast

WesBanco will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.wesbanco.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-6607, 855-669-9657 for Canadian callers, or 412-902-4290 for international callers, and asking to be joined into the WesBanco call.

A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 877-344-7529, 855-669-9658 for Canadian callers, or 412-317-0088 for international callers, and providing the access code of 10150982. The replay will begin at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET on July 28, and end at 12 a.m. ET on August 11. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.wesbanco.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this report relating to WesBanco's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information contained in this report should be read in conjunction with WesBanco's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including WesBanco's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov or at WesBanco's website, www.WesBanco.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements, which are not historical fact, involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in WesBanco's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A. Such statements are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements, including, without limitation, the effects of changing regional and national economic conditions including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and associated interest rate sensitivity; sources of liquidity available to WesBanco and its related subsidiary operations; potential future credit losses and the credit risk of commercial, real estate, and consumer loan customers and their borrowing activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the SEC, the Financial Institution Regulatory Authority, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the Securities Investors Protection Corporation, and other regulatory bodies; potential legislative and federal and state regulatory actions and reform, including, without limitation, the impact of the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act; adverse decisions of federal and state courts; fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; cyber-security breaches; competitive conditions in the financial services industry; rapidly changing technology affecting financial services; marketability of debt instruments and corresponding impact on fair value adjustments; and/or other external developments materially impacting WesBanco's operational and financial performance. WesBanco does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results of operations presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), WesBanco's management uses, and this presentation contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as pre-tax pre-provision income, tangible common equity/tangible assets; net income excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses; efficiency ratio; return on average assets; and return on average tangible equity. WesBanco believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operational performance and business and performance trends which facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Although WesBanco believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of WesBanco's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures contained therein should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and analysis as presented in the Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as the unaudited financial statements and analyses as presented in the Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q for WesBanco and its subsidiaries, as well as other filings that the company has made with the SEC.

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $5.5 billion of assets under management (as of June 30, 2021). WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 206 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

WESBANCO, INC.





















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights



















Page 5 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

























































For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended Statement of Income June 30,

June 30, Interest and dividend income 2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change

Loans, including fees $ 105,968

$ 115,068

(7.9)

$ 215,327

$ 234,571

(8.2)

Interest and dividends on securities:

























Taxable 12,900

14,047

(8.2)

24,027

31,034

(22.6)



Tax-exempt 3,952

4,302

(8.1)

7,862

8,758

(10.2)





Total interest and dividends on securities 16,852

18,349

(8.2)

31,889

39,792

(19.9)

Other interest income 507

1,277

(60.3)

1,166

2,779

(58.0) Total interest and dividend income 123,327

134,694

(8.4)

248,382

277,142

(10.4) Interest expense























Interest bearing demand deposits 1,009

1,350

(25.3)

2,052

4,745

(56.8)

Money market deposits 551

879

(37.3)

1,130

3,231

(65.0)

Savings deposits 261

297

(12.1)

525

1,220

(57.0)

Certificates of deposit 2,026

3,514

(42.3)

4,396

7,568

(41.9)





Total interest expense on deposits 3,847

6,040

(36.3)

8,103

16,764

(51.7)

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 1,781

7,293

(75.6)

4,195

15,525

(73.0)

Other short-term borrowings 40

279

(85.7)

159

1,149

(86.2)

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 1,804

2,069

(12.8)

3,593

4,530

(20.7)





Total interest expense 7,472

15,681

(52.3)

16,050

37,968

(57.7) Net interest income 115,855

119,013

(2.7)

232,332

239,174

(2.9)

Provision for credit losses (21,025)

61,841

(134.0)

(48,984)

91,661

(153.4) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 136,880

57,172

139.4

281,316

147,513

90.7 Non-interest income























Trust fees 7,148

6,202

15.3

14,780

13,154

12.4

Service charges on deposits 4,876

4,323

12.8

9,770

10,940

(10.7)

Electronic banking fees 5,060

4,066

24.4

9,426

8,320

13.3

Net securities brokerage revenue 1,829

1,384

32.2

3,352

3,063

9.4

Bank-owned life insurance 1,707

1,752

(2.6)

3,416

3,521

(3.0)

Mortgage banking income 7,830

7,531

4.0

12,094

8,807

37.3

Net securities gains 477

1,299

(63.3)

756

2,790

(72.9)

Net gain/(loss) on other real estate owned and other assets 4,014

(66)

NM

4,189

103

NM

Other income 3,171

6,369

(50.2)

11,537

10,171

13.4





Total non-interest income 36,112

32,860

9.9

69,320

60,869

13.9 Non-interest expense























Salaries and wages 37,435

36,773

1.8

74,324

75,683

(1.8)

Employee benefits 9,268

10,138

(8.6)

19,534

20,511

(4.8)

Net occupancy 6,427

6,634

(3.1)

13,605

13,717

(0.8)

Equipment and software 7,281

5,722

27.2

14,045

11,761

19.4

Marketing 1,802

1,567

15.0

4,185

2,705

54.7

FDIC insurance 181

2,395

(92.4)

1,462

4,508

(67.6)

Amortization of intangible assets 2,873

3,365

(14.6)

5,769

6,739

(14.4)

Restructuring and merger-related expense 1,222

468

161.1

2,074

5,633

(63.2)

Other operating expenses 17,323

18,440

(6.1)

35,141

35,578

(1.2)





Total non-interest expense 83,812

85,502

(2.0)

170,139

176,835

(3.8) Income before provision for income taxes 89,180

4,530

NM

180,497

31,547

472.2

Provision for income taxes 18,592

42

NM

36,793

3,663

904.4 Net Income 70,588

4,488

NM

143,704

27,884

415.4 Preferred stock dividends 2,531

-

100.0

5,063

-

100.0 Net income available to common shareholders $ 68,057

$ 4,488

NM

$ 138,641

$ 27,884

397.2



























































Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 116,906

$ 120,156

(2.7)

$ 234,423

$ 241,502

(2.9)





























Per common share data





















Net income per common share - basic $ 1.02

$ 0.07

NM

$ 2.07

$ 0.41

404.9 Net income per common share - diluted 1.01

0.07

NM

2.06

0.41

402.4 Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2) 1.03

0.07

NM

2.09

0.48

335.4 Dividends declared 0.33

0.32

3.1

0.66

0.64

3.1 Book value (period end) 39.96

38.23

4.5

39.96

38.23

4.5 Tangible book value (period end) (1) 22.61

21.10

7.2

22.61

21.10

7.2 Average common shares outstanding - basic 66,894,398

67,104,628

(0.3)

67,078,036

67,295,589

(0.3) Average common shares outstanding - diluted 67,066,592

67,181,755

(0.2)

67,239,548

67,410,460

(0.3) Period end common shares outstanding 65,970,149

67,211,192

(1.8)

65,970,149

67,211,192

(1.8) Period end preferred shares outstanding 150,000

-

100.0

150,000

-

100.0





























(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item. (2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.





























NM - Not Meaningful























WESBANCO, INC.























Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights





















Page 6 (unaudited, dollars in thousands)

















































Selected ratios



























For the Six Months Ended









June 30,









2021

2020

% Change





































Return on average assets

1.66 % 0.35 % 374.29 %









Return on average assets, excluding























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

1.68

0.40

320.00











Return on average equity

10.04

2.16

364.81











Return on average equity, excluding























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

10.15

2.50

306.00











Return on average tangible equity (1)

17.62

4.56

286.40











Return on average tangible equity, excluding























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

17.82

5.17

244.68











Return on average tangible common equity (1)

19.32

4.56

323.68











Return on average tangible common equity, excluding























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

19.54

5.17

277.95











Yield on earning assets (2)

3.41

3.96

(13.89)











Cost of interest bearing liabilities

0.34

0.77

(55.84)











Net interest spread (2)

3.07

3.19

(3.76)











Net interest margin (2)

3.19

3.42

(6.73)











Efficiency (1) (2)

55.33

56.62

(2.28)











Average loans to average deposits

82.47

93.18

(11.49)











Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans

(0.00)

0.13

(100.00)











Effective income tax rate

20.38

11.61

75.54























































































































For the Three Months Ended







June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,







2021

2021

2020

2020

2020





























Return on average assets

1.60 % 1.72 % 1.21 % 0.98 % 0.11 %

Return on average assets, excluding























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

1.62

1.74

1.22

1.05

0.12



Return on average equity

9.74

10.33

7.28

6.17

0.69



Return on average equity, excluding























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

9.88

10.43

7.33

6.60

0.75



Return on average tangible equity (1)

17.04

18.22

13.18

11.56

1.98



Return on average tangible equity, excluding























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

17.27

18.39

13.28

12.31

2.08



Return on average tangible common equity (1)

18.67

20.00

14.49

12.21

1.98



Return on average tangible common equity, excluding

















.



after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

18.92

20.18

14.60

13.00

2.08



Yield on earning assets (2)

3.32

3.51

3.61

3.66

3.75



Cost of interest bearing liabilities

0.31

0.37

0.45

0.53

0.63



Net interest spread (2)

3.01

3.14

3.16

3.13

3.12



Net interest margin (2)

3.12

3.27

3.31

3.31

3.32



Efficiency (1) (2)

53.97

56.71

57.06

55.23

55.57



Average loans to average deposits

79.82

85.27

89.64

90.88

91.87



Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans

(0.03)

0.02

0.02

(0.00)

0.07



Effective income tax rate

20.85

19.93

18.13

15.66

0.93



Trust assets, market value at period end

$ 5,480,995

$ 5,244,370

$ 5,025,565

$ 4,649,054

$ 4,487,042





























(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.

(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.



WESBANCO, INC.















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights













Page 7 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)













% Change Balance sheet

June 30,



December 31, December 31, 2020 Assets



2021

2020

% Change 2020 to June 30, 2021 Cash and due from banks

$ 208,992

$ 219,022

(4.6) $ 184,361 13.4 Due from banks - interest bearing

637,312

671,312

(5.1) 721,086 (11.6) Securities:

















Equity securities, at fair value

13,494

12,277

9.9 13,047 3.4

Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

2,964,264

2,073,949

42.9 1,978,136 49.9

Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $934,487; $802,666

















and $768,183, respectively)

902,172

766,416

17.7 731,212 23.4



Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities

(227)

(817)

72.2 (326) 30.4

Net held-to-maturity debt securities

901,945

765,599

17.8 730,886 23.4



Total securities

3,879,703

2,851,825

36.0 2,722,069 42.5 Loans held for sale

41,461

53,324

(22.2) 168,378 (75.4) Portfolio loans:

















Commercial real estate

5,705,246

5,694,457

0.2 5,705,392 (0.0)

Commercial and industrial

2,119,186

2,496,096

(15.1) 2,407,438 (12.0)

Residential real estate

1,625,632

1,893,544

(14.1) 1,720,961 (5.5)

Home equity

631,059

646,323

(2.4) 646,387 (2.4)

Consumer

276,069

343,723

(19.7) 309,055 (10.7) Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income

10,357,192

11,074,143

(6.5) 10,789,233 (4.0) Allowance for credit losses - loans (1)

(140,730)

(168,475)

16.5 (185,827) 24.3



Net portfolio loans

10,216,462

10,905,668

(6.3) 10,603,406 (3.6) Premises and equipment, net

235,227

255,306

(7.9) 249,421 (5.7) Accrued interest receivable

64,020

59,151

8.2 66,790 (4.1) Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

1,157,322

1,166,853

(0.8) 1,163,091 (0.5) Bank-owned life insurance

309,454

303,022

2.1 306,038 1.1 Other assets

216,914

269,912

(19.6) 240,970 (10.0) Total Assets

$ 16,966,867

$ 16,755,395

1.3 $ 16,425,610 3.3





















Liabilities















Deposits:

















Non-interest bearing demand

$ 4,409,221

$ 4,067,903

8.4 $ 4,070,835 8.3

Interest bearing demand

3,214,484

2,596,132

23.8 2,839,536 13.2

Money market

1,771,686

1,610,248

10.0 1,685,927 5.1

Savings deposits

2,438,328

2,103,154

15.9 2,214,565 10.1

Certificates of deposit

1,484,536

1,809,016

(17.9) 1,618,510 (8.3)



Total deposits

13,318,255

12,186,453

9.3 12,429,373 7.2 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

313,960

1,129,631

(72.2) 549,003 (42.8) Other short-term borrowings

135,267

390,777

(65.4) 241,950 (44.1) Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

192,571

192,080

0.3 192,291 0.1



Total borrowings

641,798

1,712,488

(62.5) 983,244 (34.7) Accrued interest payable

3,342

6,040

(44.7) 4,314 (22.5) Other liabilities

222,636

280,893

(20.7) 251,942 (11.6) Total Liabilities

14,186,031

14,185,874

0.0 13,668,873 3.8





















Shareholders' Equity















Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized in 2021 and 2020, respectively;

















150,000 shares 6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A,

















liquidation preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and

















December 31, 2020 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020, respectively.

144,484

-

100.0 144,484 - Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized in

















2021 and 2020, respectively; 68,081,306, 68,078,116 and 68,081,306 shares

















issued, respectively; 65,970,149, 67,211,192 and 67,254,706 shares

141,834

141,827

0.0 141,834 -

outstanding, respectively















Capital surplus

1,632,460

1,633,079

(0.0) 1,634,815 (0.1) Retained earnings

925,977

782,990

18.3 831,688 11.3 Treasury stock ( 2,111,157, 866,924 and 826,600 shares - at cost, respectively)

(74,996)

(27,518)

(172.5) (25,949) (189.0) Accumulated other comprehensive income

12,586

40,516

(68.9) 31,359 (59.9) Deferred benefits for directors

(1,509)

(1,373)

(9.9) (1,494) (1.0) Total Shareholders' Equity

2,780,836

2,569,521

8.2 2,756,737 0.9 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 16,966,867

$ 16,755,395

1.3 $ 16,425,610 3.3

WESBANCO, INC.









Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights







Page 8 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)









Balance sheet

June 30,

March 31,

Assets



2021

2021 % Change Cash and due from banks

$ 208,992

$ 209,040 (0.0) Due from banks - interest bearing

637,312

550,008 15.9 Securities:











Equity securities, at fair value

13,494

13,123 2.8

Available-for-sale, at fair value

2,964,264

2,775,212 6.8

Held-to-maturity (fair values of $934,487 and 839,872, respectively)

902,172

813,740 10.9



Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities

(227)

(290) 21.7

Net held-to-maturity debt securities

901,945

813,450 21.7



Total securities

3,879,703

3,601,785 10.9 Loans held for sale

41,461

153,520 7.7 Portfolio Loans:











Commercial real estate

5,705,246

5,712,742 (0.1)

Commercial and industrial

2,119,186

2,422,735 (12.5)

Residential real estate

1,625,632

1,644,422 (1.1)

Home equity

631,059

634,018 (0.5)

Consumer

276,069

289,395 (4.6) Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income

10,357,192

10,703,312 (3.2) Allowance for credit losses - loans

(140,730)

(160,040) 12.1

Net portfolio loans

10,216,462

10,543,272 (3.1) Premises and equipment, net

235,227

239,863 (1.9) Accrued interest receivable

64,020

68,896 (7.1) Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

1,157,322

1,160,195 (0.2) Bank-owned life insurance

309,454

307,747 0.6 Other assets

216,914

223,462 (2.9) Total Assets

$ 16,966,867

$ 17,057,788 (0.5)















Liabilities









Deposits:











Non-interest bearing demand

4,409,221

$ 4,460,049 (1.1)

Interest bearing demand

3,214,484

3,126,186 2.8

Money market

1,771,686

1,771,703 (0.0)

Savings deposits

2,438,328

2,373,987 2.7

Certificates of deposit

1,484,536

1,555,074 (4.5)



Total deposits

13,318,255

13,286,999 0.2 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

313,960

433,984 (27.7) Other short-term borrowings

135,267

137,218 (1.4) Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

192,571

192,430 0.1



Total borrowings

641,798

763,632 (16.0) Accrued interest payable

3,342

3,224 3.7 Other liabilities

222,636

218,411 1.9 Total liabilities

14,186,031

14,272,266 (0.6)















Shareholders' Equity









Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized;











150,000 shares 6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A,











liquidation preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021











and March 31, 2021, respectively

144,484

144,484 - Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;











68,081,306 and 68,081,306 shares issued, respectively;











65,970,149 and 67,282,134 shares outstanding, respectively

141,834

141,834 - Capital surplus

1,632,460

1,636,103 (0.2) Retained earnings

925,977

879,786 5.3 Treasury stock (2,111,157 and 799,172 shares - at cost)

(74,996)

(24,989) (200.1) Accumulated other comprehensive income

12,586

9,803 28.4 Deferred benefits for directors

(1,509)

(1,499) (0.7) Total Shareholders' Equity

2,780,836

2,785,522 (0.2) Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 16,966,867

$ 17,057,788 (0.5)

WESBANCO, INC.































Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights





























Page 9 (unaudited, dollars in thousands)































Average balance sheet and































net interest margin analysis

For the Three Months Ended June 30,



For the Six Months Ended June 30,





2021

2020





2021

2020







Average Average



Average Average



Average Average



Average Average

Assets

Balance Rate



Balance Rate



Balance Rate



Balance Rate

Due from banks - interest bearing

$ 696,967 0.09 %

$ 637,979 0.17 %

$ 736,387 0.09 %

$ 385,755 0.35 % Loans, net of unearned income (1)

10,641,970 3.99



10,955,694 4.22



10,765,483 4.03



10,665,441 4.42

Securities: (2)































Taxable

3,042,009 1.70



2,288,409 2.47



2,676,198 1.81



2,432,539 2.57

Tax-exempt (3)

599,980 3.34



622,637 3.52



590,144 3.40



634,612 3.51

Total securities

3,641,989 1.97



2,911,046 2.69



3,266,342 2.10



3,067,151 2.76

Other earning assets

28,702 4.95



71,493 5.68



30,958 5.45



70,537 6.02

Total earning assets (3)

15,009,628 3.32 %

14,576,212 3.75 %

14,799,170 3.41 %

14,188,884 3.96 % Other assets

2,032,519





2,138,999





2,041,154





2,061,191



Total Assets

$ 17,042,147





$ 16,715,211





$ 16,840,324





$ 16,250,075





































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity































Interest bearing demand deposits

$ 3,147,915 0.13 %

$ 2,558,768 0.21 %

$ 3,059,830 0.14 %

$ 2,450,605 0.39 % Money market accounts

1,774,556 0.12



1,603,395 0.22



1,750,194 0.13



1,573,579 0.41

Savings deposits

2,414,824 0.04



2,060,392 0.06



2,353,083 0.04



2,006,940 0.12

Certificates of deposit

1,519,590 0.53



1,846,929 0.77



1,551,692 0.57



1,918,189 0.79

Total interest bearing deposits

8,856,885 0.17



8,069,484 0.30



8,714,799 0.19



7,949,313 0.42

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

390,020 1.83



1,381,093 2.12



438,932 1.93



1,426,134 2.19

Other borrowings

130,171 0.12



365,793 0.31



160,753 0.20



350,917 0.66

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

192,483 3.76



192,021 4.33



192,412 3.77



195,257 4.67

Total interest bearing liabilities (4)

9,569,559 0.31 %

10,008,391 0.63 %

9,506,896 0.34 %

9,921,621 0.77 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits

4,474,784





3,856,291





4,338,546





3,496,784



Other liabilities

196,350





247,591





208,861





233,166



Shareholders' equity

2,801,455





2,602,938





2,786,021





2,598,504



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 17,042,147





$ 16,715,211





$ 16,840,324





$ 16,250,075



Taxable equivalent net interest spread



3.01 %



3.12 %



3.07 %



3.19 % Taxable equivalent net interest margin



3.12 %



3.32 %



3.19 %



3.42 %





































































































(1) Gross of allowance for loan losses and net of unearned income, Includes non-accrual and loans held for sale. Loan fees included in interest income on loans were $6.5 million and $2.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and were $14.7 million and $3.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. As part of loan fees, PPP loan fees were $7.8 million and $2.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively and $17.7 million and $2.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from prior acquisitions was $3.8 million and $4.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. and $7.3 million and $8.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (2) Average yields on available-for-sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost. (3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for each period presented. (4) Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from prior acquisitions was $0.8 million and $2.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $1.9 million and $6.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

WESBANCO, INC.

















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights















Page 10 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)























Quarter Ended Statement of Income June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30, Interest and dividend income 2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

Loans, including fees $ 105,968

$ 109,358

$ 114,582

$ 116,524

$ 115,068

Interest and dividends on securities:





















Taxable 12,900

11,127

10,892

11,669

14,047



Tax-exempt 3,952

3,910

4,059

4,182

4,302





Total interest and dividends on securities 16,852

15,037

14,951

15,851

18,349

Other interest income 507

659

945

1,282

1,277 Total interest and dividend income 123,327

125,054

130,478

133,657

134,694 Interest expense



















Interest bearing demand deposits 1,009

1,043

1,099

1,225

1,350

Money market deposits 551

578

678

707

879

Savings deposits 261

264

280

303

297

Certificates of deposit 2,026

2,370

2,797

3,197

3,514





Total interest expense on deposits 3,847

4,255

4,854

5,432

6,040

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 1,781

2,414

3,719

5,457

7,293

Other short-term borrowings 40

118

275

304

279

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 1,804

1,789

1,918

1,871

2,069





Total interest expense 7,472

8,576

10,766

13,064

15,681 Net interest income 115,855

116,478

119,712

120,593

119,013

Provision for credit losses (21,025)

(27,958)

(209)

16,288

61,841 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 136,880

144,436

119,921

104,305

57,172 Non-interest income



















Trust fees 7,148

7,631

6,754

6,426

6,202

Service charges on deposits 4,876

4,894

5,671

5,332

4,323

Electronic banking fees 5,060

4,365

4,424

4,780

4,066

Net securities brokerage revenue 1,829

1,524

1,402

1,725

1,384

Bank-owned life insurance 1,707

1,709

1,750

2,088

1,752

Mortgage banking income 7,830

4,264

5,442

8,488

7,531

Net securities gains 477

279

691

787

1,299

Net gain / (loss) on other real estate owned and other assets 4,014

175

18

(19)

(66)

Other income 3,171

8,367

6,553

5,005

6,369





Total non-interest income 36,112

33,208

32,705

34,612

32,860 Non-interest expense



















Salaries and wages 37,435

36,890

39,140

38,342

36,773

Employee benefits 9,268

10,266

10,608

10,604

10,138

Net occupancy 6,427

7,177

6,771

7,092

6,634

Equipment and software 7,281

6,765

6,810

6,229

5,722

Marketing 1,802

2,384

1,675

1,577

1,567

FDIC insurance 181

1,282

1,278

1,948

2,395

Amortization of intangible assets 2,873

2,896

3,327

3,346

3,365

Restructuring and merger-related expense 1,222

851

484

3,608

468

Other operating expenses 17,323

17,816

17,976

17,198

18,440





Total non-interest expense 83,812

86,327

88,069

89,943

85,502 Income before provision for income taxes 89,180

91,317

64,557

48,974

4,530

Provision for income taxes 18,592

18,202

11,703

7,669

42 Net Income 70,588

73,115

52,854

41,305

4,488 Preferred stock dividends 2,531

2,531

2,644

-

- Net income available to common shareholders $ 68,057

$ 70,584

$ 50,210

$ 41,305

$ 4,488

























Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 116,906

$ 117,517

$ 120,790

$ 121,705

$ 120,156

























Per common share data

















Net income per common share - basic $ 1.02

$ 1.05

$ 0.75

$ 0.61

$ 0.07 Net income per common share - diluted 1.01

1.05

0.75

0.61

0.07 Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2) 1.03

1.06

0.76

0.66

0.07 Dividends declared 0.33

0.33

0.32

0.32

0.32 Book value (period end) 39.96

39.25

38.84

38.51

38.23 Tangible book value (period end) (1) 22.61

22.21

21.75

21.39

21.10 Average common shares outstanding - basic 66,894,398

67,263,714

67,238,005

67,214,759

67,104,628 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 67,066,592

67,335,418

67,304,442

67,269,303

67,181,755 Period end common shares outstanding 65,970,149

67,282,134

67,254,706

67,216,012

67,211,192 Period end preferred shares outstanding 150,000

150,000

150,000

150,000

- Full time equivalent employees 2,459

2,490

2,612

2,618

2,676

























(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item. (2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.

WESBANCO, INC.





















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

















Page 11 (unaudited, dollars in thousands)





























Quarter Ended









June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Asset quality data

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

Non-performing assets:























Troubled debt restructurings - accruing $ 5,799

$ 3,563

$ 3,927

$ 4,191

$ 5,105



Non-accrual loans:

























Troubled debt restructurings

1,664

1,768

1,828

1,818

1,339





Other non-accrual loans

34,548

32,807

35,052

35,448

34,119





Total non-accrual loans

36,212

34,575

36,880

37,266

35,458





Total non-performing loans

42,011

38,138

40,807

41,457

40,563



Other real estate and repossessed assets 773

393

549

738

1,212





Total non-performing assets

$ 42,784

$ 38,531

$ 41,356

$ 42,195

$ 41,775





























Past due loans (1):























Loans past due 30-89 days

$ 21,233

$ 20,602

$ 31,596

$ 17,338

$ 30,595



Loans past due 90 days or more

8,318

12,824

8,846

10,170

36,903





Total past due loans

$ 29,551

$ 33,426

$ 40,442

$ 27,508

$ 67,498





























Criticized and classified loans (2):























Criticized loans

$ 319,448

$ 340,943

$ 362,295

$ 248,264

$ 148,580



Classified loans

136,927

114,884

132,650

108,594

98,127





Total criticized and classified loans $ 456,375

$ 455,827

$ 494,945

$ 356,858

$ 246,707





























Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans (3) 0.21 % 0.19 % 0.29 % 0.16 % 0.28 % Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans 0.08

0.12

0.08

0.09

0.33

Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans 0.41

0.36

0.38

0.38

0.37

Non-performing assets/total portfolio loans, other





















real estate and repossessed assets

0.41

0.36

0.38

0.38

0.38

Non-performing assets / total assets

0.25

0.23

0.25

0.26

0.25

Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans 4.41

4.26

4.59

3.25

2.23





























Allowance for credit losses





















Allowance for credit losses - loans

$ 140,730

$ 160,040

$ 185,827

$ 185,109

$ 168,475

Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments 5,766

6,731

9,514

10,829

10,685

Provision for credit losses

(21,025)

(27,958)

(209)

16,288

61,841

Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs and recoveries (689)

648

524

(133)

1,942





























Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans (0.03) % 0.02 % 0.02 % (0.00) % 0.07 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans 1.36 % 1.50 % 1.72 % 1.68 % 1.52 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans excluding PPP loans 1.43 % 1.62 % 1.85 % 1.83 % 1.65 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans 3.35 x 4.20 x 4.55 x 4.47 x 4.15 x Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans and





















loans past due

1.97 x 2.24 x 2.29 x 2.68 x 1.56 x































































Quarter Ended









June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,









2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

Capital ratios





















Tier I leverage capital

10.42 % 10.74 % 10.51 % 10.18 % 9.09 % Tier I risk-based capital

15.15

14.95

14.72

14.29

12.59

Total risk-based capital

17.68

17.58

17.58

17.18

15.33

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1) 13.83

13.65

13.40

12.99

12.59

Average shareholders' equity to average assets 16.44

16.65

16.59

15.92

15.57

Tangible equity to tangible assets (4)

10.34

10.30

10.52

10.27

9.09

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4) 9.43

9.39

9.58

9.33

9.09

























































(1) Excludes non-performing loans. (2) Criticized and classified commercial loans may include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due. (3) Total portfolio loans includes $543.6 million of PPP loans as of June 30, 2021. (4) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.

WESBANCO, INC.























Non-GAAP Financial Measures





















Page 12 The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.



Three Months Ended

Year to Date



June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

June 30, (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) 2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021 2020 Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Net income available to common shareholders $ 68,057

$ 70,584

$ 50,210

$ 41,305

$ 4,488

$ 138,641 $ 27,884

Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 965

672

383

2,850

370

1,638 4,450

Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses 69,022

71,256

50,593

44,155

4,858

140,279 32,334





























Average total assets $ 17,042,147

$ 16,636,258

$ 16,546,761

$ 16,719,717

$ 16,715,211

$ 16,840,324 $ 16,250,075



























Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 1.62%

1.74%

1.22%

1.05%

0.12%

1.68% 0.40%



























Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Net income available to common shareholders $ 68,057

$ 70,584

$ 50,210

$ 41,305

$ 4,488

$ 138,641 $ 27,884

Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 965

672

383

2,850

370

1,638 4,450

Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses 69,022

71,256

50,593

44,155

4,858

140,279 32,334





























Average total shareholders' equity $ 2,801,455

$ 2,770,416

$ 2,744,936

$ 2,662,513

$ 2,602,938

$ 2,786,021 $ 2,598,504



























Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 9.88%

10.43%

7.33%

6.60%

0.75%

10.15% 2.50%



























Return on average tangible equity:

























Net income available to common shareholders $ 68,057

$ 70,584

$ 50,210

$ 41,305

$ 4,488

$ 138,641 $ 27,884

Plus: amortization of intangibles (1) 2,270

2,288

2,628

2,643

2,658

4,558 5,324

Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles 70,327

72,872

52,838

43,948

7,146

143,199 33,208





























Average total shareholders' equity 2,801,455

2,770,416

2,744,936

2,662,513

2,602,938

2,786,021 2,598,504

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,145,882)

(1,148,171)

(1,150,184)

(1,150,549)

(1,152,856)

(1,147,020) (1,132,591)

Average tangible equity $ 1,655,573

$ 1,622,245

$ 1,594,752

$ 1,511,964

$ 1,450,082

$ 1,639,001 $ 1,465,913



























Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (2) 17.04%

18.22%

13.18%

11.56%

1.98%

17.62% 4.56%





























Average tangible common equity $ 1,511,089

$ 1,477,736

$ 1,450,243

$ 1,431,657

$ 1,450,082

$ 1,494,517 $ 1,465,913 Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (2) 18.67%

20.00%

14.49%

12.21%

1.98%

19.32% 4.56%



























Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Net income available to common shareholders $ 68,057

$ 70,584

$ 50,210

$ 41,305

$ 4,488

$ 138,641 $ 27,884

Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 965

672

383

2,850

370

1,638 4,450

Plus: amortization of intangibles (1) 2,270

2,288

2,628

2,643

2,658

4,558 5,324

Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles

























and excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses 71,292

73,544

53,221

46,798

7,516

144,837 37,659





























Average total shareholders' equity 2,801,455

2,770,416

2,744,936

2,662,513

2,602,938

2,786,021 2,598,504

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,145,882)

(1,148,171)

(1,150,184)

(1,150,549)

(1,152,856)

(1,147,020) (1,132,591)

Average tangible equity $ 1,655,573

$ 1,622,245

$ 1,594,752

$ 1,511,964

$ 1,450,082

$ 1,639,001 $ 1,465,913



























Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 17.27%

18.39%

13.28%

12.31%

2.08%

17.82% 5.17%





























Average tangible common equity $ 1,511,089

$ 1,477,736

$ 1,450,243

$ 1,431,657

$ 1,450,082

$ 1,494,517 $ 1,465,913 Return on average tangible common equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 18.92%

20.18%

14.60%

13.00%

2.08%

19.54% 5.17%



























Efficiency ratio:

























Non-interest expense $ 83,812

$ 86,327

$ 88,069

$ 89,943

$ 85,502

$ 170,139 $ 176,835

Less: restructuring and merger-related expense (1,222)

(851)

(484)

(3,608)

(468)

(2,074) (5,633)

Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense 82,590

85,476

87,585

86,335

85,034

168,065 171,202





























Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis 116,906

117,517

120,790

121,705

120,156

234,423 241,502

Non-interest income 36,112

33,208

32,705

34,612

32,860

69,320 60,869

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income $ 153,018

$ 150,725

$ 153,495

$ 156,317

$ 153,016

$ 303,743 $ 302,371

Efficiency ratio 53.97%

56.71%

57.06%

55.23%

55.57%

55.33% 56.62%























































Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Net income available to common shareholders $ 68,057

$ 70,584

$ 50,210

$ 41,305

$ 4,488

$ 138,641 $ 27,884

Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 965

672

383

2,850

370

1,638 4,450 Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses $ 69,022

$ 71,256

$ 50,593

$ 44,155

$ 4,858

$ 140,279 $ 32,334























































Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Net income per common share - diluted $ 1.01

$ 1.05

$ 0.75

$ 0.61

$ 0.07

$ 2.06 $ 0.41

Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses per common share - diluted (1) 0.02

0.01

0.01

0.05

(0.00)

0.03 0.07 Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses $ 1.03

$ 1.06

$ 0.76

$ 0.66

$ 0.07

$ 2.09 $ 0.48



























































Period End









June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,









2021

2021

2020

2020

2020





Tangible book value per share:

























Total shareholders' equity $ 2,780,836

$ 2,785,522

$ 2,756,737

$ 2,732,966

$ 2,569,521







Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,144,604)

(1,146,874)

(1,149,161)

(1,150,939)

(1,151,523)







Less: preferred shareholder's equity (144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,529)

-







Tangible common equity 1,491,748

1,494,164

1,463,092

1,437,498

1,417,998



































Common shares outstanding 65,970,149

67,282,134

67,254,706

67,216,012

67,211,192

































Tangible book value per share $ 22.61

$ 22.21

$ 21.75

$ 21.39

$ 21.10

































Tangible common equity to tangible assets:

























Total shareholders' equity $ 2,780,836

$ 2,785,522

$ 2,756,737

$ 2,732,966

$ 2,569,521







Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,144,604)

(1,146,874)

(1,149,161)

(1,150,939)

(1,151,523)







Tangible equity 1,636,232

1,638,648

1,607,576

1,582,027

1,417,998







Less: preferred shareholder's equity (144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,529)

-







Tangible common equity 1,491,748

1,494,164

1,463,092

1,437,498

1,417,998



































Total assets 16,966,867

17,057,788

16,425,610

16,552,140

16,755,395







Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,144,604)

(1,146,874)

(1,149,161)

(1,150,939)

(1,151,523)







Tangible assets $ 15,822,263

$ 15,910,914

$ 15,276,449

$ 15,401,201

$ 15,603,872

































Tangible equity to tangible assets 10.34%

10.30%

10.52%

10.27%

9.09%

































Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.43%

9.39%

9.58%

9.33%

9.09%





























































(1) Tax effected at 21% for all periods presented. (2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.

WESBANCO, INC.























Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measures





















Page 13 The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.































Three Months Ended

Year to Date



June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

June 30, (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) 2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021 2020 Pre-tax, pre-provision income:

























Income before provision for income taxes $ 89,180

$ 91,317

$ 64,557

$ 48,974

$ 4,530

$ 180,497 $ 31,547

Add: provision for credit losses (21,025)

(27,958)

(209)

16,288

61,841

(48,984) 91,661 Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 68,155

$ 63,359

$ 64,348

$ 65,262

$ 66,371

$ 131,513 $ 123,208



























Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Income before provision for income taxes $ 89,180

$ 91,317

$ 64,557

$ 48,974

$ 4,530

$ 180,497 $ 31,547

Add: provision for credit losses (21,025)

(27,958)

(209)

16,288

61,841

(48,984) 91,661

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 1,222

851

484

3,608

468

2,074 5,633 Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses $ 69,377

$ 64,210

$ 64,832

$ 68,870

$ 66,839

$ 133,587 $ 128,841



























Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1):

























Income before provision for income taxes $ 89,180

$ 91,317

$ 64,557

$ 48,974

$ 4,530

$ 180,497 $ 31,547

Add: provision for credit losses (21,025)

(27,958)

(209)

16,288

61,841

(48,984) 91,661

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 1,222

851

484

3,608

468

2,074 5,633 Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses 69,377

64,210

64,832

68,870

66,839

133,587 128,841





























Average total assets $ 17,042,147

$ 16,636,258

$ 16,546,761

$ 16,719,717

$ 16,715,211

$ 16,840,324 $ 16,250,075



























Return on average assets, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 1.63%

1.57%

1.56%

1.64%

1.61%

1.60% 1.59%



























Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1):

























Income before provision for income taxes $ 89,180

$ 91,317

$ 64,557

$ 48,974

$ 4,530

$ 180,497 $ 31,547

Add: provision for credit losses (21,025)

(27,958)

(209)

16,288

61,841

(48,984) 91,661

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 1,222

851

484

3,608

468

2,074 5,633 Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses 69,377

64,210

64,832

68,870

66,839

133,587 128,841





























Average total shareholders' equity $ 2,801,455

$ 2,770,416

$ 2,744,936

$ 2,662,513

$ 2,602,938

$ 2,786,021 $ 2,598,504



























Return on average equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 9.93%

9.40%

9.40%

10.29%

10.33%

9.67% 9.97%



























Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1):

























Income before provision for income taxes $ 89,180

$ 91,317

$ 64,557

$ 48,974

$ 4,530

$ 180,497 $ 31,547

Add: provision for credit losses (21,025)

(27,958)

(209)

16,288

61,841

(48,984) 91,661

Add: amortization of intangibles 2,873

2,896

3,327

3,346

3,365

5,769 6,739

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 1,222

851

484

3,608

468

2,074 5,633 Income before provision, restructuring and merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles 72,250

67,106

68,159

72,216

70,204

139,356 135,580





























Average total shareholders' equity 2,801,455

2,770,416

2,744,936

2,662,513

2,602,938

2,786,021 2,598,504

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,145,882)

(1,148,171)

(1,150,184)

(1,150,549)

(1,152,856)

(1,147,020) (1,132,591)

Average tangible equity $ 1,655,573

$ 1,622,245

$ 1,594,752

$ 1,511,964

$ 1,450,082

$ 1,639,001 $ 1,465,913



























Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 17.50%

16.78%

17.00%

19.00%

19.47%

17.15% 18.60%





























Average tangible common equity $ 1,511,089

$ 1,477,736

$ 1,450,243

$ 1,431,657

$ 1,450,082

$ 1,494,517 $ 1,465,913 Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 19.18%

18.42%

18.70%

20.07%

19.47%

18.80% 18.60%























































(1) Certain items excluded from the calculations consist of credit provisions, tax provisions and restructuring and merger-related expenses. (2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wesbanco-announces-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-301342503.html

SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.