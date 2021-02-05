SMI 10’755 -1.0%  SPI 13’429 -0.9%  Dow 31’134 0.3%  DAX 14’057 0.0%  Euro 1.0831 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’656 0.4%  Gold 1’812 1.0%  Bitcoin 33’718 0.9%  Dollar 0.8995 -0.5%  Öl 59.3 0.4% 
05.02.2021 20:15:00

Werner Gourmet Meat Snacks Inc. Announces New Look for Snack Line Packaging

TILLAMOOK, Ore., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Werner Gourmet Meat Snacks Inc. (Werner Jerky & Snacks), a jerky and snack manufacturer based in Tillamook, Oregon, is announcing a new look for their complete Snack Line. The Werner Snacks products include gummy candy, in house roasted nuts & seeds, proprietary trail and snack mixes, and other sweet and salty delights to munch on. The new look will bring the Werner Snacks Line under the umbrella of the new Werner branding, which was first launched in May 2019 and includes the brand's full line of meat snacks.

Preview of Werner new look for Snack Line. 2021.

"Since the announcement of the re-branding of our meat snacks, we have received really strong, positive feedback and reviews from across the industry," explains Werner Jerky & Snacks Director of Marketing, Lauren Kottre. "In the last year and a half, many of our customers have asked us when we would be re-branding our snack line; this kind of interest in our new look is really encouraging."

As a testament to the success of the new brand design, Werner Jerky & Snacks received Honorable Mention in the Designalytics Effectiveness Awards, in partnership with Dieline Awards 2020. This award was granted after data-driven analysis and quantitative consumer testing to show how package design is instrumental in driving brand growth. The research team found that 71% of consumers prefer the new Werner Jerky & Snacks packaging to the old and can find the new design with 98% accuracy in 4.2 seconds (as opposed to 82% accuracy in 14.8 seconds with the old package).

Emulating the look of the Werner meat snacks, the new Snack Line packaging features a bright teal background, accented by pops of vibrant colors in a familiar badge shape, which was the centerplate on the old packaging.

Werner Snacks will begin shipping under the new packaging design during the first quarter 2021. Consumers will likely see the new packaging hit retail racks at the beginning of the second quarter of this year.

Werner Jerky & Snacks products can currently be found primarily in c-store chains and independent retailers across the country. Direct to consumer snacks can also be ordered online at https://wernerjerky.com.

Contact:
Lauren Kottre  
marketing@wernerjerky.com 
800-459-6420

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/werner-gourmet-meat-snacks-inc-announces-new-look-for-snack-line-packaging-301223238.html

SOURCE Werner Gourmet Meat Snacks, Inc.

