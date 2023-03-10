SMI 10'765 -1.7%  SPI 13'989 -1.6%  Dow 31'859 -1.2%  DAX 15'428 -1.3%  Euro 0.9807 -0.7%  EStoxx50 4'230 -1.3%  Gold 1'864 1.8%  Bitcoin 18'346 -3.5%  Dollar 0.9206 -1.3%  Öl 82.7 1.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Investorenlegende Bill Ackman: So wurde der Starinvestor zu einem der reichsten Menschen der Welt
KW 10: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Februar 2023: Experten empfehlen K+S-Aktie mehrheitlich zum Kauf
Allianz-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im Februar
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Wereldhave Aktie [Valor: 539825 / ISIN: NL0000289213]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.03.2023 19:00:47

Wereldhave publishes its Integrated Annual Report 2022 and the convocation and agenda for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Wereldhave
14.84 CHF -6.83%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Today, Wereldhave N.V. publishes its Integrated Annual Report 2022 and the convocation and agenda for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), to be held at Hilton Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Schiphol Boulevard 701, 1118 BN Schiphol, on Friday 21 April 2023 at 11.00 hrs CEST (also to be followed by a video webcast).

The Integrated Annual Report 2022, including the ESEF* package, is available on www.wereldhave.com.

The full agenda including annexes is published on www.wereldhave.com under ‘Investors / Meetings / General Meeting of Shareholders’.

Notification of presence can be made via www.abnamro.com/evoting.
Through their bank, shareholders will receive a receipt confirmation which also serves as an entrance registration form for the meeting and also includes a log-in with URL to follow the video webcast.

Meeting rights can only be exercised by proxy or in person during the meeting. Shareholders who wish to vote by proxy, must instruct their bank or broker to inform ABN-AMRO to register their shares for the meeting before 18 April 2023 (before 17.30 hrs CEST).

Shareholders and usufructuaries with voting rights can give their notification and voting instructions electronically as from 25 March 2023 up to 18 April 2023 (before 17.30 hrs CEST) via www.abnamro.com/evoting.

Intermediaries can submit their instructions up to 19 April 2023 (before 13.30 hrs CEST) via www.abnamro.com/intermediary.

Questions can be put in advance before 18 April 2023 through investor.relations@wereldhave.com. To the extent possible, questions will be combined and answered during the meeting.

* European Single Electronic Format


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Analysen zu Wereldhave N.V.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell: Visa 💳, Deutsche Börse & Glencore mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: UBS, LVMH & Constellation Brands

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell: Visa 💳, Deutsche Börse & Glencore mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

16:14 Vontobel derinews-Blog | Highlights
15:33 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
12:30 BNP Paribas: Wer von der Zinswende profitiert - Märkte & Zertifikate focus 02/2023
09:21 Marktüberblick: Immobilienwerte unter Druck
08:35 Börse Aktuell – US-Arbeitsmarktbericht macht Anleger nervös
07:20 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Unterstützung auf dem Prüfstand
09.03.23 Julius Bär: 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Straumann Holding AG
07.03.23 Aktien aktuell: Visa 💳, Deutsche Börse & Glencore mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'196.54 18.20 SMSSMU
Short 11'380.20 13.85 AYSSMU
Short 11'798.68 8.98 TSSMBU
SMI-Kurs: 10'765.26 10.03.2023 17:31:27
Long 10'301.04 19.35 AOSSMU
Long 10'058.79 13.59 5SSMZU
Long 9'645.96 8.95 3SSM7U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie schliesst leichter: Roche ist bei US Zulassung von Krebstherapie Polivy einen Schritt weiter
Credit Suisse-Aktie verliert: CS hat Vermögensverwaltungslizenz in China erhalten
Bâloise-Aktie bricht ein: Bâloise leidet unter Gewinnrückgang - dennoch höhere Dividende geplant
Credit Suisse-Aktie tiefrot: Credit Suisse vertagt Veröffentlichung des Geschäftsberichts kurzfristig
Zinsangst und CS-Bilanzverschiebung belasten: US-Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten -- SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX letztlich wenig verändert -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneins
US-Arbeitsmarkt im Fokus: SMI und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochenende - Asiens Börsen letztlich mit kräftigen Verlusten
Daimler Truck-Aktie mit Abschlägen: Daimler Truck erhöht Umsatz und Gewinn - zahlt erstmals Dividende
SVB-Aktie vom Handel ausgesetzt: SVB Financial Group will sich neues Kapital beschaffen
Rieter-Aktie verliert zweistellig: Rieter 2022 mit kleinerem Gewinn - Dividende reduziert
mobilezone-Aktie dennoch zweistellig tiefer: mobilezone mit Umsatz und Gewinnsteigerung

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.