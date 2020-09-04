Wereldhave introduces two unique last-mile delivery services



Schiphol, September 4, 2020

Wereldhave has signed a partnership with Parcls for the Dutch portfolio. The partnership offers a delivery, pick-up and return service for all parcel delivery courier services in one place. ‘Connect’ is the second new service being introduced, in partnership with Shopforce. Connect allows customers to conveniently pre-order local groceries at one online platform and choose to either pick up at the centers at a convenient time or have the order delivered to their home in a sustainable manner.

Katja Stello, head of Marketing & Customer Experience: "These partnerships mark an important milestone in the evolution of the services provided through our centers. Adding service to the last mile from our centers, creates more convenience for our customers and additional footfall and cross-sell opportunities for our tenants. In addition it contributes to our commitment to create a more sustainable supply chain and continuously reducing our CO2 emission. These are two of the many concepts and services we will be introducing in line with our new strategy to transition to Full Service Centers that support a better everyday life.”

Parcls combines the services of the many operators in the continuously growing parcels market and creates a solution for the customers challenge to handle the pick-up and returns of their packages. Customers can pick-up and return their orders from all e-commerce platforms in one location regardless of the parcel operator. This is the first Parcls location outside Amsterdam. It will be added to Wereldhave’s service concept called ‘The Point’ that will open in November 2020 in Cityplaza, Nieuwegein. The Point is a proven concept in Wereldhave’s Belgian portfolio.

Connect contributes to tenants’ business with an additional sales channel. At the same time it services visitors who are looking for ways to create fresh and healthy meals without spending too much time on grocery shopping and who want to support their local heroes. The digital platform is launched first at Presikhaaf (Arnhem) and Koningshoek (Maassluis). In line with our CSR strategy ‘A better tomorrow’ deliveries are made with Groene Rijders, a local zero-emission delivery service.





